Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Lineup: See New Movies & Full Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand new movies for July 2022, as the channels launch their summer holiday movie lineup. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for Christmas in July 2022.
If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.
The first part of this article will include new movies on the schedule. The last part of this article will feature Hallmark’s full primetime schedule.
Saturday, July 9: ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’
The first new “Christmas in July” movie is “My Grown-Up Christmas List,” premiering on Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace.
Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart.”
Wallace is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for her role as Fiona on “When Calls the Heart,” and McGarry is well-known for his role as Nathan in the same series.
Wallace and McGarry just starred in “Feeling Butterflies,” which premiered in March.
Saturday, July 16: ‘Campfire Christmas’
The second new “Christmas in July” is “Campfire Christmas,” premiering on Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. The movie stars Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.
Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Romance rekindles for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday themed reunion before selling their family owned summer camp.”
Saturday, July 23: ‘Christmas in Toyland’
The third new “Christmas in July” movie is “Christmas in Toyland,” premiering on Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. The movie stars Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch.
Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A toy store data analyst attempts to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas to help keep the in-store experience alive.”
Saturday, July 30: ‘A Splash of Love’
On Saturday, July 30, at 8 p.m. Eastern, Christmas in July’s new movies are over, but a Hallmark original is still airing called “A Splash of Love” on The Hallmark Channel.
The description reads: “A PhD student expands her studies to include the whales of the Pacific Northwest where she relies on the expertise of a whale watching tour guide. Soon they find themselves bonding over more than just Orcas.”
Sunday, July 31: ‘Fourteen Love Letters’
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering “Fourteen Love Letters” on July 31 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Vanessa Sears, Franco Lo Presti, and Madeleine Claude.
The synopsis reads: “After historic love letters start anonymously appearing in Kallie Sharp’s mailbox, the hobby farmer searches for her secret admirer and opens herself up to love.”
Primetime Lineup for July
Below is the full primetime lineup for July of Christmas movies airing on The Hallmark Channel. Each movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries aired their Christmas in July schedule early from June 23-30.
- July 1: Switched for Christmas
- July 2: On the 12th Date of Christmas
- July 3: The Nine Lives of Christmas
- July 4: The Sweetest Christmas
- July 5: Cross Country Christmas
- July 7: Chateau Christmas
- July 8: An Unexpected Christmas
- July 9: My Grown-Up Christmas List (new)
- July 10: The Nine Kittens of Christmas
- July 11: Christmas at the Plaza
- July 12: A Christmas Treasure
- July 13: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
- July 14: Christmas with the Darlings
- July 15: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- July 16: Campfire Christmas (new)
- July 17: Crown for Christmas
- July 18: Christmas Made to Order
- July 19: Christmas Under Wraps
- July 20: My Christmas Family Tree
- July 21: You, Me & the Christmas Trees
- July 22: Campfire Christmas
- July 23: Christmas in Toyland (new)
- July 24: Christmas by Starlight
- July 25: A Kiss Before Christmas
- July 26: Next Stop, Christmas
- July 27: Christmas in Tahoe
- July 28: Christmas in Toyland
- July 29: A Christmas Together with You
- July 30: A Splash of Love (new)
- July 31: A Very Merry Bridesmaid
- July 31: Fourteen Love Letters (new on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)