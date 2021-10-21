Hallmark’s Complete ‘Countdown to Christmas’ 2021 Schedule & Printable Checklist

The Hallmark Channel has released its full Countdown to Christmas 2021 schedule, along with a printable guide that viewers have been waiting for. Here are all the details.

How to Download Your Printable Guide

The Hallmark Channel has finally released a printable guide for its Countdown to Christmas movies. You can see the guide here, which includes double features on Thanksgiving week.

You can download the list to print your own guide via the PDF here.

Below is the schedule of Christmas movies on The Hallmark Channel for 2021, as shared in Crown Media’s official press release. Note that Hallmark sometimes changes movie dates at the last minute, so these dates are subject to change. Hallmark noted in its press release that you can find the most updated list of movie premiere dates via Hallmark’s Movie Checklist App.

All movies premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on the date listed below on The Hallmark Channel, unless otherwise listed.

‘You, Me, And the Christmas Trees’ Premieres on Friday, October 22





Danica McKellar’s new Christmas movie stars Benjamin Ayres and Jason Hervey and it’s called “You, Me, and the Christmas Trees.”

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.”

‘Boyfriends of Christmas Past’ Premieres Saturday, October 23





“Boyfriends of Christmas Past” premieres on October 23 starring Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ayblack, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

The synopsis reads: “Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.”

‘The Santa Stakeout’ Premieres on Sunday, October 24





Tamera Mowry-Housley is starring in “The Santa Stakeout” (originally called “I Spy Christmas”) on October 24, alongside Paul Campbell and Joe Pantoliano.

The synopsis reads: “Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.”

‘Christmas in Harmony’ Premieres on Friday, October 29





Michelle Williams, Loretta Devine, Ashleigh Murray, Basil Wallace, and Luke James are starring in “Christmas in Harmony” on October 29.

The synopsis reads: “Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus – directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.”

‘Coyote Creek Christmas’ Premieres on Saturday, October 30





Ryan Paevey and Janel Parrish are starring in “Coyote Creek Christmas” on October 30. According to IMDb, also starring are Ana-Maria Alvarado, Adriana Ravalli, Daylin Willis, and Manny Hernandez.

The official synopsis simply reads: “A Christmas Around the World party helps two people find love at home.”

‘Christmas Sail’ Premieres on Sunday, October 31





“Christmas Sail” premieres on October 31, starring Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, and Terry O’Quinn.

The synopsis reads: “When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend.”

‘Gingerbread Miracle’ Premieres on Friday, November 5

Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker star in “Gingerbread Miracle” on November 5. (Note that an earlier Crown Media press release placed “Open By Christmas” as airing on this date. It’s now been moved to November 12.)

The synopsis reads: “Two old friends from high school work together over Christmas to sell his uncle’s Mexican bakery famous for its magical gingerbread cookies that grants wishes.”

‘Next Stop, Christmas’ Premieres on Saturday, November 6

Christopher Lloyd is starring in “Next Stop Christmas” (also called “The Christmas Train” while filming) alongside Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, and more. This is a time-travel-focused movie.

The synopsis reads: “Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what – and who – is truly important to her.”

‘A Christmas Treasure’ Premieres on Sunday, November 7

“A Christmas Treasure” starring Michael Xavier and “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks premieres on November 7.

The synopsis reads: “After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.”

‘Open By Christmas’ Premieres on Friday, November 12

Brennan Elliott, Alison Sweeney, and Erica Durance are starring in “Open By Christmas” (with the working title “Christmas Be Mine”) on November 12. (This was originally scheduled for November 5.)

The synopsis reads: “When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.”

‘My Family Christmas Tree’ Premieres on Saturday, November 13

“My Family Christmas Tree” premieres on November 13, starring Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, and James Tupper.

The synopsis reads: “When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas.”

‘A Holiday in Harlem’ Premieres on Sunday, November 14

Olivia Washington, Will Adams, and Tina Lifford star in “A Holiday in Harlem” on November 14.

The synopsis reads: “After her grandmother, Mama Belle, turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting ‘presence over presents,’ jetsetting executive Jazmin heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit. However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block’s annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb. A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart.”

‘Nantucket Noel’ Premieres on Friday, November 19

Trevor Donovan and Sara Power star in “Nantucket Noel” on November 19.

The synopsis reads: “During the Seaside Noel celebrations, Christinlearns of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf that is home to her toy store. Tensions rise as she falls for the developer’s son, Andy.”

‘A Christmas Together with You’ Premieres on Saturday, November 20

Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort, and Niall Matter star in “A Christmas Together with You.”

The synopsis reads: “During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.”

‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ Premieres on Sunday, November 21

James Denton, Teri Hatcher, and Marilu Henner star in “A Kiss Before Christmas” on November 21.

The synopsis reads: “When nice-guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same –he’s not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he’s telling the truth and win her over…and he only has until Christmas Day.”

This is another time-travel-themed movie.

‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’ Premieres on Thursday, November 25

The sequel to “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” called “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” premieres on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. The movie stars Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, and Gregory Harrison.

The synopsis reads: “Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.”

For Thanksgiving weekend, some movie premiere times will change as Hallmark airs back-to-back movie premieres.

‘Christmas CEO’ Premieres on Friday, November 26

“Christmas CEO” airs Friday, November 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, starring Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene.

The synopsis reads: “A small toy company CEO gets a once in a lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company but will need her estranged ex-business partner’s signature to seal the deal. What he helps her rediscover will change both of their lives.”

‘An Unexpected Christmas’ Premieres on Friday, November 26

“An Unexpected Christmas” airs Friday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes.

The synopsis reads: “A writer convinces his ex-girlfriend to pose as a couple for Christmas.”

‘Making Spirits Bright’ Premieres on Saturday, November 27

“Making Spirits Bright” airs Saturday, November 27 starring Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks. The movie premieres at 6 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The synopsis reads: “The son & daughter of rival holiday decorating families help mend their fathers’ decades-old feud, finding romance along the way as they compete in the town’s holiday decorating contest.”

‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ Premieres on Saturday, November 27

“Christmas at Castle Hart” airs Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The synopsis reads: “Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.”

‘Christmas in Tahoe’ Premieres on Sunday, November 28

Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan (of Train), and George Lopez star in “Christmas in Tahoe” on Sunday, November 28 at 6 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The synopsis reads: “To save her family hotel’s Christmas show, talent booker Claire must ask for help from her ex-boyfriend Ryan, the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired her as their manager years ago.”

‘The Christmas Contest’ Premieres on Sunday, November 28

Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, and Barbara Niven star in “The Christmas Contest” on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The synopsis reads: “Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.”

Note: All the movies listed below will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on The Hallmark Channel on their air date.

‘Eight Gifts of Hanukkah’ Premieres on Friday, December 3

Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein star in “Eight Gifts of Hanukkah” on December 3.

The synopsis reads: “A woman journeys to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah.”

‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid’ Premieres on Saturday, December 4

Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick star in “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” on Saturday, December 4.

The synopsis reads: “Leah’s 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.”

‘Sister Swap: Hometown Holiday’ Premieres on Sunday, December 5

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, and Kevin Nealon star in “Sister Swap: Hometown Holiday” on December 5. This is the first in a two-part series.

The synopsis reads: “Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living in different cities. Jennifer Swift asuccessful restaurant in Salt Lake City, which she started with her late husband and is raising her teenage son Simon on her own. Jennifer is thrilled when Meg comes to Salt Lake City for a fun Christmas weekend.Meg agrees to stay in the city and help out at the restaurant while Jennifer and Simon return home to Hazelwood for the holiday, where they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison –the local movie theater owned by their Uncle Dave (Nealon). The trouble is the theater is for sale and in need of repairs. With help from Eric, Jennifer’s former high school debate team rival, and the community, they just might pull off one last encore. As she and Eric work together, Jennifer is reminded that new possibilities are both where you least expect them and exactly where you left them.”

‘A Dickens of a Holiday!’ Premieres on Friday, December 10

Kristoffer Polaha and Brooke D’Orsay star in “A Dickens of a Holiday” on December 10.

The synopsis reads: “To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival a success, Cassie invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol.'”

‘A Royal Queens Christmas’ Premieres on Saturday, December 11

“A Royal Queens Christmas” — the only royalty-themed movie on The Hallmark Channel’s schedule this year — premieres on Saturday, December 11, starring Megan Park and Julian Morris.

The synopsis reads: “A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show.”

‘Sister Swap: Christmas in the City’ Premieres on Sunday, December 12

This is the second in a two-part series. Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, and Kevin Nealon star in the movie premiering on December 12.

The synopsis reads: “Meg Swift comes to Salt Lake City from her hometown in Hazelwood to see her sister Jennifer, who runs a local restaurant in town. Still feeling the effects of losing their Uncle Dave, a change of scenery and a project to dive into is just what she needs. When Jennifer and her teenage son, Simon, return to Hazelwood home for a pre-holiday visit with their family, Meg offers to help Jennifer’s staff prepare for a competition among local restaurants that awards the winner money for the charityof its choice. As effusive Meg works alongside the more reserved Joe, the restaurant’s manager, the two find their differences are what make them a great team. Swapping cities with her sister leads Meg to her next chapter and also just might bring her an unexpected romance.”

Note that this coming week marks the first time we don’t have a new Hallmark movie on a Friday night.

‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ Premieres on Saturday, December 18

Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, and Brad Harder return for this “The Christmas House” sequel, airing on December 18.

The synopsis reads: “The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.”

‘Tis the Season to be Merry’ Premieres on Sunday, December 19

This is the last movie in the Countdown to Christmas lineup.

Rachael Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle, and Karen Malina White star.

The synopsis reads: “Looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow covered Vermont.She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Chris.”