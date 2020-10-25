LISTEN: Gwen Stefani Recorded an Exclusive Christmas Song for Hallmark

Gwen Stefani teamed up with Hallmark this year to make the 2020 holiday season even better. She recorded a special song just for Hallmark and now it’s the theme song for Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas. You can listen to the song below.

Gwen Stefani Recorded a New Song: ‘Here This Christmas’

Gwen Stefani’s new song is called Here This Christmas. You can listen to the song below.

The song was written and produced by Ryan Tedder and Brent Kutzle, ET reported. The song’s release coincides with Stefani’s holiday album’s deluxe edition.

Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming, told ET about the new song:

Music, an absolutely fundamental component of the entire holiday experience, is central to Countdown to Christmas, and we have always wanted our own holiday theme song. Having this opportunity to harness the incredible talents of Gwen Stefani and Ryan Tedder in the creation and recording of ‘Here This Christmas’ is a dream come true and I am confident the single will add a whole new dimension to our seasonal programming event and become an instant holiday hit.

Stefani’s song, Here This Christmas, is also featured on the deluxe version of her 2017 album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

The catchy song includes lyrics in the chorus that read: “Don’t need presents under the tree/Don’t need snow and caroling/I don’t need a lot of wishes/I just need you here this Christmas.”

When she released her new song, a fan wrote on YouTube: “I definitely NEED this new Christmas song to complete my collection!” Another wrote, “This is so festive and magical!! Keep ’em coming, Christmas Queen.”

Another fan wrote: “Omg Hallmark’s Christmas theme, congrats! I’ll be hearing it a lot for the next two months then, I love Hallmark Christmas movies.”

Stefani’s song written with boyfriend Blake Shelton, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, is also on her 2017 album. They released a new song in January called Nobody But You. The couple has been quarantining with Stefani’s sons during the pandemic, UPI reported.

Gwen Stefani’s New Cover of ‘Sleigh Ride’ Will Also Be Part of Hallmark’s Promotion

This isn’t the only Stefani song that you’ll be hearing during Hallmark promotions this Christmas. She also recorded a new cover for Sleigh Ride, which was also produced by Tedder and Kutzle.

You can listen to Sleigh Ride below.

Hallmark’s Christmas 2020 lineup includes a movie every Saturday and Sunday night starting October 24 through December 20, plus six new movies in a row on Thanksgiving week. The countdown festivities end on December 20. Each movie starts at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on The Hallmark Channel (which is one hour earlier than the current new movies are premiering on Saturday nights.) Meanwhile, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing its new movies at 10 p.m. Eastern on their premiere nights, so the two channels won’t overlap. You can watch two movies back-to-back if you prefer to watch them live this year, without having to choose.

The Hallmark Channel lineup includes an international Christmas, two stories about a royal family (Hallmark must have at least one of those every holiday,) and even two time-traveling stories (I always love Hallmark’s version of these movies.) We have a remake of the Christmas Carol for modern times, and another Candace Cameron Bure original premiering on November 29.

