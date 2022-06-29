Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Lineup: See New Movies & Full Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand new movies for July 2022, as the channels launch their summer holiday movie lineup. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for Christmas in July 2022.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

The first part of this article will include new movies on the schedule. The last part of this article will feature Hallmark’s full primetime schedule.

Saturday, July 9: ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’

The first new “Christmas in July” movie is “My Grown-Up Christmas List,” premiering on Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart.”

Wallace is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for her role as Fiona on “When Calls the Heart,” and McGarry is well-known for his role as Nathan in the same series.

Wallace and McGarry just starred in “Feeling Butterflies,” which premiered in March.

Saturday, July 16: ‘Campfire Christmas’

Tis the season! #ChristmasInJuly starts this Friday, July 1 with three new movies, #MyGrownUpChristmasList, #CampfireChristmas, and #ChristmasInToyland – along with your holiday favorites. What movie are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/eIVWqFaB9O — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) June 28, 2022

The second new “Christmas in July” is “Campfire Christmas,” premiering on Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. The movie stars Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Romance rekindles for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday themed reunion before selling their family owned summer camp.”

Saturday, July 23: ‘Christmas in Toyland’

CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND premieres on the @hallmarkchannel on JULY 23rd 🎄

CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND tells the story of a toy store data analyst who attempts to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas to help keep the in-person experience alive #comingsoon #christmasinjuly pic.twitter.com/wmkNxWj3i2 — Vortex Productions (@vortex_prods) June 24, 2022

The third new “Christmas in July” movie is “Christmas in Toyland,” premiering on Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. The movie stars Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A toy store data analyst attempts to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas to help keep the in-store experience alive.”

Saturday, July 30: ‘A Splash of Love’

On Saturday, July 30, at 8 p.m. Eastern, Christmas in July’s new movies are over, but a Hallmark original is still airing called “A Splash of Love” on The Hallmark Channel.

The description reads: “A PhD student expands her studies to include the whales of the Pacific Northwest where she relies on the expertise of a whale watching tour guide. Soon they find themselves bonding over more than just Orcas.”

Sunday, July 31: ‘Fourteen Love Letters’

What an exciting announcement! My movie #14LoveLetters which premiered in 🇨🇦 on @SCHeartHome this year is getting its 🇺🇸 premiere on Sunday July 31 at 9/8c on @hallmarkmovie!!! Watch party anyone?

So excited for more folks to catch this super sweet film ❤️💌❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZBCbxEnyN — Vanessa (@NessaSears) June 2, 2022

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering “Fourteen Love Letters” on July 31 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Vanessa Sears, Franco Lo Presti, and Madeleine Claude.

The synopsis reads: “After historic love letters start anonymously appearing in Kallie Sharp’s mailbox, the hobby farmer searches for her secret admirer and opens herself up to love.”

Primetime Lineup for July

Below is the full primetime lineup for July of Christmas movies airing on The Hallmark Channel. Each movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries aired their Christmas in July schedule early from June 23-30.