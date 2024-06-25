Real-Life Hallmark Couple Celebrates Birth of Baby: ‘Best Anniversary Gift’

Real-life Hallmark couple Cory Lee and Ish Morris are the happy parents of a baby boy, the couple announced in a joint post on Instagram.

Their Baby Was Born 18 Years After Their First Date

In their joint Instagram post, the happy couple posed for a hospital photo with their baby, Marlow Lee Morris, and shared two additional close-up pictures of their baby. Morris wrote: “18 years ago we went on our first date. Meet Marlow Lee Morris. He is the best anniversary gift we could ever ask for.”

Friends, colleagues and followers chimed in to share congratulations with the happy couple. Danica McKellar wrote, “Congratulations!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Morris has starred in Hallmark’s “Feeling Butterflies,” “Boyfriends of Christmas Past,” two episodes of “Good Witch,” and more. In 2023, he starred in a Hallmark-like movie called “Laughing All the Way.”

Lee starred in Hallmark’s 2022 Christmas movie, “My Grown-Up Christmas List” and in three episodes of “Matchmaker Mysteries.” (She was also in a 2019 movie called “A Very Corgi Christmas” with Kevin McGarry and Lauren Bradley. However, this is not the same as Hallmark’s recent movie, “A Royal Corgi Christmas.”) Lee has also starred in a wide range of Hallmark-like movies, such as “Baking All the Way” in 2022, “A Christmas Masquerade” in 2022, and “Styled with Love” in 2022. She’s also well known for starring in 126 episodes of “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

In a series of Instagram Stories, Lee revealed more adorable details about their baby’s birth. She shared a photo of Morris holding their baby while wearing a shirt with her picture on it and the caption: “Wearing mamas shirt because we are her biggest fans.”

She also joked about her baby’s “sausage” feet. And she shared an adorable video of grandpa cuddling with their sweet baby and wrote the caption, “Grandpa cuddles. Core memories unlocked. 😭😭😭”

In his own Instagram Story, Morris revealed that the amount they’re able to sleep is slowly getting a little better. He shared a screenshot of a sleep tracker app, which revealed he got three hours and 36 minutes out of an almost eight-hour sleep goal.

They Told Their Family They Were Pregnant Just Before Christmas

In late February 2024, the couple publicly announced their pregnancy. But they had already told their family. Morris and Lee posted that they informed their family about the happy news on December 23. They shared a video of their family’s reactions.

In a separate Instagram post a couple days after their baby was born, Morris shared some behind-the-scenes stories about what it’s like to be a dad. He shared a photo of baby Marlow and said it was “The look you give when you just had an epic meal and you know you cute.”

The post also had a video showing him walking with the baby stroller and he said it was Marlow’s first time outside.

His post also showed a photo of him holding Marlow. He wrote, in part: “There are not enough words to express how incredible @coryleemusic is. The provider of life, nourishment, love and managing to go through so much with a smile on her face. I am truly in awe ❤️‍🔥.”

The last video in the set was showed Marlow yawning in his stroller, followed by a screenshot showing Morris had only slept about 90 minutes total that night (his later Instagram story screenshot showed a little improvement in his sleep total.)

He wrote about the last two images: “What sleep currently looks like. THIS is why they make babies so damn cute…😵‍💫🧟‍♂️ Thanks to everyone for the love and well wishes. Its been a roller coaster and we appreciate all of the love!”

