Hallmark’s Christmas in July Schedule Features New ‘Winter Castle’ Movie

Hallmark has just announced its new Christmas in July schedule, which features a brand new installment in the “Winter Castle” themed franchise of movies. But this year’s schedule also reveals that while Hallmark will be airing Christmas movies every day, they won’t be airing them 24/7 this year.

‘A Royal Christmas Crush’ Takes Place at the ‘Winter Castle’ Ice Hotel

Hallmark’s first all-new Christmas in July movie, “A Royal Christmas Crush,” will include scenes at the famed ice hotel, Hotel de Glace, featured in Hallmark’s previous two ice hotel movies, “Winter Castle” and “Baby It’s Cold Inside.” “Baby It’s Cold Inside” premiered in 2021, starring Jocelyn Hudon and Steven Lund. Hallmark’s “Winter Castle” from 2019 starred Emilie Ullerup and Kevin McGarry.

The synopsis for the new movie reads: “Ava accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself.”

The film stars Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar, and it premieres on July 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Huszar recently starred in Hallmark’s “Love in Glacier National,” along with “Undercover Holiday,” “Chesapeake Shores,” and more.

In February, Production Weekly announced that the movie would be filming soon. At the time it was called “Winter Castle: Royal Romance.” According to ACTRA, the movie filmed March 6 through March 24. On March 16, the SleepyKittyPaw Twitter account shared that the movie was filming at Chateau Laurier and the Booth House in Ottawa. The movie has also shot scenes at Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm. While the movie started out filming in Ottawa, it is also filming at Hotel de Glace in Quebec, just like the previous “Winter Castle” films, @SleepyKittyPaw shared.

‘The Christmas Reboot’ Premieres on July 15

The second new Christmas in July movie, “The Christmas Reboot,” premieres on July 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “A Christmas wish gives Renee the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing…she is no longer married to her husband Aaron. Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.”

This movie stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.

Hallmark’s Christmas in July Celebration Won’t Air 24/7

While Hallmark’s Chriistmas in July celebration will feature favorite Christmas movies airing every day, they won’t be airing 24/7 this year.

TV Insider reported that the Hallmark channel’s Christmas in July theme will kick off on July 1, airing holiday movies daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. A collection of movies voted fan favorites will air July 1 through July 4, with viewers taking polls every Monday through Hallmark’s Movie Checklist app to determine which will air.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will host its own Christmas in July lineup, called Merry Movie Week, from June 23 through June 30, People reported. The holiday films will air all weekend starting June 23, and then starting June 26 they’ll air each night at 7 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

This will mark Hallmark’s 11 year of Christmas in July festivities, People noted.