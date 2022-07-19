Hallmark Breaks Rating Records with Christmas in July Movie

Hallmark’s “My Grown-Up Christmas List” premiered on July 9, marking the first of three original Christmas movies in the network’s Christmas in July lineup. The movie broke ratings records, placing fourth for the day in a highly sought-after demographic.

‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ Was the Most-Watched Cable Program on the Night of Its Premiere

According to ShowBuzzDaily, “My Grown-Up Christmas List” was the most-watched cable program on the night of its premiere, Saturday, July 9, with 2.055 million viewers. Overall for the entire day, it placed fourth in the 18-49 demographic.

The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw noted, “Hugely impressive numbers for the Kayla Wallace-Kevin McGarry movie.”

In terms of same-day viewing, this is still less than Hallmark’s Top 10 movies of 2021, but impressive numbers nonetheless, SleepyKittyPaw shared on Twitter. Hallmark’s top-watched movie (in terms of same-day numbers) in 2021 was “Christmas at Castle Hart” with 3.31 million viewers, then “My Christmas Family Tree” with 3.27 million, and “A Royal Queens Christmas” at 3.23 million. However, “The Wedding Veil” topped them all with its February 2022 premiere, averaging 3.394 million live+same day viewers.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, the only shows on July 9 that had more same-day/live viewers in the 18-49 demographic than “My Grown-Up Christmas List” were a Wimbledon tennis game, a Formula 1 qualifying event, and UFC Fight Night.

Hallmark Was the Most-Watched Entertainment Cable Network That Weekend

Hallmark shared with Heavy that not only did the movie break records for same-day viewing, it also elevated Hallmark’s status for weekend viewers according to Nielsen numbers.

Hallmark wrote, “The premiere elevated Hallmark Channel to become the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network in Total Day and Primetime for the weekend among Households, Women 18+, and Total Viewers. The Saturday night original holiday movie premiere My Grown-up Christmas List averaged 2.1 million Total Viewers becoming the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program of the day and week among Households, Women 18+ and Total Viewers.”

It also “propelled the network to be the #1 most-watched in entertainment cable for the week in Total Day and Primetime among Households, Women 18+ and Total Viewers.”

According to a Crown Media Press press release, the movie is based on the Amy Grant/David Foster holiday song of the same name.

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry, who also both star in “When Calls the Heart,” played the leads in the movie. They previously starred in “Feeling Butterflies” together.

Crown Media writes that the movie “tells the heartwarming story of Taylor Nichols (Wallace) and Luke Malone (McGarry) and the special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases spent together and apart. Taylor, a successful journalist, has returned home after her mom’s passing a few years prior to help her grandfather with his Christmas store. And Luke has just returned home from military duty to spend the holidays with his family. When Taylor and Luke meet, their chemistry is undeniable, and we follow them along their journey from a warm friendship to a budding romance.”

The movie also starred Cory Lee as Bonnie Curtis, Colton Royce as Captain Adam Kearny, Dave Rose as the Priest, James M Jenkinson as Grandpa Frank, Susan Hamann as Peggy Malone, and Lindsay Merrithew as Charlie Malone.

