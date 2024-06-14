Hallmark Alum Gushes About Marriage & Wedding: ‘Best Day of My Life’

A Hallmark alum is dishing about married life — and she absolutely loves it. Lauren Alaina, who starred opposite Tyler Hynes in “Roadhouse Romance,” has been experiencing a wonderful real-life love story of her own.

‘He’s My Best Friend,’ Alaina Gushed

Although Alaina may be known among Hallmark viewers for her performance opposite Hynes, she’s best known for her country music career. The singer also appeared on the tenth season of “American Idol” and the 28th season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In a recent interview with ET, Alaina gushed about loving newlywed life with husband Cam Arnold. The two have been married for about four months, and she said everything is still wonderful.

“I still love him and I like him,” she said. “I love him a little more than I like him, actually. He’s my best friend, for real. I got very lucky.”

She said married life is “the best!” Adding: “I love him, which is a good start. It’s my fave, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Alaina and Arnold were married on February 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, in a ceremony attended by more than 400 people, ET reported.

“It was the best day of my life,” she told ET about her wedding. “Nothing went wrong, nobody in my family fought. I prayed about that.”

Alaina Was Thrilled to Be in a Hallmark Movie

Alaina didn’t take being in a Hallmark movie lightly. In fact, she was thrilled about the opportunity.

“I cannot do anything cooler for my family, ever, than to be in a Hallmark movie,” she said in an interview with Southern Living, as reported by Yahoo. “When I go home for the holidays, I stay with my cousin Holly and my Aunt Kim. And Holly is bedridden due to some health problems, and we lay in bed and watch Hallmark. And I actually recently got to play my movie for Holly, and it was one of the sweetest accomplishments ever in my career.”

She also said that playing a soldier for the film had a special meaning for her dad, who’s a veteran in the Army.

“I called my dad the day I put the uniform on, and he cried like a baby on Facetime. Well, he cried and then he said, ‘fix your hat,'” she recalled.

“That was a nice nod to my father and to all of the service men and women out there…” she added. “It feels really meant to be that my character is in the Army and it’s coming out on 9/11 so that we can acknowledge them. Because we would not be this country without them.”

While Alaina didn’t write any songs specifically for the movie, she did perform two of her own songs for the film. Alaina shared in a live social media interview: “There were parts of the script where my character was obviously supposed to sing. So I had to read the script and see which songs I thought would be fitting. That was really fun because I actually got to collaborate with the script a little bit to make the song make sense thematically… So that was really fun and it was nice to do something I knew I was good at.”

She clarified that these were songs she had already written.

“I had actually already written the songs and we reworked the script a little bit to make the songs make sense…” she said. “I didn’t really have time to write songs for the movie. But I could do that in my next Hallmark movie.”

