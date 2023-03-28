Hallmark’s April 2023 Lineup: See Full New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand-new movies for April 2023. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning in addition to new episodes of “Ride” every Sunday night on the Hallmark channel.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, April 1: ‘Love in the Maldives’

Play

Preview – Love in the Maldives – Hallmark Channel Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley star in the original, romantic movie "Love in the Maldives." Premieres Saturday, April 1 at 8/7c. 2023-03-23T01:13:57Z

Hallmark’s new movie “Love in the Maldives” premieres on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A travel writer goes to the Maldives and hears about a legendary shipwreck. With the help of her underwater resort’s guest experience expert, she might discover love instead of a buried treasure.”

“Love in the Maldives” marks Jocelyn Hudon’s return to Hallmark since she starred in “When Hope Calls.” Hudon did not return for the Christmas special of “When Hope Calls” when the series was picked up by Great American Family. Her absence was written into the plot, and she said on social media that she couldn’t film due to scheduling conflicts with an action movie.

New Episodes of ‘Ride’: Every Sunday Night in April

Play

Preview – Ride – Hallmark Channel Get a first look at the all-new original Hallmark Channel series, "Ride" starring Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye and Beau Mirchoff. 2023-02-17T02:25:33Z

Hallmark will be airing new episodes of “Ride” every Sunday night in April.

“Ride” airs at 8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Eastern each week on the Hallmark Channel.

Sunday, April 9: ‘The Blessing Bracelet’

Play

Preview – The Blessing Bracelet – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Watch a preview for "The Blessing Bracelet" starring Amanda Schull and Carlo Marks. Premieres Sunday, April 9 at 7/6c. 2023-03-17T22:11:16Z

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing a faith-based DaySpring movie, “The Blessing Bracelet” on Easter Sunday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Amanda Schull and Carlo Marks.

The synopsis reads: “As the Easter holiday approaches a woman rediscovers a blessing bracelet that helps restore her faith and renew her belief in love.”

Saturday, April 8: ‘The Professional Bridesmaid’

Hallmark’s new movie “The Professional Bridesmaid” premieres on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Hunter King and Chandler Massey.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When a Professional Bridesmaid books a high-profile wedding, she must keep her true identity a secret, not only from the wedding party but also from the handsome reporter covering the event.”

Saturday, April 15: ‘The Wedding Cottage’

Hallmark’s new movie “The Wedding Cottage” premieres on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Brendan Penny and Erin Krakow.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A wedding guide creator (Krakow) must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage (Penny) to renovate the rundown cottage to host a contest-winning couple for their dream wedding.”

Saturday, April 22: ‘A Pinch of Portugal’

Hallmark’s new movie “A Pinch of Portugal” premieres on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Heather Hemmens and Luke Mitchell.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When a celebrity chef walks off his show, prep cook Anna (Hemmens) must step into the spotlight and make the show her own, with the help of her Aussie cameraman (Mitchell) and Portuguese location scout.”

Hemmens has signed an exclusive contract with Hallmark for multiple movies.

Saturday, April 29: ‘Hearts in the Game’

Hallmark’s new movie “Hearts in the Game” (originally called “The Spin Cycle”) premieres on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Erin Cahill and Marco Grazzini.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Hazel Miller (Cahill) is a top publicist in New York City looking to build her empire. Diego Vasquez (Grazzini) is a top MLB pitcher who froze during Game 7 of the World Series. He also happens to be the guy who shattered Hazel’s heart in high school. When Hazel is tasked with spinning Diego’s image, it might be her biggest challenge professionally, and personally, as she takes him back to their hometown in Ohio to deal with what they’ve both left behind.”

Sunday, April 30: ‘Spring Breakthrough’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing a new Mahogany label movie, “Spring Breakthrough,” on Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Keesha Sharp, Demetrius Grosse, Rhyon Nicole Brown, and Akono Dixon.

The synopsis reads: “A single mother surprised by her daughter’s recent engagement, travels to the Gulf Shores where she finds love unexpectedly.”

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’