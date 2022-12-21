Hallmark Channel Signs Brooks Darnell to History-Making Deal

Hours before his newest movie premiered on Hallmark Channel, the network announced that it has signed Brooks Darnell to a “multi-picture, overall deal.” The actor co-stars in the new movie “Holiday Heritage” with Holly Robinson Peete, which premiered on December 16, 2022. The movie is not only the network’s first-ever Kwanzaa movie, but also makes Darnell the first Black actor with a leading role in four Hallmark movies — a milestone critics say is long overdue, but part of the network’s intentional strategy to diversify its lineup of stars. Here’s what you need to know:

Hallmark Media Makes History With Brooks Darnell

Darnell, who rose to fame on “Young & the Restless,” starred in his first Hallmark movie, “All Yours,” in 2016. In 2019, he co-starred in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “A Christmas Miracle” alongside Tamera Mowry-Housley, who signed her own deal with Hallmark in 2020.

In November, she celebrated Darnell’s success with the network when he shared on Instagram that he was included in a new Hallmark spread in People magazine featuring the “Merriest Men Alive,” including Hallmark fan-favorites Andrew W. Walker, Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, and Ryan Paevey.

In the comments, Mowry-Housely wrote, “Get it!!!” and Darnell replied, “following in your footsteps.”

“Hallmarkies” podcast host Ann Weatherly Scott, who has long advocated for greater diversity on the network, pointed out in a December 12 tweet that Darnell’s “Holiday Heritage” movie was a history-making milestone, congratulating him for becoming the first Black man to have had four leading roles in Hallmark movies. His new contract ensures that he’ll continue to make history on the network with each movie he stars in for the network.

Congrats to Brooks Darnell on his 4th Hallmark movie this Friday #HolidayHertiage. I believe outside of mystery series this will make him the only black man to have had 4 leading roles in a Hallmark movie. He has been in A Christmas Miracle, Advice to Love By, and Winter Getaway. — Ann Weatherly Scott (@awscott21) December 12, 2022

Over the last couple of years, Hallmark has been diligent about expanding its offerings and diversifying its casts. In a December 18 segment on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas addressed Hallmark’s past reputation of primarily featuring characters who are white and straight.

She said, “I think what’s important is that we understand that based on race or based on gender or based on ethnicity, people are not a monolith, right? People are different and multi-layered and that’s what we’re trying to bring to life.”

Brooks Darnell Says He Appreciates How Much Hallmark ‘Trusts Their Male Leads’

In a statement about Darnell’s new contract, Hallmark’s executive VP of programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, said, “We are so lucky to have Brooks Darnell here at Hallmark; he is a triple threat — an amazing actor, singer and musician.”

Darnell feels equally fortunate and blessed, according to the company’s press release, about his future with Hallmark.

He said, “I feel blessed that I get to make feel-good movies that all families and people can enjoy and look forward to seeing what’s next!”

In an October 2021 interview with Culturess about his Hallmark movie “Advice to Love,” Darnell said one of the reasons he loves working for Hallmark is that they trust the starring men they cast to build their characters in ways they think will resonate with the audience.

“Hallmark trusts their male leads,” he said. “They trusted me to make the role mine.”

“It’s the people, the executives, the crew, the casts. Everyone is treated with respect,” he continued. “There’s so much respect for the talent, and loyalty to the talent. You feel looked after, and that’s very important.”

In November 2021, he told Digital Journal it’s also important to him to be a force of positivity.

“I am motivated by the love of what I do,” he said. “I love embodying different characters and creating different personalities. I love getting across empathy in my craft.”

Darnell continued, “We have enough drama and negativity in our lives and on the news, so it’s good to tune in to the Hallmark Channel to be able to escape reality.”