Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting July 18, 2024

The latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner reveals all kinds of ways to add a little Hallmark goodness to your life through the weekend, from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Check out our quick picks on everything from movie premieres and series updates to appearances by your favorite stars. Plus we’ve got sneak peeks of movies and events coming soon. Ready to get started? Here we go!

Hallmark Schedule Highlights

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days. Note: you can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Hallmark Channel Premiere: ‘A Very Vermont Christmas’ 

This weekend’s Christmas in July premiere is “A Very Vermont Christmas,” starring Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin this Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “a local champion skier and Vermont brew master teams up with an unlikely match to create a seasonal microbrew in order to save her family’s business by Christmas.”

Garage Sale Mysteries Marathon

Need a good binge-watch this weekend? Hallmark Mystery will air six back-to-back “Garage Sale Mysteries” movies starring Hallmark alum Lori Loughlin on Sunday, July 21, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time. 

Catch Your Holiday Favorites During Christmas in July 

To find out if your favorite classic Christmas movies are airing this weekend as part of Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July programming, just click here to view the schedule!

Check Out Where Your Favorite Stars Are

Nikki DeLoach Name Drops

The “Name Drop Show,” a podcast hosted by NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick and former MTV veejay Brian McFayden, just released its fun hour-long interview with Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach. The actress “name drops” in stories about celebrity friends like Justin Timberlake as well as her Hallmark projects and charity endeavors.

Autumn Reeser Flies High as Amelia Earhart

The Thrilling Adventure Hour puts on stage productions in Los Angeles in the style of old time radio and releases the half-hour shows online. Its newest release is “Amelia Earhart: Fearless Flyer — Groundhog Dames” starring Hallmark’s Autumn Reeser! The actress first stepped into the role in 2011; listen to her take flight here!

‘When Calls The Heart’ Cast Reunites to Film Season 12

The cast of “When Calls The Heart” returned to Hope Valley this week to begin filming the series’ 12th season. According to Creative BC, filming on the set in Langley — about an hour from Vancouver — is scheduled to occur from July 15 to November 5. Multiple stars shared that they were heading back to set, including Jack Wagner, who posted a video from the airport, and Erin Krakow, who headed there a week early, likely because she also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Plan Ahead! Here’s What’s Coming Soon

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon

Join Marcus Rosner’s First-Ever Cruise! 

Marcus Rosner revealed he’ll take his first cruise in January 2025 — and you can tag along! He’s joined Expedia’s “Cruising With Friends” from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Bahamas from January 6 to 10, along with Hallmark alums Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch. For pricing and details, email jbaldock@expediacruises.com 

Ashley Williams & Nikki DeLoach Team Up Again for ALZ Dance Party

Hallmark besties Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach just announced they’ll team up again to host the Dance Party to End ALZ on October 27 in Los Angeles (last year’s event was in Nashville). The event raises money for research grants with the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s event will have a Halloween theme and still-to-be-named celebrity guests. Tickets and tables can be purchased here. 

Enjoy you a relaxing summer weekend, Hallmarkies!

Liv Lane is an entertainment writer who covers the Hallmark Channel, HGTV, American Idol and The Voice for Heavy. Based in Minneapolis, she has three decades of experience as a local and national radio host, columnist and publicist, interviewing and working with a wide range of celebrities over the years, from Deepak Chopra to Lil Nas X. More about Liv Lane

