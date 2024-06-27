Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting June 27, 2024

The latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner is full of ways to add a little Hallmark goodness to your life this weekend — Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Check out our quick picks on everything from movie premieres and series updates to appearances by your favorite stars. Plus we’ve got sneak peeks of movies and events coming soon. Ready to get the weekend rolling? Let’s go!

HALLMARK SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days. Note: you can always find Hallmark Channel’s entire programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Christmas in July Begins!

Crank up the AC and make some hot cocoa — Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas in July” kicks off this weekend! It all starts with the network’s fan favorite marathon, with titles voted on by viewers, running from Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern time through Sunday, July 8 at 2 a.m. Eastern time. Watch for premieres each Saturday night, too. For the full schedule, go here.

Hallmark Channel Premiere: ‘Falling Like Snowflakes’

The first 2024 premiere of Christmas in July is “Falling Like Snowflakes,” starring Rebecca Dalton and Marcus Rosner, on Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, Teagan (played by Dalton) begrudgingly accepts help from her ex (Rosner) as she’s “determined to capture a photograph of the elusive 12-sided snowflake in the local mountains. They soon find themselves seeking safety in the eye of an oncoming storm and making a new and unexpected connection.”

CHECK OUT WHERE YOUR FAVORITE STARS ARE

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner gives you the scoop on what your favorite stars are up to in the coming days, including special events, online chats, and appearances on stage and screen beyond Hallmark. Here’s what’s happening…

Andrew Walker Appearance

Imagine going grocery shopping and running into Hallmark star Andrew Walker! Walker will be at Gelsons Irvine market in Irvine, California, on Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as part of his partnership with Envy apples. You can take selfies, get autographs, enter giveaways, and, yes, sample Walker’s favorite apples.

Multiple Hallmark Channel Stars Are Healing After Hospitalizations

Several Hallmark stars have revealed they’re healing after undergoing recent health crises. Benjamin Ayres is quietly recovering after a June surgery, and Janel Parrish is, too. Markian Tarasiuk revealed he’s physically recovered but emotionally still dealing with the aftermath of an incident that also left him hospitalized with head wounds earlier this year. On a positive note, real-life Hallmark couple Cory Lee and Ish Morris were at the hospital for a happier reason, having just welcomed their first baby!

Ryan Paevey to Release Latest Jewelry Collection

After longtime Hallmark star Ryan Paevey told Heavy last week that he’s officially taking a step back from acting, he’s ready to release his latest collection of handcrafted jewelry via his Fortunate Wanderer website. The items will all go live on Sunday, June 30, at noon Pacific time.

Pssst! Lots of Stars Are Busy Filming

There are lots of exciting projects in the works right now at Hallmark Channel. Cast members from 2023’s “Christmas on Cherry Lane,” including Erin Cahill and Catherine Bell, have been in Vancouver filming a sequel — and two more movies in the new franchise will be filmed later this summer! Also filming in Vancouver, Tarasiuk and Ian Collins are among the stars who just wrapped filming “Return to Sender,” and Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert are there, too, filming “His & Hers.” Tyler Hynes has been busy filming a new movie in Greece, before heading to Kansas City to start shooting the just-announced Kansas City Chiefs movie with Hunter King.

PLAN AHEAD! HERE’S WHAT’S COMING SOON

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Bonus Christmas Premiere: ‘Operation Nutcracker’

As an extension of Hallmark’s Christmas in July programming, another brand new movie — “Operation Nutcracker” starring Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell — will premiere on Hallmark Now. It will be available to stream there starting on Monday, July 1 at midnight Pacific time. Hallmark’s synopsis reads, “When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at

the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner and heir to the

Warby dynasty try to track it down.”

Spend the Afternoon With Kristoffer Polaha

Longtime Hallmark fan favorite Kristoffer Polaha will host a three-hour solo fan event on Saturday, July 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Listening Room in Nashville. Polaha explained on Instagram that attendees will receive a “one of a kind goodie bag as a gift from me to you, three hours to talk and tell stories, photos ops, lunch, and so much more; a truly once in a lifetime opportunity for my die hard fans.” Tickets are $200 ($150 for the event and $50 for food and drink).

More Celebs Added to Christmas Con Lineup

The organizers of Christmas Con, to be held December 13 -15 in Edison, New Jersey, just announced a second wave of celebrity participants. Added to the roster are Hallmark stars Jonathan Bennett, Nikki DeLoach, Ben Hollingsworth, Christopher Russell, Brandon Routh, and Maggie Lawson. Hallmark alums Cameron Mathison and Danica McKellar will also attend.

Enjoy your weekend, Hallmarkies!