Hallmark August 2021 Lineup: See the ‘Summer Nights’ New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have quite a few new movies lined up for August 2021. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for the rest of this summer, starting July 31.

Keep in mind that Hallmark can sometimes change the schedule with little notice. Here’s what’s on the schedule for August so far on both The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

‘Love, For Real’ Premieres Saturday, July 31





Play



Preview – Love, For Real – Hallmark Channel Hayley and her best friend Bree go on a reality dating show to publicize her fashion line, but nothing goes as planned when love, friendship, and careers are on the line. Stars Chloe Bridges, Scott Michael Foster, Corbin Bleu and Taiana Tully. Premieres, Saturday, July 31 at 9/8c. 2021-07-15T17:30:21Z

This movie stars Scott Michael Foster, Corbin Bleu, Chloe Bridges, Taiana Tully, and Karen Malina-White. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Hayley and her best friend Bree go on a reality dating show to publicize her fashion line, but nothing goes as planned when love, friendship, and careers are on the line.”

‘Mystery 101: Deadly History’ Premieres Sunday, August 1





Play



Preview – Mystery 101: Deadly History – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha star in "Mystery 101: Deadly History" airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Mystery 101: Deadly History, Sunday, August 1 at 9/8c. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/HallmarkMovMysteries?sub_confirmation=1 2021-07-01T02:11:04Z

This movie stars Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, and Robin Thomas. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The synopsis reads: “Amy and Travis travel to New York to investigate after Amy’s uncle goes missing, and the initial clues make them fear the worst.”

‘The 27-Hour Day’ Premieres Saturday, August 7





Play



Preview – The 27-Hour Day – Starring Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker star in the Hallmark Channel Summer Nights movie, "The 27-Hour Day." Premiering Saturday, August 7 at 9/7c. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=1 2021-07-08T01:34:01Z

This movie stars Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “An entrepreneur takes a necessary break from developing her wellness brand empire and discovers that the work-life balance she needs won’t be easy. Will a new romance and relaxing retreat change her life forever?”

‘Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’ Premieres Sunday, August 8





Play



Preview – Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison star in "Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries! Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/HallmarkMovMysteries?sub_confirmation=1 2021-07-02T20:24:30Z

This movie stars Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, and Barbara Niven. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The synopsis reads: “As Hannah and Mike experience engaged life while balancing their busy careers, a murder at a 24-hour gym complicates their wedding planning.”

‘Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6’ Premieres Saturday, August 14





Play



Josie Bissett and Jack Wagner – Home & Family Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett visit Home & Family to talk about their new Hallmark Channel Original Movie, "My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5." Get more Home & Family here: hallmarkchannel.com/home-and-family 2019-06-07T20:11:32Z

This movie stars Jack Wagner, Caitlin Stryker, Josie Bissett, and Nathan Witte. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Before saying “I do” themselves, Mick and Olivia are hosting the wedding of an A-list actor and his fiancée. But when the low-key celebration morphs into an event that’s anything but that, they have to quickly pivot to pull it off. Meanwhile, when Mick gets an exciting opportunity Olivia won’t let him turn down, they’re faced with delaying their own nuptials until a last-minute change in plans gives both couples the weddings of their dreams.”

‘A Little Daytime Drama’ Premieres Saturday, August 21

This movie is also called “Love in the Afternoon,” according to Hallmark’s webpage, so it’s possible the title might change by the time it airs on August 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel. The movie stars Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey, and Linda Dano.

The synopsis reads: “In order to save her daytime soap drama from cancellation, head writer Maggie must convince Darin, fan-favorite actor and her real-life ex-boyfriend, to return to the show. The show’s producer, Alice, who created the series, wants to retire and hopes to pass the baton to Maggie, if the soap can be salvaged.”

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder’ Premieres Sunday, August 22





Play



Sneak Peek – Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Watch a scene from "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder" starring Candace Cameron Bure and Niall Matter. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/HallmarkMovMysteries?sub_confirmation=1 2021-07-08T20:00:25Z

A new installment in the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” series premieres on August 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

‘Sweet Pecan Summer’ Premieres Saturday, August 28

This movie stars Christine Ko, Wes Brown, and Lauren Tom. It premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Amanda must work with her ex-boyfriend, J.P. , to sell her favorite aunt’s pecan farm. Putting aside their differences, old feelings start to rekindle and they question their life paths.”