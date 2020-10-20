The Countdown Is Near for This Hallmark Christmas Movie Fantasy League

The Hallmark Channel is offering a fun opportunity for the most devoted of Christmas movie fans. You can now join Hallmark’s Christmas Fantasy League and vote on which movies you think will be most popular every week. But there are only a few days left to join and be part of this first round of voting.

Hallmark’s Fantasy League Lets You Vote on Which Movies Will Be Most Popular

To play, just sign up on Hallmark’s official Fantasy Game webpage. You can even create your own league if you want and invited nine other people to join your league.

Playing is easy. Every week, pick which of a set of movies you think will be the most-watched that week. You can create three custom teams with your movie picks, and your teams will be ranked and scored after the movies air every week. Only the points from your highest-scoring team will go toward your total score. You’ll be asked to not only choose which of the new movies airing will be the most-watched, but you’ll also choose from a selection of classic movies, too.

For the first round, you have until October 23 to make your picks. Here’s what the draft page looks like.

As you can see, you’re choosing the most-watched among Festive Favorites, Hallmark Channel Premieres, and Christmas Classics. The choices for Premieres are among the two movies airing on Saturday night.

Here are the choices for Festive Favorites Round 1:

Some fans choose based on their favorite movies, others choose based on the popularity of the stars. It’s really up to you.

And here are your Christmas Classics to choose from for Round 1:

Interestingly, it looks like the movie Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen is no longer on the schedule to air this week. The movie re-aired in July on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as a special encore event for Christmas in July.

Just 15 minutes until the #GoldCrown #ChristmasInJuly Special Encore Presentation of Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen! Can a cheerful event planner @ErinKrakow help a grumpy CEO #LukeMacFarlane find his holiday spirit? Find out and tweet using #SenseSensibilityAndSnowmen! pic.twitter.com/EpG5WdVyPV — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) July 12, 2020

You can always come back and edit your picks before October 23.

You can earn additional points in the Fantasy Game on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays by taking Trivia Challenges based on the movie that aired. The Rewards Page will also have some fun weekly activities you can participate in to earn even more points.

Hallmark’s offering prizes to the winners this year. There are weekly $1,000 giveaways, league prize draws for people who create league teams, and more, including a $20,000 grand prize.

Popular Hallmark Podcasters Also Hosted a ‘Christmas Tropes’ Draft

The Hallmarkies Podcast, meanwhile, is participating in its third annual trope draft with Bubbly Sesh, Hallmark’s official podcast.

This is a fun three-year tradition where the popular podcasts make their predictions about which “tropes” will be most prevalent in the Hallmark Christmas movies. Some of the tropes picked included “forced to work together,” “Christmas decorating montage,” and “weather travel shenanigans.”

The Hallmark Channel is offering 22 new Christmas movies this year. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is offering 22 new movies too. The good news is they aren’t airing at the same time this year. The Movies & Mysteries films premiere at 10 p.m. Eastern on the weekends, while Hallmark’s new movies premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern. So you can watch both back-to-back without having to choose, if you want marathons.

