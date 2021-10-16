How to Watch ‘Great American Christmas’ Streaming Online

GAC Family’s “Welcome to Great American Christmas” special airs tonight. This is a preview of all the Christmas movies that GAC Family will be airing for the holidays. The special is hosted by Hallmark’s “Home & Family” hosts Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopolous. The event airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific on GAC Family.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Welcome to Great American Christmas” online:

Note: Starting October 19, GAC Family will also be streamable on Frndly TV. This will be after “Great American Christmas” but in time for all the Christmas movies.

GAC Family Is Also Available on TV Networks

GAC Family is also available on some TV networks that previously carried the Great American Country channel.

In an Instagram post, GAC Family shared some of the new rebranded TV channels where you can watch the new network. Some viewers noted that the channels might be different in their regions.

AlticeUSA Channel 184

ATT Uverse Channel 529 SD and Channel 1529 HD

Comcast Channel 147 SD and Channel 1620 HD (Note: A viewer in Detroit told Heavy that GAC Family is not on either of those channels for them, while another viewer told Heavy it was indeed on Channel 1620 for them.)

CoxComm Channel 1156 (one person noted that in their region, it was 198, and another person noted that it was 1358 in their region)

Dish Channel 165 HD

DirecTV Channel 326 HD

More channels are expected to be added soon.

‘Welcome to Great American Christmas’ Preview





Play



Welcome to Great American Christmas :30 2021-10-09T12:38:40Z

“Welcome to Great American Christmas” will be hosted by “Home & Family” hosts Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopolous. The special airs on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. GAC Media confirmed with Heavy that the event will last for two hours.

The special will preview all the upcoming holiday movies, along with having celebrity guests on the special sharing craft ideas and recipe ideas for Christmas.

In an Instagram post, GAC Family tagged a number of people who are going to be part of the GAC Family Christmas preview special. Nearly all the experts and cast from “Home & Family” are now slated to appear on the Christmas special. Among those tagged as being in the special were Shirley Bovshow, Maria Provenzano, Kym Douglas, Kenneth Wingard, Larissa Wohl, Lawrence Zarian, and Balsam Hill. They were all experts for Hallmark’s “Home & Family” series.

Bill Abbott, the former CEO of The Hallmark Channel, launched GAC Family and sister channel GAC Living under the umbrella of the company GAC Media on September 27.

