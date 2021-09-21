Hallmark’s New 2021 Christmas Movies: See the Lineup & Schedule So Far

Hallmark hasn’t made an official announcement yet listing all the new Christmas movies that are going to premiere on The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this year. However, Crown Media along with many other news sources have slowly been revealing details about which movies to expect in 2021. Here’s the roundup of what we know so far.

Note that Hallmark sometimes changes movie dates at the last minute, so any of these dates are subject to change.

Brennan Elliott & Alison Sweeney Are Starring in ‘Open By Christmas’ on November 6

Alison Sweeney confirms that her new movie, co-starring Brennan Elliott, is now called OPEN BY CHRISTMAS and will debut on the Hallmark Channel on November 6th. 📸 https://t.co/d8bcRmGOz5 pic.twitter.com/k64SQTRxOj — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 15, 2021

Brennan Elliott and Alison Sweeney are starring in “Open By Christmas” (with the working title “Christmas Be Mine.”) Sweeney first revealed on an Instagram video that Elliott was her co-star. Erica Durance is also starring.

On Twitter in August, Elliott revealed that he would be starring in a Christmas movie this year with a “special lady who I’ve never worked with before.”

Bruce Campbell & Eloise Mumford’s ‘One December Night’ Will Likely Air November 13

Bruce Campbell and Eloise Mumford are filming a Christmas movie for Hallmark called “One December Night” (the original working title was “Duet.”) The movie has a tentative release date of November 13 on The Hallmark Channel, but that could change. It’s filming in the Goshen region of New York in Orange County.

According to IMDb, the movie also stars Peter Gallagher, Brett Dalton, Didi Conn, Jenna Stern, Andrew Durand, Julia Blanchard, Beth Fowler, Mark Kenneth Smaltz, Sinclair Daniel, and Jasmine Forsberg.

Erin Cahill & Wes Brown Are Starring in ‘Every Time a Bell Rings’on November 18

Ali Liebert shared some pics from her just-wrapped Hallmark movie, EVERY TIME A BELL RINGS, which shot in Natchez, Miss. and also stars Erin Cahill, Wes Brown, Brittany Ishibashi and Lyndie Greenwood. 📸 https://t.co/uZiqAg8xhO pic.twitter.com/DogtZ46mnK — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 19, 2021

Erin Cahill and Wes Brown are starring in “Every Time a Bell Rings” (previously called “The Search for Christmas”) The Advocate reported. It’s about three sisters who grow apart and how they find their way back together because of Christmas. The movie is expected to air in late November to mid-December, and it was filmed in Mississippi. A local town even hosted a fundraiser that included auctioning three roles in the movie.

The movie is premiering on The Hallmark Channel on November 18, The Natchez Democrat reported.

Trevor Donovan & Sarah Power’s ‘Nantucket Noel’ Premieres November 19

This spot may look familiar to Vancouverites. It's so nice here. We're getting ready to begin filming in a couple of days.🎥🎄❄️ pic.twitter.com/hQXBxYPVxx — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) September 7, 2021

Trevor Donovan and Sarah Power (Abigail from “Good Witch”) are filming “Nantucket Noel.” The movie is also being referred to as “Let It Snow.” Kirsten Hansen wrote and will be directing the movie.

Hansen wrote about the movie: “We’ve locked the most beautiful coastal locations, the story will hopefully touch your heart, make you laugh, swoon, and maybe even cry 🤞🏼, and our lead cast is just… sigh. 😍🙊 This has been such a rewarding experience with an incredible team and we haven’t even started shooting yet. Thank you, Universe. 🙏🏼”

The movie is currently scheduled to premiere on The Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2021, Hansen revealed on Instagram. The date is subject to change.

In an Instagram story shared by both Donovan and Hansen, Hansen revealed that there will be a magical element to the new movie.

Niall Matter & Laura Vandervoort Are Starring in ‘Christmas Together With You’

Niall Matter and Laura Vandervoort are starring in “Christmas Alone Together” (also called “Christmas Together With You.”) According to IMDb, the movie is premiering on November 20 and also stars Harry Lennix and Liza Huget.

So, a further search shows that the star of this one, now known as CHRISTMAS TOGETHER WITH YOU (f.k.a. CHRISTMAS ALONE TOGETHER) is Niall Matter. Liza Huget is also a second lead, and one of the actresses seen in the pics below (red coat walking and at restaurant table). https://t.co/e4Bf7uutb2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 14, 2021

The movie filmed in Canada in August, including downtown Vernon, FR24 News reported.

‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’ Premieres November 25

You guys…The NINE LIVES OF CHRISTMAS sequel is happening! It's called THE NINE KITTENS OF CHRISTMAS and David Winning set to direct. Kimberly Sustad & Brandon Routh better both be returning, because it's same 2 main characters, Marilee & Zach, who didn't live happily ever after pic.twitter.com/uXx1trYtAb — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 12, 2021

According to IMDb, the sequel to “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” called “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” will be airing on November 25, 2021, on Thanksgiving Day. The date is subject to change.

Brandon Routh will return as Zachary and Kimberley Sustad will return as Marilee. David Winning will direct the movie.

This sequel has been in the works for more than a year. In July 2020, Sustad shared with The Bubbly Sesh podcast that she was already working on the sequel.

At the end of the podcast, Sustad said:

‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’ sequel is underway, in development, and it’s looking good. … We’re very excited. I’m really excited to put that character back on. Obviously, we’ve had some apprehension because of how popular it is, and Hallmark is very aware of it. … And I love that there’s been a lot of time in between. But it’s also nervewracking because there’s a lot of buildup. But no matter what, I think it will be very nostalgic and in the true manner of the voice and the feeling of that movie. It’ll just be us… We’ll be there…

Candace Cameron Bure Is Starring in ‘The Christmas Contest’ on November 28

Candace Cameron Bure’s new movie is called “The Christmas Contest,” according to ACFC West’s update. Filming is expected to wrap on October 1. The name could change by the time the movie premieres

According to an IMDb listing, Barbara Niven is slated to star as Donna in the movie, along with John Brotherton who will star as Ben.

IMDb currently lists the premiere date as being November 28, 2021, which would have the movie airing Thanksgiving weekend. The date is subject to change.

‘Making Spirits Bright’ Premieres December 1

Director David Bercovici-Artieda has been posting on Instagram about the Hallmark movie that’s currently called “Making Spirits Bright.” The movie is filming in Vancouver. According to IMDb, this movie is premiering on December 1. The date is subject to change.

John Cassini is starring. The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw shared that Christina Sicoli and Carlo Marks are also part of the movie. IMDb lists Jennifer Kathreen Larson, Jaden Oehr, and Marlee Walchuk as also being part of the cast.

It was originally called “All Is Bright.”

IMDb notes the following as the plot synopsis: “Grace and Tony are from two separate families who are in the business of decorating homes for Christmas. Unfortunately they have also been in feud for as long as anyone can remember. But this holiday season they must try to find a way to get everyone to work together in order to win a town competition that could save their livelihoods.”

‘A Dickens of a Holiday!’ Has a Tentative Premiere Date of December 5

THE CHRISTMAS STAND-IN, scheduled to start filming late next week in B.C., is now known as A DICKENS OF A HOLIDAY! and has a tentative airdate of December 5th on Hallmark. Directed by Paul Ziller, DICKENS was written by Mark Hefti and Julie Sherman Wolfe. https://t.co/i6mRvKOMr8 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 21, 2021

“A Dickens of a Holiday!” (also known as “The Christmas Stand-In”) has a tentative premiere date of December 5. Paul Ziller (of “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love”) is directing this movie.

Train’s Hallmark Movie, ‘Christmas in Tahoe,’ Will Premiere in December

Train is filming a Christmas movie for The Hallmark Channel that’s based on their own holiday album. In an interview on Audacity’s 96.5 TIC (Hartford), for the show “Christine & Salt,” Train’s Pat Monahan revealed that their holiday movie will premiere in December.

Monahan said during the interview:

We have a Christmas album that’s made. It’s called ‘Christmas in Tahoe’ and we add songs to it as time goes on. The album’s been out for about five years. But we’re shooting a movie for the album, called ‘Christmas in Tahoe,’ that will come out this Christmas on Hallmark…

The remainder of the movies below do not yet have tentative premiere dates.

Lacey Chabert Is Starring in an Overseas Castle-Themed Movie

Lacey Chabert is filming a castle-themed movie for Christmas in Europe. The movie was originally referred to as “Christmas at Castle Leslie” and now it’s being called “Christmas at Castle Hart.” The movie also stars Stuart Townsend. Additional stars’ names haven’t been released yet.

A post by West Coast Casting, which does casting calls for productions “in the West of Ireland,” requested extras for the movie while it films in Clare and Limerick in September.

Danica McKellar & Benjamin Ayres Are Starring in ‘You, Me, And the Christmas Trees’

Danica McKellar reveals a little Easter egg to look out for in YOU, ME AND THE CHRISTMAS TREES, filming now in Victoria. 📸 https://t.co/iREzoEqB7Z pic.twitter.com/PeRCHewGeR — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 11, 2021

Danica McKellar’s new Christmas movie stars Benjamin Ayres and it’s called “You, Me, and the Christmas Trees.”

McKellar was filming her new Christmas movie in Canada during a heatwave. She revealed in an Instagram story that filming was almost too much for her because it got so hot. The movie wrapped in mid-August.

Luke Macfarlane & Heather Hemmens Are Starring in ‘Christmas in My Heart’

Someone just asked me about this, and I can only claim a brain blip muffing titles here. This should have read Hallmark's CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART, f.k.a. LOVE SONG FOR NOEL CHRISTMAS IN HARMONY is completely different Hallmark movie, that also happens to star a "Luke," Luke James. https://t.co/56SjRXTfBi — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 18, 2021

Luke Macfarlane and Heather Hemmens are starring in “Christmas in My Heart” (whose working title was “Love Song for Noel.”) This movie will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, ET Online reported.

The description for that movie read: “Margot, a world-renowned pianist, returns to Chateau Neuhaus to spend the holidays with her family and rediscover her passion for music. While there, her ex-boyfriend and former bandmate Jackson, convinces her to headline the annual Christmas Concert and working together brings back all their old feelings.”

Tyler Hynes Is Starring in ‘An Unexpected Christmas’ with Bethany Joy Lenz

Tyler Hynes is filming “An Unexpected Christmas” with “One Tree Hill” star Bethany Joy Lenz.

The synopsis reads:

Jamie (Hynes) hasn’t told his family that he and his now ex-girlfriend Emily (Lenz) broke up. After an inopportune run-in with Emily at the train station in his hometown, Jamie convinces her to pretend they’re still a couple to avoid ruining Christmas for his family. Jamie and Emily engage in a week-long ruse of participating in his family’s holiday activities together. While they’re stuck in his family’s home, the pair discovers their relationship might still have some potential, resulting in a very unexpected Christmas.

Ashley Williams & Her Sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley Are Starring in Two Back-to-Back Movies

Ashley Williams and her sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley are starring in two back-to-back Christmas movies for Hallmark. These movies have been referred to as “Christmas at the Madison” and as “Sister Swap.” In March, Fox 13 reported that the two movies would be filmed back-to-back in Utah in April.

People reported that the movies will now be called “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City.”

Production List provided more details about the movies. The synopsis for “Christmas at the Madison: Part 2: Meg” reads: “The younger sister Meg travels to Salt Lake City, Utah to help Jennifer’s restaurant staff win an annual Christmas party competition despite the conflicting opinions of the handsome but stern General Manager, John.”

Holly Robinson Peete Is Starring in ‘The Christmas Bond’

Holly Robinson Peete is starring in “The Christmas Bond,” which will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie also stars Nik Sanchez and Lyriq Bent, Variety reported. It’s about a single mother and her teenage son with autism. A premiere date has not yet been set.

‘The Christmas House’ Is Getting a Sequel

“The Christmas House” is also getting a sequel. According to BC Local News, the sequel is filming in Canada. Photos shared by the publication revealed Robert Buckley and Mattia Castrillo on set, and Jonathan Bennett revealed that he was also filming a new movie that he couldn’t give the details about yet.

Jordin Sparks & Michael Xavier Are Starring in ‘A Christmas Treasure’

The first 2021 Christmas movie officially announced by Hallmark (but still awaiting a premiere date) is “A Christmas Treasure” starring Michael Xavier and “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks. Sparks’ original Christmas song, “Oh, It’s Christmas,” will be featured in the movie. She will also perform two classic Christmas songs during the movie: “This Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night.”

Deadline shared this synopsis for the movie: “After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and finding her grandfather’s old journal, Lou (Sparks) questions whether she should move to New York after Christmas to further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s local newspaper. Charming chef, Kyle (Xavier), is also at a crossroads, visiting Pine Grove for the holidays. When Lou and Kyle meet, they both have doubts about their future, but the magic of the holiday season and the connection they have, helps each of their journeys.”

Paul Greene Is Filming a Christmas Movie

And he's off. Paul Greene on the way to make his next Hallmark Christmas movie. 📸 https://t.co/C73O7b03qI pic.twitter.com/ErnJ5IDdS3 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 16, 2021

In mid-September, Paul Greene shared that he was getting ready to film a new Christmas movie.

“I haven’t gotten clarity yet if I can share about my co-star yet,” he told his fans on Instagram. “I’m not sure if I’m allowed to, so I’ve just got to be careful. Wouldn’t want to ruin any surprises or anything, ya know?”

Some sources list the name of the movie as “Christmas CEO,” but this has not yet been confirmed.

Ryan Paevey & Janel Parrish Are Starring in ‘Coyote Creek Christmas’

Ryan Paevey and Janel Parrish are starring in “Coyote Creek Christmas.” According to IMDb, also starring are Ana-Maria Alvarado, Adriana Ravalli, Daylin Willis, and Manny Hernandez.

ET revealed the plot for the new movie, noting that it’s about Paige (Parrish) planning an annual holiday party at her parents’ hotel, called Coyote Creek Inn. Real estate developer Dylan (Paevey) visits the inn with his son. While Paige is hoping to get a big promotion by planning a “Christmas Around the World” event for the guests, she doesn’t realize that her parents are considering selling the inn to Dylan.

‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas’ Is on the Schedule

We're also getting 4th Blake Shelton-produced movie, this time titled TIME FOR THEM TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, which follows TIME FOR US TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, TIME FOR YOU… and TIME FOR ME… Really looking forward to TIME FOR NOBODY TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS in 2029 pic.twitter.com/ALnCb8IEIL — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 3, 2021

The fourth “Time” movie helmed by Blake Shelton is premiering this year on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This one is called “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas.” This is rumored to be starring Jessy Schram, but that’s not yet confirmed. The movie is listed on Production Weekly’s publication.

Dylan Bruce & Torrey DeVitto Are Starring in ‘The Christmas Promise’

"The Christmas Promise" coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries! https://t.co/iGJlS5PHqF pic.twitter.com/VJpn2yIZSN — It's A Wonderful Movie 🍿📺 (@awonderfulmovie) August 31, 2021

Dylan Bruce, Torrey DeVitto, and Patrick Duffy are starring in “The Christmas Promise,” Deadline reported. The movie is about a woman dealing with grief who’s now renovating a home she was going to share with her fiance. This will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and is filming in Vancouver.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Starring in ‘The Santa Stakeout’

Tamera Mowry-Housley has wrapped her latest Hallmark holiday title, THE SANTA STAKEOUT, a.k.a. I SPY CHRISTMAS, in B.C. "Thanks to everyone who made this film such a pleasant and smooth ride, now back to my babies," Mowry-Housley said. 📸 https://t.co/I5pICLQNFg pic.twitter.com/nWkhyKyxWv — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 15, 2021

Tamera Mowry-Housley is starring in “The Santa Stakeout” (also called “I Spy Christmas.”) The movie was filmed in Canada and wrapped in mid-August. Devon Alexander has a role in the movie, but it’s not known yet if he will be the leading co-star.

Christopher Lloyd Is Starring in ‘Next Stop Christmas’

Also in Hallmark's NEXT STOP CHRISTMAS, Christopher Lloyd, who last appeared in a Hallmark movie in 2015 for the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS. 📸 https://t.co/RmaX8aD1gb pic.twitter.com/ucj7GJEIhl — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 4, 2021

Christopher Lloyd is starring in “The Christmas Train” (also called “Next Stop Christmas”) alongside Lyndsy Fonseca, Eric Freeman, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, and more.

The movie is filming in Connecticut.

‘Christmas Sail’ Is on the List

Director Stacey Harding on the set of Hallmark's CHRISTMAS SAIL in Gibsons, B.C. "Christmas is just around the corner!," she teased. 📸 https://t.co/W6vBAb3VdV pic.twitter.com/07n0V3y04E — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 23, 2021

Another Hallmark movie in the works is called “Christmas Sail.” It’s about a woman who enters a Christmas boat parade to try to save her family home. Kristoffer Polaha is rumored to be leading this movie, but that’s not yet confirmed.

‘Christmas in Harmony’ Stars Michelle Williams, Loretta Devine, Ashleigh Murray & Luke James

Michelle Williams, Loretta Devine, Ashleigh Murray, and Luke James are starring in “Christmas in Harmony.” This movie was filmed in North Carolina and is a music-centered film. One of the locations included downtown Wilmington, Star News Online reported. It’s expected to premiere sometime in December, according to IMDb.

‘Mrs. Miracle Christmas’ Is Premiering on Hallmark Mysteries

Caroline Rhea has been filming something festive in Canada for a couple weeks now, and I believe we might have identified our new Mrs. Miracle. Hallmark's A MRS MIRACLE CHRISTMAS has been filming in Victoria since late August. Assuming deduction accurate, think it's a good pick. pic.twitter.com/VkS27uRpNd — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 6, 2021

Hallmark’s also airing a new “Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle Christmas,” rumored to be starring Caroline Rhea. This will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Jason Cermak went straight from the set of GAC's CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE, which is winding down filming in the Vancouver area, to Hallmark's A MRS MIRACLE CHRISTMAS in Victoria. "Off to film Christmas movie number deux," Cermak wrote. 📸 https://t.co/3ep8TlMwFv pic.twitter.com/KOgjwhQImU — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 3, 2021

Jason Cermak is also believed to be starring.

Merritt Patterson & Jon Ecker Are Starring in a Hallmark Movie

Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker are also starring in a new Hallmark Christmas movie.

Hallmark's GINGERBREAD MIRACLE, starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker, has wrapped. 📸 https://t.co/7mdxHCNXf4 pic.twitter.com/tipwW8gBn0 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 3, 2021

It’s currently called “Gingerbread Miracle” but few details are known about this one.

Andrew Walker Is Starring in ‘My Family Christmas Tree’

Andrew Walker is also starring in a Christmas movie, currently called “My Family Christmas Tree.”

He wrote on Instagram: “This script was already a special one, but I think it’s going to come together even better than we imagined. This film is unlike any @hallmarkchannel movie I’ve worked on and I can’t wait for you all to see it. 🎄 🎁”

James Tupper is also starring.

James Tupper, Kendall Cross, Georgia Mae Orchard and Ava Telek on the set of Hallmark's MY FAMILY CHRISTMAS TREE, starring Andrew Walker and Aimee Teegarden. 📸 https://t.co/gWKsy495F1 pic.twitter.com/UX8fdM2uWc — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 10, 2021

Kendall Cross, Georgia Mae Orchard, Ava Telek, and Aimee Teegarden are also starring, SleepyKittyPaw shared on Twitter.

James Denton’s Christmas Movie Is Finally Airing

James Denton and Rod Wilson on the Winnipeg set of Hallmark's A KISS BEFORE CHRISTMAS. Had heard a rumor Denton was no longer attached, which is clearly untrue. Wondering if it's that he's not the lead? 📸 https://t.co/ydhMdy7vb9 pic.twitter.com/ZDCmJNlrs5 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 21, 2021

James Denton’s Christmas movie, which was on the schedule in 2020 and then dropped, is finally being filmed and airing. Rod Wilson is also starring.

‘Christmas in Harlem’ Is Being Filmed

Hallmark's CHRISTMAS IN HARLEM filming some basketball game scenes for their "Christmas Snow Jam" tournament at the East Harford Parks & Rec center in Connecticut. 📸 https://t.co/RmaX8alpRB pic.twitter.com/psf6wPHkCZ — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 21, 2021

SleepyKittyPaw has shared updates on Hallmark’s new movie, “Christmas in Harlem.” The movie will star Eric Scott Ways, Layla Capers, and Chance Smith.

Eric Scott Ways on the set of Hallmark's CHRISTMAS IN HARLEM in Connecticut. 📸 https://t.co/oPcmHPwOLq pic.twitter.com/Dss6BYrSx3 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 16, 2021

It’s being filmed in Connecticut, Shelton Herald reported.

Hallmark's CHRISTMAS IN HARLEM in night shoots in Hartford, Conn., filming scenes for their Christmas Jamboree Block Party. pic.twitter.com/yCbLa88Qx2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 19, 2021

IMDb does not have many details for the movie as of the time of publication.

‘Boyfriends of Christmas Past’ May Be on the Schedule

Want to see the Christmas movie about how Jon McClaren just travels around Canada all year making Christmas movies. Already this year, he's been in North Bay for THE GREAT CHRISTMAS SWITCH, then Ottawa for BOYFRIENDS OF CHRISTMAS PAST, and now Toronto 📸 https://t.co/kj6gYpkf6J pic.twitter.com/jOL0GORpTy — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 26, 2021

Jon McClaren is starring in “Boyfriends of Christmas Past,” which was filmed in the summer, ACTRAOttawa reported.

Alys Crocker shared some more photos from the recently-wrapped BOYFRIENDS OF CHRISTMAS PAST, which seems to feature just about every Canadian Christmas movie regular. 📸 https://t.co/O11Jxi3sqx pic.twitter.com/nJXoUmZ1CU — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 23, 2021

Alys Crocker is also believed to be starring, according to her Instagram photos. However, details are still a little unclear about this movie and not much has been shared so far.

There are a few additional rumored movies, but with even fewer details than the previous movies, so they aren’t on the list. There is a rumor that “When Hope Calls” may have a Christmas movie, but that’s also not yet confirmed.

