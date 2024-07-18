Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting July 18, 2024

Hallmark Channel Premiere: ‘A Very Vermont Christmas’

This weekend’s Christmas in July premiere is “A Very Vermont Christmas,” starring Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin this Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “a local champion skier and Vermont brew master teams up with an unlikely match to create a seasonal microbrew in order to save her family’s business by Christmas.”

Garage Sale Mysteries Marathon

Need a good binge-watch this weekend? Hallmark Mystery will air six back-to-back “Garage Sale Mysteries” movies starring Hallmark alum Lori Loughlin on Sunday, July 21, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Catch Your Holiday Favorites During Christmas in July

To find out if your favorite classic Christmas movies are airing this weekend as part of Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July programming, just click here to view the schedule!

Check Out Where Your Favorite Stars Are

Nikki DeLoach Name Drops

The “Name Drop Show,” a podcast hosted by NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick and former MTV veejay Brian McFayden, just released its fun hour-long interview with Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach. The actress “name drops” in stories about celebrity friends like Justin Timberlake as well as her Hallmark projects and charity endeavors.

Autumn Reeser Flies High as Amelia Earhart

The Thrilling Adventure Hour puts on stage productions in Los Angeles in the style of old time radio and releases the half-hour shows online. Its newest release is “Amelia Earhart: Fearless Flyer — Groundhog Dames” starring Hallmark’s Autumn Reeser! The actress first stepped into the role in 2011; listen to her take flight here!

‘When Calls The Heart’ Cast Reunites to Film Season 12

The cast of “When Calls The Heart” returned to Hope Valley this week to begin filming the series’ 12th season. According to Creative BC, filming on the set in Langley — about an hour from Vancouver — is scheduled to occur from July 15 to November 5. Multiple stars shared that they were heading back to set, including Jack Wagner, who posted a video from the airport, and Erin Krakow, who headed there a week early, likely because she also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Plan Ahead! Here’s What’s Coming Soon

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Join Marcus Rosner’s First-Ever Cruise!

Marcus Rosner revealed he’ll take his first cruise in January 2025 — and you can tag along! He’s joined Expedia’s “Cruising With Friends” from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Bahamas from January 6 to 10, along with Hallmark alums Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch. For pricing and details, email jbaldock@expediacruises.com

Ashley Williams & Nikki DeLoach Team Up Again for ALZ Dance Party

Hallmark besties Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach just announced they’ll team up again to host the Dance Party to End ALZ on October 27 in Los Angeles (last year’s event was in Nashville). The event raises money for research grants with the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s event will have a Halloween theme and still-to-be-named celebrity guests. Tickets and tables can be purchased here.

Enjoy you a relaxing summer weekend, Hallmarkies!