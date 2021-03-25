Hallmark’s April 2021 Lineup: See the Spring Fling Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel has new movies lined up for April 2021 as the channel continues its Spring Fling schedule of new movies. Here’s a look at all the new movies Hallmark is planning for April.

‘One Perfect Wedding’ Premieres Saturday, April 3

One Perfect Wedding premieres Saturday, April 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) This movie stars Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard, and Dewshane Williams.

The synopsis reads: “With Cara leaving on an international book tour in two weeks and Ben’s business expansion keeping him busy, the couple decides they won’t let work commitments postpone their nuptials any longer. So, they book the Clara Lake chalet and head back to where their romance began for a small, intimate wedding with friends and family … just 10 days away. With the help of their best friends Megan and Sean, Cara and Ben feel nothing can stop them from having the perfect wedding.”

Another synopsis reads: “With Cara’s book tour in two weeks and Ben’s plans for business expansion, the couple puts their long engagement behind them and books the chalet at the lodge where it all began for an intimate wedding with family and friends – only 10 days away.”

This movie is the third in the series after One Winter Weekend and One Winter Proposal.

‘As Luck Would Have It’ Premieres Saturday, April 10

As Luck Would Have It premieres Saturday, April 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Allen Leech.

The synopsis reads: “Lindsey travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort. She decides to enter the town’s world-renowned matchmaking festival to prove her investment in the community and win over a handsome local. Filmed on location in Ireland.”

Hallmark’s press page has a shorter synopsis that reads: “While in Ireland for work, Lindsey enters a world-renowned matchmaking festival.”

‘Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead’ Premieres Sunday, April 11

A new Crossword Mysteries installment, called Riddle Me Dead, premieres on Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

The synopsis reads: “Tess gets invited to be a part of a popular game show, but when the host is unexpectedly murdered, she and Detective Logan O’Connor seek to uncover who was behind it all.”

‘Right in Front of Me’ Premieres Saturday, April 17

Right in Front of Me premieres Saturday, April 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie stars Janel Parrish and Marco Grazzini.

The synopsis reads: “Carly gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new friend Nick starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is.”

‘Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill’ Premieres on Sunday, April 18

ET Online reported that a new Matchmaker Mysteries called The Art of the Kill will premiere on Sunday, April 18, starring Victor Webster, Danica McKellar, and Bruce Boxleitner.

This still leaves April 24, 2021, but the Hallmark Channel has not yet announced if a new movie is airing on that date or not.

New Movies Are Already Scheduled for May & June

Hallmark has already announced new movies for May and June, ET Online reported.

May 15

Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes are starring in a still-untitled movie. The synopsis reads: “Josie is a successful New York marketing executive who returns to her small hometown. While there, she becomes the unexpected guardian of her niece and nephew and reconnects with Cooper, her high school boyfriend.”

May 22

On May 22, Cindy Busby and Tim Ross will star in a movie filmed in Australia called Hearts Down Under. The synopsis reads: “New York restaurateur Caroline inherits a café in Lemon Myrtle Cove, Australia. While there, she begins to fall in love with the place and its people, particularly Simon, the café’s charming local chef.”

June 5

Then June 5 will kick off Hallmark’s Summer Nights series with You Had Me at Aloha starring Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith of When Calls the Heart. The synopsis reads: “When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige, to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben, who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new co-hosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.”

June 12

Next will air Baker’s Son on June 12, starring Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty. The synopsis reads: “Matt’s passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. But when his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie –- Matt’s childhood friend and true love –- for help.”

June 19

After that, Hallmark will air Her Pen Pal on June 19, starring Mallory Jansen and Josh Sasse. The synopsis reads: “Event planner Victoria (Jansen) can’t wait to attend –- and plan –- her best friend’s wedding in Paris. But when she finds out her ex is bringing a date, Victoria reconnects with her French childhood pen pal (Sasse).”

June 26

June 26 will conclude the series with a movie called Sand Dollar Cove starring Chad Michael Murray and Aly Michalka. The synopsis reads: “Real estate development project manager Elli is sent by her company to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort. Brody, the charming local who holds the deed, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier — where many memories have been made over the years — remains intact. Elli and Brody spend time together while she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work and the undeniable connection between them grows. Based on the book by Nancy Naigle.”

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air a new Martha Vineyard Mystery on May 16 and a new Morning Show Mystery on May 23.

Trevor Donovan Is Filming a New Movie in Hawaii, But It’s Not Clear If This One Is a Hallmark Movie

Maui has a lot of Hallmark fans… a very pleasant surprise. pic.twitter.com/mKh7FlSEmT — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) March 24, 2021

Trevor Donovan has noted on social media that he is working on a new movie that is filming in Hawaii.

Production started in late March.

Packed for Maui, on a plane soon… production starts Monday. NO quarantine in Hawaii, so straight to work. Don't worry, you'll still get your Tito, Shadow & Chancers pics along with a few Maui pics. 😉 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) March 21, 2021

However, he’s been secretive about the movie and it’s not clear if this is a Hallmark movie or not. We’ll update this story when more is known.

