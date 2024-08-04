Former Hallmark Star Sentenced After Jail Stint

A former Hallmark star now knows what lies ahead for her in her criminal case after her release from jail. “A Royal Christmas Ball” star Haley Pullos now faces five years probation after serving 90 days in jail for an April 2023 car accident, shares People.

Haley Pullos Voluntarily Served 90 Days in Jail

On July 29, People reported that Pullos attended a court hearing in connection to her 2023 accident. She voluntarily surrendered herself to jail in April and now finished serving 90 days.

Pullos’ attorney told People, “Haley was sentenced to probation with 90 days county jail with time served, a nine-month DUI program, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) program and continuing private counseling.”

The Daily Mail shared additional updates on the court hearing on July 29. Judge Terry Smerling warned Pullos not to ever drink and drive again.

“God forbid you cause an accident in the future and somebody dies, you will be charged with murder,” Smerling told Pullos.

Soon after the court hearing, Pullos was released. She told the Daily Mail, “I’m very happy to be going home.” Her parents and her “General Hospital” co-star Nancy Lee Grahn greeted her upon her release.

In May 2023, TMZ shared details regarding the crash. The media outlet reviewed the police report from the April 29 Pasadena, California crash.

TMZ indicated the police report revealed Pullos was on a Pasadena highway when she swerved and went over a divider into oncoming traffic. Pullos collided with another vehicle head-on.

The Daily Mail indicated that according to prosecutors, Pullos’ BAC was 0.25 percent at the time of the accident.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, Pullos could not get out of the car by herself. Once firefighters helped her out of the vehicle and to an ambulance, she started shouting about her expensive shirt being ruined. She also hit a firefighter.

Authorities reported they found mini-bottles of tequila and cannabis edibles in Pullos’ car.

Pullos Still Faces a Lawsuit From the Other Driver

Authorities arrested Pullos at the hospital for felony driving under the influence. TMZ added that the police report indicated she had been aggressive with staff at the hospital, too.

The other driver received significant injuries.

In June 2023, People shared that Pullos faced additional charges. Authorities charged her with felony DUI causing injury, a felony count of driving with a BAC of .08 and causing injury, as well as a misdemeanor hit-and-run with property damage count.

In a plea deal, Pullos pleaded no contest to one DUI charge, according to the Daily Mail. The district attorney then dropped the other two charges.

When appearing in court on July 29, People noted that Pullos wore an orange jumpsuit as she waited for the judge’s decision. At that point, she did not know for certain if she would be able to go home.

People also shared that the driver of the other vehicle, Courteney Wilder, filed a lawsuit against Pullos in January. In March, the Los Angeles Times noted developments in the lawsuit.

The attorney for the former “General Hospital” star filed a response to Wilder’s suit and wrote the former Hallmark star “denies generally and specifically each and every allegation contained” in the lawsuit.

The response from Pullos also claimed that “The damages alleged in [Wilder’s lawsuit] occurred and were proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plantiffs.”

The criminal side of Pullos’ issues may be resolved for now, but it appears Wilder’s civil lawsuit is pending.