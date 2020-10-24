This ‘Good Witch’ Star’s Hallmark Christmas Movie Is Not on the 2020 Lineup

Good Witch fans are missing the show’s Halloween special on Hallmark this year, but they were excited about the news that a couple of stars would be playing leading roles in Christmas movies. Unfortunately, one star’s Christmas movie is not on the 2020 lineup after all.

James Denton Said in August that He Was Starring in His First Hallmark Christmas Movie, But It’s Not on the 2020 Lineup

James Denton plays Sam, Cassie’s husband and her one true love on Good Witch. This beloved Hallmark actor said in August that he was preparing for his very first Hallmark Christmas movie. However, Hallmark confirmed with Heavy that the actor is no longer on the 2020 schedule.

Back in late August, Denton had shared on Hallmark’s Bubbly Sesh podcast that he was starring in Hallmark’s A Kiss Before Christmas and the news spread like wildfire. Cheatsheet reported that he compared it to It’s a Wonderful Life and Heaven Can Wait. Denton said about the movie: “It’s a really original script.”

A Twitter account that follows Hallmark news closely, Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing!, shared the exciting news.

James Denton revealed he's set to star in new Hallmark Christmas Movie this season, THE GOOD WITCH star's first, tentatively titled A KISS BEFORE CHRISTMAS "It's a little bit like IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, a little bit like HEAVEN CAN WAIT," Denton said. "It's really gonna be fun." https://t.co/5EjN0xPUBi — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 22, 2020

However, Hallmark has confirmed with Heavy that Denton is not on the slate of scheduled Christmas movies for 2020.

You can listen to Denton’s full interview with Bubbly Sesh from August below.

Catherine Bell Is Still Starring in a 2020 Christmas Movie

Catherine Bell, however, is still on the schedule for a 2020 Christmas movie. She’s starring in a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movie on November 14 called Meet Me at Christmas. The movie co-stars Mark Deklin.

The description for her movie reads: “When Joan’s (Bell) son’s wedding planner unexpectedly quits, she must coordinate his Christmas Eve wedding with the help of Beau (Deklin), the bride’s uncle. As they work alongside each other they discover their fates and pasts are intertwined.”

A Hallmark representative also confirmed with Heavy that with the Fall Harvest series of movies over and Christmas starting, the beloved Good Witch Halloween special for 2020 is cancelled.

This cancelation is because of the pandemic, since the series’ production — like so many others — had to be put on hold for a while. The original plan was to have a Halloween special again in 2020. In fact, Catherine Bell told Media Village that they were going to start shooting in August and the first two episodes of the new season would air as the Halloween movie.

But Goodies don’t have to completely despair! Hallmark also confirmed with Heavy that Good Witch is now in production for Season 7. So fans will get a new season, they just won’t get the October special movie.

James Denton Starred in a Summer-Themed Hallmark Movie

Hallmark Channel – Stranded in ParadiseAfter losing her job in corporate America, Tess Nelson embarks on the non-refundable Puerto Rican vacation she's already paid for. A trip to paradise turns out to be a nightmarish vacation, except for the attractive man who keeps crossing Tess' path and the slow discovery that fate might have a different plan for her than… 2014-07-28T22:43:52Z

Although this would have been Denton’s first Hallmark Christmas movie, he has starred in a Hallmark movie in the past. Years ago, he was the lead in Stranded in Paradise. He co-starred with Vanessa Marcil in a movie about a woman who got fired instead of promoted, and then went to Puerto Rico on a business trip where she was promptly stranded by a hurricane. Denton’s character (Carter) is there too, and they make an unexpected connection.

