Hallmark’s April 2022 Lineup: See the New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand new holiday movies for April 2022, as the channels continue their “Spring Into Love” lineup. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning, as the new season of “When Calls the Heart” continues to air.

If you miss any of these movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, April 2: ‘Just One Kiss’





Play



On Saturday, April 2, the Hallmark Channel is airing “Just One Kiss” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Krysta Rodriguez, Santino Fontana, Illeana Douglas, and Aida Turturro.

The synopsis reads: “Sparks fly between professor Mia and lounge singer Tony through a series of chance encounters. Little do they know their mothers are scheming to set them up.”

Sunday, April 3: ‘Always Amore’





Play



On Sunday, April 3, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing “Always Amore” at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. (So it won’t premiere until after the new episode of “When Calls the Heart” has finished airing on The Hallmark Channel.) The movie stars Autumn Reeser, Tyler Hynes, and Patty McCormack. It’s executive produced by Giada De Laurentiis.

The synopsis reads: “As Elizabeth tries to keep her late husband’s once acclaimed restaurant afloat, she’s forced to work with a consultant to turn things around. He reignites her passion for baking and life itself.”

Saturday, April 9: ‘A Royal Runaway Romance’





Play



On Saturday, April 9, the Hallmark Channel is airing “A Royal Runaway Romance” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Philippa Northeast and Brant Daugherty.

The synopsis reads: “Princess Amelia of Bundbury travels across America to explore a budding romance with an artist, only to fall in love with her bodyguard Grady.”

Sunday, April 10: ‘Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate’





Play



On Sunday, April 10, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker.

The synopsis reads: “Colorado caterer Goldy Berry teams with detective Tom Schultz to identify the ingredients that led to the mysterious death of her friend — and ends up discovering a hidden recipe for murder.”

Saturday, April 16: ‘Love Classified’





Play



On Saturday, April 16, the Hallmark Channel is airing “Love Classified” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Melora Hardin, Arienne Mandi, Katherine McNamara, and Max Lloyd-Jones.

The synopsis reads, “Romance novelist, Emilia, returns home after a long absence, to reconnect with her children who also are finding their own paths to love.”

Saturday, April 23: ‘A Tail of Love’

On Saturday, April 23, the Hallmark Channel is airing “A Tail of Love” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Brittany Bristow and Chris McNally.

The synopsis reads, “When Bella discovers funding for her dog rescue center is being discontinued, she turns to JR, a caring soldier who not only becomes attached to one of her beloved rescues, but also to her.”

This month, Hallmark has a lot of movies lined up on both Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the Hallmark Channel, so it looks like it is going to be a packed month for Hallmark fans.