Hallmark’s August 2022 Lineup: See New Movies & Full Fall Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand new movies for August 2022, which marks the first part of their fall-themed lineup. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, August 6: ‘Love in the Limelight’

Play

Preview – Love in the Limelight Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega star in the original romantic movie "Love in the Limelight" premiering August 6 on Hallmark Channel! 2022-07-22T22:01:51Z

Hallmark’s first new August movie “Love in the Limelight,” premieres on Saturday, August 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Alexa and Carlos PenaVega.

Play

Sneak Peek – Love in the Limelight Watch a scene from the original, romantic movie "Love in the Limelight" starring Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega. 2022-08-01T18:20:50Z

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After years of being pen pals with Nick (Carlos PenaVega), Summer’s (Alexa PenaVega) teen crush and former lead singer of the popular boy band The Mendez Boyz, the two finally meet in person when he comes to town for a comeback concert. Their friendship has set the stage for romance and Summer’s Abuelita (Coll) – a hip grandma with a growing TikTok following – encourages her to follow her heart.”

Sunday, August 7: ‘Big Sky River’

Play

Preview – Big Sky River – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Watch a preview for the original movie "Big Sky River" starring Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith. Premieres, Sunday August 7 at 9/8c. 2022-07-12T01:01:50Z

The second new August movie is “Big Sky River,” premiering on Sunday, August 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This movie stars Kavan Smith of “When Calls the Heart” and Emmanuelle Vaugier.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Tara needs to go back to Parable, Montana, the place that made her the happiest, in order to move forward after a messy divorce. Her handsome neighbor presents an unexpected twist.”

Saturday, August 13: ‘Romance in Style’

Play

Preview – Romance in Style – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview for "Romance in Style," starring Jaicy Elliot and Benjamin Hollingsworth. Premieres, Saturday, August 13 at 8/7c. 2022-07-29T19:32:41Z

Hallmark’s new movie “Romance in Style,” premieres on Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Jaicy Elliot, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Candice Huffine

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Ella’s (Elliot) unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek (Hollingsworth) to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. It’s not long before Derek realizes that Ella’s influence reaches far beyond the catwalk.”

Sunday, August 14: ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Premieres

Play

Preview – Chesapeake Shores Season 6 – Sunday, August 14 Get ready for the final season of "Chesapeake Shores" starring Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams and Barbara Niven. Season 6 Premiere, Sunday August 14 at 8/7c. 2022-07-19T07:04:23Z

The new season of “Chesapeake Shores” premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

Sunday, August 14: ‘The Journey Ahead’

Play

Preview – The Journey Ahead – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Watch a preview for the original movie "The Journey Ahead," starring Holly Robinson-Peete and Kaylee Bryant. 2022-08-01T04:55:00Z

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “The Journey Ahead” on Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Holly Robinson Peete and Kaylee Bryant.

Play

On Location – The Journey Ahead – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Go on location with stars Holly Robinson-Peete and Kaylee Bryant on the set of "The Journey Ahead." 2022-08-01T04:56:14Z

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A famous Hollywood actress (Robinson Peete) and a young wilderness expert (Bryant) drive together from Los Angeles to New York. Along the way, both women learn they can’t run from their past to create the future they want.”

Saturday, August 20: ‘Dating the Delaneys’

Hallmark’s new movie “Dating the Delaneys,” premieres on Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Maggie Delaney (Boston) is a divorced mother who ventures into the dating world with some help from Michael (Campbell) the single father of her son’s friend. At the same time, Maggie’s mother Barb (Karen Kruper) and her teen daughter Emma (Zoë Christie) begin romances of their own. As these three generations of women explore the highs and lows of modern dating, they learn that love and romance can be found at any age…and sometimes where you least expect it.”

Sunday, August 21: ‘Groundswell’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Groundswell” on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Lacey Chabert, Ektor Rivera, and Katie Lee Biegel.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “On the heels of a personal and professional setback, Emma (Chabert), a chef from Atlanta, travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben (Rivera) a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing.”

Saturday, August 27: ‘Game, Set, Love’

Hallmark’s new movie “Game, Set, Love,” premieres on Saturday, August 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Davida Williams, Richard Harmon and Tracy Austin.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Former pro tennis player Taylor (Williams) reluctantly agrees to coach her former doubles partner Ashley (Jennifer Khoe) and her new partner Will (Harmon), who needs to repair his reputation and career. Although Taylor and Will clash at first, she’s surprised to discover a different side to him. Even more surprising is when Taylor finds herself entering the tournament with Will after Ashley is sidelined by an injury. As they get ready to compete, the pair learns they just may be a perfect match.”

Sunday, August 28: ‘Unthinkably Good Things’

Play

Preview – Unthinkably Good Things – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Watch a preview for the original movie, "Unthinkably Good Things" starring Karen Pittman, Joyful Drake, Erica Ash, Lance Gross, Jermaine Love and Luca Seta. Premieres, Sunday August 28 at 9/8c. 2022-07-06T21:46:50Z

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Unthinkably Good Things” on Sunday, August 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Karen Pittman, Erica Ash, Joyful Drake, Jermaine Love, and Lance Gross.

Play

Preview – Unthinkably Good Things – Special Bond Catch a first look at the all-new romantic Mahogany movie, "Unthinkably Good Things." 2022-08-01T13:00:20Z

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “At a crossroads in her career and love life, Allison (Pittman) is in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Drake) and Reesa (Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions.”

This is Hallmark’s first movie in its Mahogany series.

