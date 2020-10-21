Hallmark Channel Is Being Called Out by Fans

For the first time, The Hallmark Channel is including an LGTBQ storyline in one of its Christmas movies. But some fans are calling the channel out online for not having a same-sex couple leading any of its movies this year.

Some Fans Are Calling Hallmark Out for Not Having an LGBTQ Lead This Christmas

40 new Hallmark Christmas movies, not a single queer lead pic.twitter.com/PFRWstBSMN — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 15, 2020

Hallmark is featuring a same-sex couple in one of its Christmas movies this year, but the couple is part of the movie’s side plots and not the lead. The movie, called The Christmas House, will air on November 22, 2020, at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central).

Hallmark’s description for the movie reads:

Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis (Lawrence) and patriarch Bill (Williams), have summoned their two grown sons — TV star, Mike Mitchell (Buckley) and Brandon Mitchell (Bennett) — home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing the family together to recreate the Christmas house, will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake (Harder) make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi (Ayora), his high school sweetheart.

The same-sex couple has an important role in the movie as one of the two grown sons called back home. But they’re not part of the leading romance storyline that Hallmark is so well-known for. And some fans are very unhappy about that.

Jarrett Wieselman shared the tweet above, writing: “40 new Hallmark Christmas movies, not a single queer lead.”

The popular Hallmark-focused Twitter account, Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing!, pointed out the difference between Hallmark’s and Lifetime’s LGBTQ Christmas movies. The account wrote: “THE CHRISTMAS HOUSE is big step for Hallmark, but seeing, ‘Hallmark & Lifetime both have LGBTQ Christmas movies,’ and only kinda true Lifetime’s THE CHRISTMAS SETUP is centered on same-sex, lead couple vs ensemble HOUSE where adoption story likely to be a far more minor subplot.”

The representation definitely matters and I'm thrilled to see Hallmark heading in the right direction, but it's not really fair to equate the two movies. Lifetime (and others) have had second-lead LGBTQ characters, with their own storylines, in their Christmas movies for years. — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 25, 2020

They continued: “The representation definitely matters and I’m thrilled to see Hallmark heading in the right direction, but it’s not really fair to equate the two movies. Lifetime (and others) have had second-lead LGBTQ characters, with their own storylines, in their Christmas movies for years.”

One account wrote that they hoped Hallmark would have a lead in the next few years at some point.

Look at Hallmark finally catching up to the times. Maybe in the next few years the same sex couple will be the leads. https://t.co/PcvYpXiegz — BicycleLady (@Ladybicycler) August 16, 2020

Others said Hallmark should be keeping up with Lifetime. (The Betty White movie listed in the tweet below was delayed.)

This year Lifetime will be featuring a holiday movie with an LGBTQ lead storyline. And a Betty White Christmas movie. So…Hallmark? #CTAM2020 — Melanie McFarland (@McTelevision) August 3, 2020

Others said that supporting roles are certainly a start, but they really want to see lead stories.

Yeah it seems like a start for Hallmark since they probably had very little gay characters in existence before this. But otherwise, it’s nothing to crow about for them. LGBTQ characters need their own lead stories. — L m Lexa (@2AdDiCted2) July 23, 2020

People had a lot to say when the 2020 lineup was first announced in July too.

We are not free until a QUEER lonely careerist leaves the big city to run their small-town family business during the holidays and inadvertently falls in love with a generically good-looking person from their past. https://t.co/ei2zzVb6HX — JP Larocque (@jplarocque) July 15, 2020

Hallmark Included a Same-Sex Couple in a Summer Movie Too

Hallmark has previously featured a same-sex couple in one of its summer movies, Wedding Every Weekend. Although not the romantic lead, their wedding was one of a series of weddings that the leading characters attended. Carmel Amit and Makayla Moore portrayed the same-sex couple.

Moore said about the movie in a behind-the-scenes video: “It really reflects the world that we live in now. It’s exciting to celebrate love in all its forms.”

Paul Campbell, who played the lead, said: “What is important about what we’re doing in this movie is acknowledging the fact that love is love.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule