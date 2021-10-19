Hallmark Is Hosting Christmas Events at Local Farms This Weekend

Hallmark is bringing its “Countdown to Christmas” celebrations even closer to home. The channel is hosting a number of special themed events at a few local farms around the country. Here’s a look at some of the confirmed farms that are hosting Hallmark-themed events this weekend.

Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls, Texas

One of the farms Hallmark is visiting is Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls, Texas, 101 Highland Lakes reported. Opportunities will include free photo opps, Hallmark brand ambassadors on site, and giveaways that include candy canes and pumpkin stencils.

Raelynn Copeland told 101 Highland Lakes: “They contacted farms in the area to see about holding some special activities for their Countdown to Christmas shows. And, they chose us. We’re one of only a few across the entire country, I think, they chose, so it’s pretty cool.”

Visitors are also asked to bring coats to donate to the nonprofit One Winter Coat. The Hallmark channel will also make a contribution to One Winter Coat.

Sweet Berry Farm is located at 1801 FM 1980, Marble Falls, Texas, 78654. Hours of operation for the fall are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed on Wednesdays) and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.

The farm is also offering fall activities with a small price per admission, including hayrides, candy corn mazes, barnyard mazes, pumpkin paintings, scarecrow stuffings, flower picking, a Texas maze, a berry bounce, a barrel train, pony rides, and a pumpkin grill on the weekends only. There’s no fee for parking or general admission. You can purchase tickets for certain activities on-site.

Aw Shucks Farms in Monroe, North Carolina

Aw Shucks Farms, located on 3718 Plyler Mill Road in Monroe, North Carolina, is also hosting a Hallmark-themed event according to a Facebook post.

They wrote on October 16: “We are proud to announce that our farm has been selected to host a Hallmark Countdown to Christmas display! Come out this weekend and the next two weekends to get complimentary photos and some great giveaways from the Hallmark Channel!!”

This weekend and next weekend the Hallmark festivities will continue, including a Countdown to Christmas Pumpkin Patch takeover.

Aw Shucks Farms is also seeking donationts to One Warm Coat as part of the festivities.

In the fall, public hours are 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, according to their website. Fall activities include a corn maze, fence maze, wagon ride, animal barn, 1800s train car, grain bin slide, bushel ball, bouncing broncos, hay bales, fishing, a pumpkin market, and more. Admission is $11 for adults and $9 for kids during the fall, with ages 3 and under free.

Tanaka Farms in Irvine, California

Tanaka Farms in Irvine, California (located at 5380 3/4 University Drive) is also hosting a Hallmark-themed event, OC Register reported. The Hallmark Channel visited the Farms’ pumpkin patch last weekend and will also be visiting again this weekend with a Countdown to Christmas theme. This will include a photo experience and other activities, along with opportunities to donate coats to people in need.

According to Tanaka Farms’ website, parking passes are required Fridays starting at 12 p.m. and all day Saturdays and Sundays. You should book your visit on their website. Parking passes were sold out ahead of time last weekend.

Heavy will update this story if more events are confirmed at other local farms.

