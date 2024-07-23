Hallmark’s New Christmas Movies Revealed: 27 Confirmed & Rumored Films for 2024

While Hallmark is celebrating Christmas in July, the network is also getting ready for its annual Countdown to Christmas new movie lineup that starts in October. Here’s a look at all the new 2024 Christmas movies announced by Hallmark, along with the holiday movies rumored to also be on Hallmark’s list. At the time of this article’s publication, there were 27 movies on the list.

Lacey Chabert & Kristoffer Polaha Will Star in ‘The Christmas Quest’

Play

One of the first movies to be announced was Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha’s new film, “The Christmas Quest.” The movie was filmed in Iceland, according to Hallmark’s press materials.

The movie is already filmed, and Polaha wrote to Chabert about the experience: “You led by example with grace, kindness, professionalism, and a touch of humor. You absolutely crushed it, Lacey, and I’m so excited for your fans to see the work – it’s AMAZING! And proud to be a part of this film.”

Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie reads, “An archeologist (Chabert) and her ex-husband (Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, are sent to Iceland at Christmastime to search for a legendary treasure. When others join in the hunt, the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.”

A Sequel to ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’ Will Air

Play

Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes are returning for a sequel to “Three Wise Men & a Baby,” called “Three Wiser Men & a Boy.”

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Walker said about the movie: “This was an incredibly ambitious film. We wanted to bring the fans something extra special and I think we exceeded our expectations. It’s got all the heart, humor and charm of the first one and then some. And don’t worry, we’ve got plenty of callbacks to all the fan favorite comments coming your way.”

Erin Krakow & Daniel Lissing Are Reuniting in a Christmas Movie

Play

Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on “When Calls the Heart,” is reuniting with Daniel Lissing, who played Jack on the same series before his character was killed off. The two are starring in a Christmas movie called “Santa Tell Me.”

The movie was announced during Hallmark’s 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, February 6. A trailer premiered during the finale of “When Calls the Heart” season 11.

Tyler Hynes & Hunter King Are Starring in a Movie About the Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Hynes is teaming up with Hunter King and the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team for a movie called “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” The movie marks a collaboration between Hallmark, the NFL and Skydance Sports, Hallmark shared in a press release.

According to Hallmark’s press release, the synopsis for the movie reads:

Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.”

Catrick Mahomes, a cat whose owner dresses him up as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be part of the movie. “Today Show” host Jenna Bush Hager revealed that she will be starring in the movie too.

Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, will also have a role in the movie, People reported.

‘The Finnish Line’ Was Filmed ‘On Location at Santa’s Village’

In March, Hallmark announced “The Finnish Line” via a press release. Hallmark Media said the movie was filmed “on location at Santa’s Village in the Arctic Circle.”

The movie follows a dog sled ride that stops at the Santa Claus Village in Finland. The movie stars Beau Mirchoff (“Hidden Gems”), Kim Matula (“Checkin’ It Twice”) and Nichole Sakura.

The synopsis reads: “Inspired by her father’s acclaimed legacy in dog sled racing, Anya (Matula) decides to follow in his footsteps. After his passing, she heads to Finland to participate in the 40th annual Joulurauha race, her father’s final race where he fell short of the victory. Following an injury to her lead dog during the qualifying race, Anya finds herself partnered with a new canine companion owned by journalist and former racer Cole, (Mirchoff) who aims to pen a story about her journey. Struggling to build trust with her new dog and facing her father’s rival, Monty, (Páll Sigþór Pálsson, Mr. Murphy) Anya must navigate many challenges as she strives to win the race.”

‘Holidazed’ Will Premiere on Hallmark Plus

Play

Hallmark’s first holiday series, “Holidazed,” will premiere on Hallmark’s new streaming service, Hallmark+. The series will be about six families who come together for the holiday. Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, John C. McGinley, Ian Harding, and Dennis Haysbert will be among the stars, Variety reported.

Jonathan Bennett Is Hosting the ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Reality Competition

Play

An unusual addition to the Christman lineup is a reality competition hosted by Jonathan Bennett. The new TV show, called “Finding Mr. Christmas,” was announced during the 2024 TCA (Television Critics Association) Summer Press Tour and it will premiere in November on Hallmark’s new streaming service, Hallmark+, Hallmark shared.

The winner will get a leading role in a 2024 Countdown to Christmas movie, TVLine reported.

A Sequel to ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane’ Will Premiere

Hallmark is also planning to air a sequel to “Christmas on Cherry Lane.” According to Creative BC, filming began in late June 2024. After the first movie is finished filming, two additional movies in the franchise will be filmed later in the summer, according to The Cinemaholic.

According to UBCP/ACTRA, the movies are filming June 24 through September 9.

Wes Brown Will Host a New Hallmark Reality Series

Wes Brown is also hosting a holiday-themed reality series for Hallmark+. The series was also announced at the TCA summer press tour. The series is called “Ready, Set, Glow!” and it will be a “holiday lights showcase spectacular” that premieres in the fourth quarter of 2024, Hallmark shared in a press release.

‘This Time Each Year’ Will Star Alison Sweeney

Alison Sweeney is teaming up with Yan-Kay Crystle Lowe for “This Time Each Year.” It’s not yet clear if Sweeney is starring in the movie too, but Creative BC lists it as filming from July 15 to August 1.

‘Mistletoe Murders’ Will Star Sarah Drew

Hallmark Mystery will air a holiday-themed mystery film called “Mistletoe Murders,” starring Sarah Drew. Hallmark announced the movie in a press statement in May.

Here are More Rumored Movies

In addition to the movies listed above, there are a number of rumored movies based on production announcements and social media posts. Here’s a quick look at movies on the rumored list:

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s New Reality Competition Will Pick Network’s Next Holiday Hunk