Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting July 11, 2024

Hallmark Schedule Highlights
Note: you can always find Hallmark Channel's entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery's lineup for the weekend here.
‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Is Back!
POstables, it’s finally here! The latest installment in Hallmark’s longest-running movie franchise — “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters” — premieres on Hallmark Mystery on Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. The whole crew is back — Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Kristin Booth, Eric Mabius, Geoff Gustafson, and even Rhiannon Fish — thanks to so many fans writing in and pleading for SSD to continue. In the newest movie, Hallmark says “The POstables are back identifying the intended recipients of a trio of dead letters which have a surprising, personal impact on all of them.”