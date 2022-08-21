Where Was ‘Groundswell’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark’s newest movie, “Groundswell,” premieres on Sunday, August 21, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie stars Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera. Read on to learn all about the cast, along with where the movie was filmed.

‘Groundswell’ Was Filmed in Hawaii

The novel Groundswell by Katie Lee Biegel was was adapted into this new feature film which takes place (and was filmed in) Hawaii. Beigel is acting as the project’s executive producer in addition to making a cameo appearance in the production. She is also a chef who hosts a Cooking Channel program, a judge for Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship,” and the presenter of the web series “What Would Katie Eat?”

Hawaii is no stranger to Hallmark crews, with movies like “You Had Me at Aloha” and “Two Tickets to Paradise” also shot here.

Chabert, who plays Emma, shared a picture of a breathtaking sunset right where they filmed.

In an interview on ONTVToday, she explained how excited she was to finally film in Hawaii.

“I had never filmed there, and it had always been a dream of mine. I never knew if I’d have the chance, and this came as a lovely surprise. I just enjoyed it so much,” she told ONTVToday. “It’s obviously so incredibly beautiful there, and the thing I loved most about being there was the kindness of the people. They really embrace you like family, and it was a beautiful experience. There’s just such a peaceful feeling there.”

She also shared a photo dump of on-set shots to celebrate the premiere.

She shared that she was very happy to have worked with wonderful women in the movie, including the novel’s author herself.

“Of course I love acting and bringing stories to life, but my favorite part of that process are the connections made off-camera,” she shared in another Instagram post.

The setting looks stunningly beautiful. Ektor Rivera Shared this on-set picture below of him studying the script with the director… right on the beach.

And he admitted that it was a wonderful time in this next Instagram video, saying “Working in Hawaii was one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had.”

He shared another beautiful location in the photo below.

He also was quick on the board to ride the waves.

“Caught my first wave on a surfboard yesterday. I had never tried it. It feels way too cool,” he shared on Instagram.

Real News Hawaii shared these pictures below on Twitter, noting that the filming happened at Hakipu’u (Kualoa Ranch).

The Hallmark Movie "Ground Swell" has been filming down on the water in Hakipu'u (Kualoa Ranch) for the last few days. Katie Lee, Lacey Chabert, Ektor Rivera and local singer Anuhea have all been on set. Today should be their last day out there. If you see anything let us know!! pic.twitter.com/BEoENrx6Oz — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) June 2, 2022

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “On the heels of a personal and professional setback, Chef Emma travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben, a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing.”

Chabert, who plays Emma, got her start in a cough syrup commercial. Now she’s recognized as one of the most prolific stars on the Hallmark Channel.

Ektor Rivera is not only an actor, but he’s also a painter who received a Bachelor of Arts in Imaging and Digital Design from the School of Plastic Arts of Puerto Rico. His paintings have been purchased by art collectors, politicians, and artists.

This isn’t Rivera’s first Hallmark movie. For Christmas 2021, he starred in “Sugar Plum Twist.” This was one of two movies that premiered on Hallmark’s streaming service. He starred with Jamie Gray Hyder and Laura Rosguer. Rivera’s other credits include “StartUp” (Eddie), “La ultima gira,” “Q’Viva!: The Chosen” (singer), and more.

Also starring

Katie Lee

Darren Darnborough

Garrett Weston

Napoleon Tavale

Omar Bustamante

Bernard Aderhold-Lindsey

Lundon Knighten

Chris Costanz

Anuhea Jenkins

