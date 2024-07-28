Hallmark’s August 2024 Lineup: See Full New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery have announced their schedule of brand-new summer movies for August 2024. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for the last part of its summer lineup.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mystery airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Friday, August 2: ‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery’

Hallmark Mystery’s new film “Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery” premieres on Friday, August 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Mystery channel. This movie stars Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Jazz Ramsey and her crime detection dog Zeus stumble upon an old crime scene, the K9 trainer, her star pup, and ex-boyfriend and lead detective Nick are thrown into the investigation.”

Saturday, August 3: ‘Junebug’

Hallmark’s new movie “Junebug” premieres on Saturday, August 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Autumn Reeser and Aaron O’Connell.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Juniper, a book editor turning 40, is magically reconnected with an eight-year-old version of herself who questions her life choices, including the dream of writing her own stories.”

Saturday, August 10: ‘My Dreams of You’

Hallmark’s new movie “My Dreams of You” premieres on Saturday, August 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Skyler Samuels and Kapil Talwalkar.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Grace has recurring dreams about a handsome stranger named Michael due to a mix-up in Dream Central. When they finally meet in person, Grace is shocked to learn he has no idea who she is.”

Saturday, August 17: ‘A Costa Rican Wedding’

Hallmark’s new movie “A Costa Rican Wedding” premieres on Saturday, August 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A clumsy maid of honor gets help from her handsome nemesis when things go awry at her best friend’s Costa Rican wedding.”

Friday, August 23: ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement’

Hallmark Mystery’s new film “Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement” premieres on Friday, August 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Mystery channel. This movie stars the duo from “When Calls the Heart”: Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When advice columnist Nelly finds her childhood friend Dahlia’s boyfriend dead, she joins detective Hogan to help find the killer. However, as suspicions creep in, Dahlia becomes a prime suspect.”

Saturday, August 24: ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops’

Hallmark’s new movie “The Magic of Lemon Drops” premieres on Saturday, August 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Lyndsy Fonseca and Ian Harding.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Lolly’s Aunt Gert gives her three magical lemon drops, she gets to experience what her life would have been like if she had made different choices and lived those unfulfilled dreams.”

Saturday, August 31: ‘Head Over Heels’

Hallmark’s new movie “Head Over Heels” premieres on Saturday, August 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Rebecca Dalton and Olivier Renaud.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A suburban girl at heart, Addison, is off to prove herself in the world of high-end fashion footwear when she lands a life-changing internship at an Upper East Side studio leading up to the star-studded New York Fashion Week. Addison is determined to hold onto her integrity and her family values while struggling to balance it all and forge a path to success and romance, although she may fall head over heels while trying to make her dreams come true.”

