WATCH: Gwen Stefani Reveals Music Video for Exclusive Hallmark Christmas Song

In late October, Gwen Stefani released a special Christmas song just for Hallmark. Now she’s released a music video that goes along with the song. “Here This Christmas” is the theme song for the Hallmark Channel’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas movie schedule. You can watch Stefani’s new music video below.

Gwen Stefani Released a New Video for ‘Here This Christmas’

The song was written and produced by Ryan Tedder and Brent Kutzle, ET reported. Tedder also appears in the new video with Stefani. Stefani’s song, Here This Christmas, is also featured on the deluxe version of her 2017 album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. (The album also features a song she wrote with Blake Shelton of the same name.) Now she’s released a music video to go along with her exclusive Hallmark song. You can watch the video above or here if the embed does not appear for you.

The video was first released Tuesday morning, November 17. She’s mixing the song in the video and digital snowflakes dot the screen as she sings.

The catchy song includes lyrics in the chorus that read: “Don’t need presents under the tree/Don’t need snow and caroling/I don’t need a lot of wishes/I just need you here this Christmas.”

Stefani fans were excited about the new video. One fan wrote: “Gwen is a Bright Light…God has blessed her. She has a special anointing. She really is the Queen of Christmas/Holiday season.”

Another fan wrote: “Not only is she beautiful, she’s a super sweet soul.”

Another person shared: “I love the verse and the beat. An awesome Christmas song.”

Other fans commented on how happy Stefani looked in the music video.

Stefani recorded the song over several studio sessions, and the video gives a behind-the-scenes look at that process, Rolling Stone reported.

This isn’t the only Stefani song that you’ll be hearing during Hallmark promotions this Christmas. She also recorded a new cover for Sleigh Ride, which was also produced by Tedder and Kutzle.

Stefani & Shelton Got Engaged in October

Stefani and Shelton have been quarantining with Stefani’s sons during the pandemic, UPI reported. In late October, the couple got engaged in Oklahoma, People reported. They shared the news on Instagram. Stefani wrote, “@blakeshelton yes please!” Shelton shared the same image and wrote: “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Prior to their engagement, Stefani had joked that people were already referring to Shelton as her husband. Dua Lipa on Jimmy Kimmel Live was one of them, calling Shelton her husband in August, People reported. Stefani responded: “Um, well … he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it.”

Just weeks before she was engaged, Stefani had an interview with Extra and said she thought it was “pretty cute” when people assumed Shelton was her husband.

Last week, she shared a cute photo of the two of them on Instagram from The Voice, writing: “me and this guy ♥️.”

