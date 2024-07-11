Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting July 11, 2024

Hallmark Channel Premiere: ‘Rescuing Christmas’

You can’t go wrong with a Rachael Leigh Cook rom-com — and this Saturday, July 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, her 2023 holiday movie, “Rescuing Christmas,” makes its Hallmark Channel debut. The fun flick, co-starring Sam Page, was only available on Hallmark Now last year. The synopsis from Hallmark reads: “After being granted three wishes by Santa, Erin Smithson inadvertently erases Christmas from history. After realizing what a huge mistake she’s made, Erin sets out to bring it back with the help from her brother-in-law’s coworker Sam.”

Beat the Heat With Christmas in July

Remember, you can always beat the summer heat by cranking up the AC and tuning into Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July movies all day, every day this month. For a handy schedule of what’s on this weekend, click here.

Check Out Where Your Favorite Stars Are

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner gives you the scoop on what your favorite stars are up to in the coming days, including special events, online chats, and appearances on stage and screen beyond Hallmark. Here’s what’s happening…

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Facebook Live

The cast of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters” came together on July 10 for a Facebook Live session to chat for a half hour about their reunion and the new movie. You can watch it here!

Facebook Live With Rachael Leigh Cook & Sam Page

To celebrate the Hallmark Channel debut of “Rescuing Christmas,” Rachael Leigh Cook and Sam Page will reunite for a Facebook Live session on Friday, July 12, at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Catch it live on the Facebook page — and we’ll add a link here afterwards, too.

Alicia Witt’s Horror Flick With Nicolas Cage Premieres

If you want the complete opposite of a Hallmark movie for a change, Alicia Witt stretches her acting muscles in the new feature film “Longlegs,” premiering this weekend at theaters nationwide, with co-stars including Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. After starring in nine Hallmark movies, filming the horror flick was an intense and personal experience, she told The Guardian, but she said she’ll “never watch” the final product!

Hallmark Stars Announcing Upcoming 2024 Projects

A bunch of Hallmark fan favorites — including Tyler Hynes, Wes Brown and Jonathan Bennett — are in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11 with Hallmark executives to appear on a panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer convention, where networks reveal their programming plans for the remainder of the year. Lots of exciting announcements are expected, and Heavy on Hallmark will be reporting on it all.

Catch WCTH’s Jack Wagner in Weekend Golf Tournament

Avid golfer and “When Calls the Heart” star Jack Wagner will be playing in the American Century Championship golf tournament with a bunch of other celebrities. He’s won the tournament a couple of times, per Sporting News, and you can watch him and others play from Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14. Friday’s play will air on Golf Channel, while the rest of the weekend will be broadcast on NBC.

Plan Ahead! Here’s What’s Coming Soon

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

‘The Way Home’ Starts Filming

Chyler Leigh and “The Way Home” producers revealed this week that they’re in Toronto preparing to start filming season 3 of Hallmark’s hit family drama. No word yet on when the next season will premiere, but they are scheduled to film from July 29 through late November, per Ontario Creates.

‘When Calls The Heart’ Starts Filming, Too!

In Vancouver, the cast of “When Calls The Heart” is beginning to show up for wardrobe fittings and other preparations to begin filming season 12. According to Creative BC, filming in Langley — where the Hope Valley set is, about an hour from Vancouver — is scheduled to occur from July 15 to November 5. Hallmark also hasn’t announced when the new season will premiere.

Enjoy you a relaxing, rejuvenation, rom-com filled weekend, Hallmarkies!