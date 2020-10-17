Hallmark Is Previewing All Its Christmas Movies Tonight

Tonight is the night if you want to catch a preview of the Hallmark Channel’s 2020 Christmas movie lineup. The 2020 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special airs tonight, Saturday, October 17, and it’s hosted by Candace Cameron Bure. Read on to learn when it airs, how to watch it online, and all the details.

The Preview Special Starts at 11 p.m. Eastern Tonight

Preview – 2020 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special – Hallmark ChannelJoin Candace Cameron Bure at an exclusive first look at this year's all-new original holiday movie premieres on Hallmark Channel. 2020-10-10T01:41:03Z

This one-hour special is going to give viewers a sneak peek of Hallmark’s all-new holiday movie lineup. You’ll have to stay up a little later for this one. It premieres at 11:01 p.m. Eastern (10:01 p.m. Central), right after Hallmark’s new fall movie, Sweet Autumn.

Here’s How to Watch the Special Online

Hallmark Has 22 New Movies on the Schedule for 2020

So which movies will you get a glimpse of during this preview special? Hallmark has 22 movies on its schedule for this holiday season, with the first one kicking off on October 24.

Here’s the lineup. You can read the description for each movie in Heavy’s story here.

Saturday, October 24: Jingle Bell Bride with Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe, Jr.

Sunday, October 25: Chateau Christmas with Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Saturday, October 31: Christmas with the Darlings with Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

Sunday, November 1: One Royal Holiday with Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan

Saturday, November 7: Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater with Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Sunday, November 8: On the 12th Date of Christmas with Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Saturday, November 14: Christmas in Vienna with Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Sunday, November 15: A Timeless Christmas with Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

Saturday, November 21: A Nashville Christmas Carol with Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks, and Kimberly Willliams-Paisley

Sunday, November 22: The Christmas House with Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Harder

Tuesday, November 24: A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn with Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

Wednesday, November 25: A Bright and Merry Christmas with Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

Thursday, November 26: Five Star Christmas with Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

Friday, November 27: Christmas by Starlight with Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell

Saturday, November 28: Christmas Waltz with Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church

Sunday, November 29: If I Only Had Christmas with Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie

Saturday, December 5: Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing with Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, and Barbara Niven.

Sunday, December 6: Christmas She Wrote with Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal.

Saturday, December 12: Cross Country Christmas with Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt

Sunday, December 13: Christmas Carnival with Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier.

Saturday, December 19: Christmas Carousel with Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe.

Sunday, December 20: Love, Lights, Hanukkah! with Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner.

