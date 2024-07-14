Hallmark Alum Reacts to Trump Shooting: ‘Deeply Shaken’

In a series of Instagram stories, Hallmark alum Candace Cameron Bure shared her thoughts on the attempted shooting of former President Donald Trump, sharing that she felt “deeply shaken” by what had happened. She also posted the GoFundMe link for a victim, encouraging her followers to donate.

Hallmark star Autumn Reeser also shared an Instagram story after the shooting. She shared a quote from Dr. Jaiya John that read, “Once you realize governments are not gods, politicians are not prophets, and power is in the people, it becomes easier to think and feel for yourself, trust your soul compass, and have faith in the constitution of your compassionate heart.”

The shooting happened in the middle of Trump’s speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, C-SPAN video shows. Secret Service dove to protect Trump after he was grazed in the ear, and then rushed him off stage. Trump later said that his right ear was pierced by a bullet, AP News reported.

The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the Washington Post reported. His motives were not easily ascertained, AP News reported. Crooks lived about 50 miles from the shooting and had his father’s AR-style rifle with him on a roof near the rally. Records showed that he gave $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project via ActBlue in 2021, but he was also a registered Republican, Axios reported.

Bure Said We Can ‘Escalate’ or ‘Embody a Better Way’

Bure shared a long note on one of her Instagram stories on July 14, the day after the shooting.

She wrote, in part, “We are all deeply shaken. May we be in prayer for former President Donald Trump and his recovery. Pray for his family. Additionally, pray for rally attendees that may have been killed or injured.”

She continued, writing that “regardless of one’s political affiliation” “there is no room for political violence.” She added that all forms of political violence should be condemned.

Bure then talked about the “polarized times” that Americans are in. She wrote, “In the coming days, weeks, and months ahead…we can either escalate or struggle to embody a better way. Choose the latter.”

In another Instagram story, Bure shared a Bible verse from encouraging readers to trust in God and not be afraid.

She Asked Followers to Donate to a GofundMe for a Rally Attendee Who Was Killed

She also shared several Instagram stories about a rally attendee who was killed in the shooting, Corey Comperatore, including screenshots of a message that a family member shared on Facebook.

Bure wrote, in part, “I’m praying for this sweet family…”

Comperatore, 50, was killed during the shooting at the Trump campaign rally, NBC News reported. Two other Pennsylvania residents were also shot and in stable condition.

Comperatore attended the rally with his wife and two daughters, NBC News reported. He dove over them when the shooting started to try to shield them from the bullets.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Comperatore: “died a hero,” NBC News reported.

Bure shared a link to the GoFundMe, which now has more than $500,000 donations as of the time this article was published.

