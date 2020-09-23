Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule: New Movies’ Dates & Descriptions

The Hallmark Channel has just announced its lineup of new Christmas movies for 2020, and this is definitely something to celebrate. Despite the pandemic, you’ll be able to enjoy many new Christmas movies for 2020. This year’s lineup includes a movie every Saturday and Sunday night starting October 24 through December 20, plus six new movies in a row on Thanksgiving week. The countdown festivities end on the 20th.

Each movie starts at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on The Hallmark Channel (which is one hour earlier than the current new movies are premiering on Saturday nights.) There are currently 22 new movies scheduled to air on The Hallmark Channel for this 2020 Christmas season.

Let’s point out some important points. The lineup includes an international Christmas, two stories about a royal family (Hallmark must have at least one of those every holiday,) and even two time-traveling stories (I always love Hallmark’s version of these movies.) We have a remake of the Christmas Carol for modern times, and another Candace Cameron Bure original premiering on November 29. We don’t know yet if there will be a new When Calls the Heart Christmas Movie.

Here’s the schedule.

Saturday, October 24: ‘Jingle Bell Bride’

Stars Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe, Jr.

“Wedding planner Jessica Perez travels to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client and is charmed by the small town during Christmas, as well as the handsome local helping her.”

Sunday, October 25: ‘Chateau Christmas’

Starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane.

“Margot (Patterson), a world-renowned pianist, returns to Chateau Newhaus to spend the holidays with her family and is reunited with an ex (Macfarlane) who helps her rediscover her passion for music.”

Saturday, October 31: ‘Christmas with the Darlings’

Starring Katrina Law and Carlo Marks.

“Just before the holidays Jessica Lew (Law) is ending her tenure as the assistant to her wealthy boss to use her recently earned law degree within his company, but offers to help his charming, younger brother (Marks) as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew over Christmas.”

Sunday, November 1: ‘One Royal Holiday’

Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan.

“When Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.”

Saturday, November 7: ‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater’

Starring Ashley Williams and Niall Matter.

“Single mom Maggie (Williams) is facing Christmas alone until Lucas (Matter) crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.”

Sunday, November 8: ‘On the 12th Date of Christmas’

Starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.

“Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the 12 Days of Christmas.”

Saturday, November 14: ‘Christmas in Vienna’

Starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott.

“Jess (Drew), a concert violinist whose heart just isn’t in it anymore, goes to Vienna for a performance. While there, she finds the inspiration she has been missing, and a new love.”

Sunday, November 15: ‘A Timeless Christmas’

Starring Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill.

“Charles Whitley (Paevey) travels from 1903 to 2020 where he meets Megan Turner (Cahill), a tour guide at his historic mansion, and experiences a 21st Century Christmas.”

Saturday, November 21: ‘A Nashville Christmas Carol’

Starring Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks, and Kimberly Willliams-Paisley.

“Vivienne Wake (Schram), a workaholic television producer in charge of a country music Christmas special showcasing newcomer Alexis (Raelynn), never lets personal feelings get in the way of business. On the verge of accepting a job in LA, and with the return of Gavin Chase (Brown), her childhood sweetheart and manager to the special’s headliner, Belinda (Evans), she receives a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor, Marilyn (Judd). Her mentor warns her current path leads to a dark future and has recruited both the Spirit of Christmas Past (Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Present (Williams-Paisley) to help her get back on track. The Spirits’ time-jumping adventures force Vivienne to take hold of her life.”

Sunday, November 22: ‘The Christmas House’

Starring Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Harder.

“Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis (Lawrence) and patriarch Bill (Williams), have summoned their two grown sons — TV star, Mike Mitchell (Buckley) and Brandon Mitchell (Bennett) — home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing the family together to recreate the Christmas house, will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake (Harder) make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi (Ayora), his high school sweetheart.”

Tuesday, November 24: ‘A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn’

Starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor.

“Erin (Aytes) is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin (Taylor) in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.”

Wednesday, November 25: ‘A Bright and Merry Christmas’

Starring Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas. (Sweeney and Blucas also starred in a delightful Hallmark movie called The Irresistible Blueberry Farm.)

“Two competing TV hosts (Sweeney and Blucas) are sent to a festive small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they discover that there’s more to each other than they thought.”

Thursday, November 26: ‘Five Star Christmas’

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster.

“After moving back to her hometown, Lisa (Lenz) plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic (Webster), but ends up falling for him, not knowing he is the real critic.”

Friday, November 27: ‘Christmas by Starlight’

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

“Annie (Sustad), a lawyer, must help her loved ones this holiday season. Her family’s restaurant, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition. The heir to the development firm responsible, William (Campbell), makes her an unlikely proposition: he’ll spare the café if Annie spends the week ‘appearing’ as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.”

Saturday, November 28: ‘Christmas Waltz’

Starring Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church.

“After Avery’s (Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.”

Sunday, November 29: ‘If I Only Had Christmas’

Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie.

“At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.”

Saturday, December 5: ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing’

Starring Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, and Barbara Niven.

“As Michelle’s (Peete) wedding approaches, Hannah (Bernard) steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot (Cayonne).”

Sunday, December 6: ‘Christmas She Wrote’

Starring Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal.

“When Kayleigh (McKellar), a romance writer, has her column cancelled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family. Kayleigh gets an unexpected visit from the man (Neal) who cancelled her column who fights not only to bring her back to the publisher but also for her heart.”

Saturday, December 12: ‘Cross Country Christmas’

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt.

“Former classmates Lina (Cook) and Max (Holt) are traveling home for the holidays, until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of transportation.”

Sunday, December 13: ‘Christmas Carnival’

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier.

“Emily (Mowry-Housley) is a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy (Xavier) who got away five years earlier. When the Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride around the carousel takes her magically back in time to the carnival five years before…giving her a second chance at love before she must return to Christmas present.”

Saturday, December 19: ‘Christmas Carousel’

Starring Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe.

“When Lila (Boston) is hired by the Royal Family of Marcadia to repair a carousel, she must work with the Prince (Bledsoe) to complete it by Christmas.”

Sunday, December 20: ‘Love, Lights, Hanukkah!’

Starring Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner.

“As Christina (Kirshner) prepares her restaurant for its busiest time of year, she gets back a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights.”

You can see a graphic showcasing the new schedule here. Or you can download a PDF here to print out.

