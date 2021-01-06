Hallmark Actor Shares Tribute to Danica McKellar: ‘I Love This Woman’

A Hallmark star recently shared a touching tribute for Danica McKellar’s birthday, telling the world: “I love this woman.” Jonathan Bennett and McKellar are close friends and, according to his post, have been together for some of the major milestones in Bennett’s life.

Jonathan Bennett Said McKellar Spent Time with His Dad When He Was Sick

In a sweet Instagram post, Bennett heaped praise onto McKellar and the friendship she’s shown him over the years.

He wrote: “I love this woman. We met on a movie set, she made me a better actor. When my dad got sick, she made his last trip to LA better and took him as her date to DWTS. When he was really sick, she sent him fresh baked goods to make his appetite better.”

He told Glamour that McKellar was one of the Hallmark women who really helped him pull through after his dad’s death. He called them his “roster of angels” and included Alexa PenaVega, McKellar, Lacey Chabert, Rachel Boston, and Jen Lilley on the list.

“They are some of the most beautiful human beings I’ve ever met, so it makes me so happy to be part of a network with so many dear friends,” he said.

He Said McKellar Was There for Him When He Was Voted Off ‘Dancing with the Stars’ & ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Bennett also revealed that McKellar was there for him when he was voted off Dancing with the Stars. He wrote: “When I got voted of DWTS, she took me to lunch the next day to make my spirits better. When I got voted off Celebrity Big Brother, she was the first person to come over to help me laugh at it better.”

The two haven’t starred in a Hallmark movie together, so not everyone realizes just how close they are. In 2019, she posted a rant about Bennett being voted off Big Brother and Bennett responded on Twitter, “Thank you!”

In 2016, they starred in a Lifetime movie together called Mommy, I Didn’t Do It.

He Said Life Is Better with McKellar in It

Bennett went on to say that she was there for him when he got engaged too.

He wrote: “When I got engaged, she was the first person we saw, to celebrate better. If there’s one thing for certain it’s the fact that having @danicamckellar in your life makes it better. I hope you have the happiest birthday, and thank you for making everyone around you better.”

Bennett got engaged in December to Jaymes Vaughan.

Vaughan, who is a host for the TV series Celebrity Page and was a contestant on The Amazing Race, wrote a song when he proposed to Bennett in an emotional engagement, People reported.

Vaughan told People: “Every single part of the song was personal to Jonathan. Every lyric, even the structure of the melody was designed with how I knew he’d sing it back to me. He has this really cute way of singing things back to me. I just wanted him to feel like the most special person in those three minutes of first hearing the song.”

Bennett recently starred in Hallmark’s The Christmas House. He also starred in Christmas Made to Order with Alexa PenaVega and Romantically Speaking with Heather Morris.

