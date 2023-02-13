Hallmark Quietly Adds New Series with Top Stars to March Schedule

Hallmark has quietly added a new series to its March schedule. The series already premiered in Canada, and stars some names that Hallmark fans are quite familiar with.

The Series, Called ‘The Love Club,’ Airs Its First Movie in March

The four-part series is called “The Love Club.” The first movie in the set, “The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal,” premieres on the Hallmark Channel on March 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

So far, Hallmark only has the first movie in the series on its schedule, but the rest can also be watched on Hallmark Movies Now, the network’s streaming service.

The series of films — similar to “The Wedding Veil” — follows several main characters in a close group of friends, with overlapping storylines. The series already premiered in Canada on the W network in February.

The synopsis for all four movies reads: “At a New Year’s Eve college party, four women, each dealing with their own dating debacle, take a vow as the clock counts down to call on one another if they are ever in romantic crisis again, a vow that has them resurrecting their ‘Love Club’ ten years later as each of them search for their unique happily ever after.”

The First Movie in the Series Stars Brittany Bristow and Marcus Rosner.

The first movie, “Nicole’s Pen Pal,” stars Hallmark celebrities Brittany Bristow as Nicole and Marcus Rosner as Josh. Also leading the series of movies are Lily Gao, Chantel Riley, and Camille Stopps.

The synopsis for “Nicole’s Pen Pal” reads, in part: “Freshly engaged interior designer, Nicole, still wonders if the one she is meant to be with is her mystery college pen pal whose letters she has kept all these years.”

Bristow is well known among Hallmark fans, having starred in movies like “Love Blossoms,” “Royal Matchmaker,” “Christmas Next Door,” “Love on Safari,” “Christmas at the Palace,” “Love, Romance & Chocolate,” “Holiday Date,” “A Tail of Love,” and more.

Rosner has starred in “When Calls the Heart,” “Love on Harbor Island,” “Romance to the Rescue,” “Yes, I Do,” and more.

The second movie in the series focuses is called “The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey,” starring Lily Gao and Jesse Hutch. The synopsis reads, in part: “Former star track athlete, Sydney, is now a successful food blogger who still holds a flame for her college boyfriend whom she hasn’t seen in ten years.”

Hutch has previously starred in Hallmark’s “Christmas in Toyland,” “Harvest Moon,” “Let It Snow,” and more.

The third movie is called “The Love Club: Lauren’s Dream” and stars Chantel Riley, Andrew Bushell, and Franco Lo Presti. Lo Presti previously starred in Hallmark’s “14 Love Letters.”

The synopsis reads, in part: “For years, Lauren put her dream of opening an art gallery on hold while her husband, Peter, moved up in his career. Her resentments eventually overshadowed the love they once shared bringing them to the brink of a split.”

The fourth movie, “The Love Club: Tara’s Tune,” stars Camille Stopps and Brett Donahue.

The synopsis reads, in part: “A free spirit talented at capturing a live audience with her beautiful voice, Tara has always professed she doesn’t need a partner. After all, she has The Love Club. When Tara decides she is going to marry herself, the ladies show up to plan Tara’s commitment-to-herself party – a task made comically challenging when Tara’s mother arrives unexpectedly expecting an actual wedding.”

