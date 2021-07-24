Photos & Video Give Away Spoilers for ‘Good Witch’ Series Finale

New photos released by The Hallmark Channel give away some ideas of what fans can expect for the series finale of “Good Witch.” Here’s a look at what viewers can learn from these photos and the trailer.

This article will have minor spoilers for the series finale of “Good Witch.”

The Hallmark Channel Released Promo Photos for the Finale

The Hallmark Channel released a series of promo photos for the series finale. The official synopsis reads:

In the series finale, the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others in “The Wedding,” premiering Sunday, July 25, (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Catherine Bell (“Army Wives,” “JAG”), James Denton (“Desperate Housewives,” “Devious Maids”), Sarah Power (“Killjoys”), Catherine Disher (“Abby Hatcher”), Kylee Evans (“The Strain”), Katherine Barrell (“Wynonna Earp”), Marc Bendavid (“Murdoch Mysteries”) and Scott Cavalheiro (“Carter”) star.

Here are the photos Hallmark released.

It looks like we’ll be seeing George in the finale.

And of course, the three Merriwick women will be front and center: Abigail, Cassie, and Joy. Some fans have wondered about Grace’s absence. Because of COVID restrictions, Bailee Madison couldn’t return except for appearing in a phone call with Cassie a few episodes prior. But still, fans are wondering why people aren’t mentioning Grace, since she should also be struggling from the effects of the red halo moon, even if she’s not in Middleton.

It looks like Zoey is going to be back too, so we’ll get a proper sendoff for Zoey and Joy’s relationship.

And we’re going to see Martha and Tom again too. Last week we learned that Tom was about to undergo a pretty serious surgery.

In last week’s episode, Abigail and Donovan decided to elope rather than plan a complicated wedding.

This photo of Joy is from the series finale.

It looks like there are still mysteries to solve.

And the Merriwick women will still have magical mysteries to uncover.

A Trailer Was Also Released

A trailer for the series finale was also released, which you can watch here or embedded below.





Play



Preview – The Wedding – Good Witch Series Finale July 25 Cassie, Abigail, Joy and George come together to protect the Merriwick magic from the mysterious force over Middleton. Cassie and Sam make a momentous decision about their life together. Watch the series finale, Sunday, July 25 at 9/8c. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=1 2021-07-19T02:00:08Z

There’s an interesting line in the trailer when Abigail says: “Shake the family tree,” questioningly. Then we see these scenes in the trailer. First, the three women are gathered under the glare of the red halo moon.

A woman is seen in the distance. Some fans believe that Cassie yells out Grace’s name and perhaps thinks the silhouetted woman is her daughter, Grace.

That might explain why Abigail and Joy have to hold her back from racing toward her and getting hit by a tree.

This is just a guess that fans are sharing based on the trailer. But considering that Cassie was seeing and interacting with ghosts in last week’s episode, it wouldn’t be surprising that she might see Grace in this episode, whether she is or isn’t there. It would definitely make sense to mention Grace in some way in the finale rather than ignoring her entirely.

In an interview about the finale, James Denton and Catherine Bell assured fans that the series would be wrapped up without any cliffhangers.

“We did two versions,” Bell said. “…We didn’t know we were not coming back, but there were two options… There’s definitely a nice wrap-up. They won’t be feeling like it was a cliffhanger or anything like that.”

