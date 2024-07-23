Hallmark’s New Christmas Movies Revealed: 27 Confirmed & Rumored Films for 2024

While Hallmark is celebrating Christmas in July, the network is also getting ready for its annual Countdown to Christmas new movie lineup that starts in October. Here’s a look at all the new 2024 Christmas movies announced by Hallmark, along with the holiday movies rumored to also be on Hallmark’s list. At the time of this article’s publication, there were 27 movies on the list.
Lacey Chabert & Kristoffer Polaha Will Star in ‘The Christmas Quest’
One of the first movies to be announced was Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha’s new film, “The Christmas Quest.” The movie was filmed in Iceland, according to Hallmark’s press materials.
The movie is already filmed, and Polaha wrote to Chabert about the experience: “You led by example with grace, kindness, professionalism, and a touch of humor. You absolutely crushed it, Lacey, and I’m so excited for your fans to see the work – it’s AMAZING! And proud to be a part of this film.”
Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie reads, “An archeologist (Chabert) and her ex-husband (Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, are sent to Iceland at Christmastime to search for a legendary treasure. When others join in the hunt, the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.”
A Sequel to ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’ Will Air
Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes are returning for a sequel to “Three Wise Men & a Baby,” called “Three Wiser Men & a Boy.”
In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Walker said about the movie: “This was an incredibly ambitious film. We wanted to bring the fans something extra special and I think we exceeded our expectations. It’s got all the heart, humor and charm of the first one and then some. And don’t worry, we’ve got plenty of callbacks to all the fan favorite comments coming your way.”
Erin Krakow & Daniel Lissing Are Reuniting in a Christmas Movie
Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on “When Calls the Heart,” is reuniting with Daniel Lissing, who played Jack on the same series before his character was killed off. The two are starring in a Christmas movie called “Santa Tell Me.”
The movie was announced during Hallmark’s 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, February 6. A trailer premiered during the finale of “When Calls the Heart” season 11.
Tyler Hynes & Hunter King Are Starring in a Movie About the Kansas City Chiefs
Tyler Hynes is teaming up with Hunter King and the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team for a movie called “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” The movie marks a collaboration between Hallmark, the NFL and Skydance Sports, Hallmark shared in a press release.
According to Hallmark’s press release, the synopsis for the movie reads:
Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.”
Catrick Mahomes, a cat whose owner dresses him up as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be part of the movie. “Today Show” host Jenna Bush Hager revealed that she will be starring in the movie too.
Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, will also have a role in the movie, People reported.
‘The Finnish Line’ Was Filmed ‘On Location at Santa’s Village’
In March, Hallmark announced “The Finnish Line” via a press release. Hallmark Media said the movie was filmed “on location at Santa’s Village in the Arctic Circle.”
The movie follows a dog sled ride that stops at the Santa Claus Village in Finland. The movie stars Beau Mirchoff (“Hidden Gems”), Kim Matula (“Checkin’ It Twice”) and Nichole Sakura.
The synopsis reads: “Inspired by her father’s acclaimed legacy in dog sled racing, Anya (Matula) decides to follow in his footsteps. After his passing, she heads to Finland to participate in the 40th annual Joulurauha race, her father’s final race where he fell short of the victory. Following an injury to her lead dog during the qualifying race, Anya finds herself partnered with a new canine companion owned by journalist and former racer Cole, (Mirchoff) who aims to pen a story about her journey. Struggling to build trust with her new dog and facing her father’s rival, Monty, (Páll Sigþór Pálsson, Mr. Murphy) Anya must navigate many challenges as she strives to win the race.”
‘Holidazed’ Will Premiere on Hallmark Plus
Hallmark’s first holiday series, “Holidazed,” will premiere on Hallmark’s new streaming service, Hallmark+. The series will be about six families who come together for the holiday. Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, John C. McGinley, Ian Harding, and Dennis Haysbert will be among the stars, Variety reported.
Jonathan Bennett Is Hosting the ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Reality Competition
An unusual addition to the Christman lineup is a reality competition hosted by Jonathan Bennett. The new TV show, called “Finding Mr. Christmas,” was announced during the 2024 TCA (Television Critics Association) Summer Press Tour and it will premiere in November on Hallmark’s new streaming service, Hallmark+, Hallmark shared.
The winner will get a leading role in a 2024 Countdown to Christmas movie, TVLine reported.
A Sequel to ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane’ Will Premiere
Hallmark is also planning to air a sequel to “Christmas on Cherry Lane.” According to Creative BC, filming began in late June 2024. After the first movie is finished filming, two additional movies in the franchise will be filmed later in the summer, according to The Cinemaholic.
According to UBCP/ACTRA, the movies are filming June 24 through September 9.
Wes Brown Will Host a New Hallmark Reality Series
Wes Brown is also hosting a holiday-themed reality series for Hallmark+. The series was also announced at the TCA summer press tour. The series is called “Ready, Set, Glow!” and it will be a “holiday lights showcase spectacular” that premieres in the fourth quarter of 2024, Hallmark shared in a press release.
‘This Time Each Year’ Will Star Alison Sweeney
Alison Sweeney is teaming up with Yan-Kay Crystle Lowe for “This Time Each Year.” It’s not yet clear if Sweeney is starring in the movie too, but Creative BC lists it as filming from July 15 to August 1.
‘Mistletoe Murders’ Will Star Sarah Drew
Hallmark Mystery will air a holiday-themed mystery film called “Mistletoe Murders,” starring Sarah Drew. Hallmark announced the movie in a press statement in May.
Here are More Rumored Movies
In addition to the movies listed above, there are a number of rumored movies based on production announcements and social media posts. Here’s a quick look at movies on the rumored list:
- “Booked for Christmas” – Several outlets including Cinemaholic are posting on social media about this movie, with few additional details. According to UBCP/ACTRA, the movie will be filming in Canada July 29 through August 19.
- “Confessions of a Christmas Letter” – Cinemaholic reported that this movie will be filmed in Vancouver, Canada, and produced by Kim Arnott. Casting Workbook sets the filming dates as either mid August or early-to-late September. The movie is described as being about a family matriarch who hires a struggling novelist to write a letter so she can win a competition. She pretends he’s engaged to her daughter so no one catches on.
- “Homecoming with Mrs. Miracle” – Cinemaholic reported that this movie is filming in July in Victoria, Canada. The movie is about siblings bickering over who will take over their late grandmother’s real estate company. The movie is also listed by Production Weekly.
- “Five Gold Rings” – Cinemaholic reported that this movie filmed in July in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and is about a Manhattan artist who must close her family’s antique store after her grandmother dies. She goes on a quest for five lost antique treasures. The movie is listed on FTIA’s website as being filmed in Vancouver starting July 31.
- “A Reason for the Season” – According to Sarah Jane Redmond’s website, she filmed scenes in this Hallmark movie directed by Jason Borque and also starring Taylor Cole and Kevin McGarry.
- “Trivially True Christmas” – Cinemaholic reported that this movie filmed in June in Connecticut, directed by Marlo Hunter. It’s about an astronomy professor who loves her town’s annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament. But when her teammate drops out, she adds her university’s new football offensive coordinator to the team. The account SleepyKittyPaw also mentioned that it was filming in Connecticut.
- “Merry Friendsmas” – According to Leading Distribution Partners, this will be a 2024 Hallmark movie with Timeless Pictures and Basset Hound Distribution, written by Emily Ting. A synopsis reads: “Zac and Mia’s decade long friendship comes to a head when Zac announces that he is breaking their annual Friendsmas party tradition to throw a holiday party with his new girlfriend, and Mia, feeling abandoned, decides to throw a rival party on the same night…”
- “Christmas with the Singhs” – According to Leading Distribution Partners, this will be a 2024 Hallmark movie with Timeless Pictures and Basset Hound Distribution. The movie is about Asha and Jake, who visit their hometown after they’re engaged.
- “Santa Who?” – According to Leading Distribution Partners, this this will be a 2024 Hallmark movie with Timeless Pictures and Basset Hound Distribution. It will be filmed in Canada and is written by Russell Hainline. The movie’s about Santa getting amnesia and two students needing to help him remember who he is before Christmas.
- “12 Clues of Christmas” – This movie filmed in Vancouver in June, according to Production List. It’s about a couple who plan a Christmas treasure hunt to save their candy store. Lucie Guest directs. IMDb lists Michelle Brezinski, Kristina Capati, JAson Nash and Yan Joseph as starring.
- “First Responders Christmas (Evergreen Place)” – This movie filmed in Winnipeg in May, according to Mad Lib Casting. Casting Workbook lists it as a Hallmark movie.
- “Holy Father of the Bride” – This movie filmed in Nova Scotia in May, Saltwire reported, and a spokesperson told them it was a Hallmark film.
- “Scouting for Christmas (A Dad for Christmas)” – This is a 2024 holiday movie directed by Jason Borque. LoveTVMovies lists it as starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, but does not note where the details came from.
- “Five Year Christmas Party” – This movie filmed in British Columbia. According to Actors Access, it’s a Hallmark movie directed by Peter Benson, and Jeff Avenue is a supporting lead.
- “Christmas Crashers” – This movie is being made by Front Street Pictures, who often produce Hallmark films. According to Hallmark Enthusiast, Chris McNally will be in this film along with Lyndsy Fonseca. Lucas Talent posted that Luvia Petersen will be in the movie.
- “A Carol for Two” – This movie filmed in March and April in Winnipeg, according to Casting Workbook. It’s about Violette, who wants to follow in her aunt’s Broadway footsteps. She gets help from a diner her aunt left behind that’s now run by a friend. IMDb lists Stephanie Sy as starring, along with Paul Essiembre and others. Previous posts by Mad Lib Casting that are no longer online listed it as a Hallmark film.
