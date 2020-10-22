This Beloved & Greatly Missed Hallmark Couple Might Reunite

Hallmark fans are known for staking claims on their favorite “ships” and couples in movies and series. And some great loves truly never die. One Hallmark actor has been trying to find some way to reunite with a cast member that he had amazing chemistry with. He’s hoping Hallmark will run with his idea one day.

Daniel Lissing Wants To Bring Back Jack & Elizabeth’s Chemistry By Starring with Erin Krakow in a Hallmark Christmas Movie

Daniel Lissing has been trying to reunite with Erin Krakow in a Hallmark movie and reignite the chemistry that his character Jack had with Elizabeth. It might not be a When Calls the Heart production, but it would finally bring the two actors back together for a new love story. So far, Hallmark hasn’t jumped at the idea, he said.

Lissing told ET Online: “About two or three years ago, I sent a big proposal to Hallmark pitching a Christmas movie with Erin and I in modern day, and they didn’t think it was the right time. Maybe it is now?”

Lissing said he would love to work with Krakow again.

“I’d be totally open to it, hopefully Erin would too,” he told ET Online.

Lissing already starred in one Hallmark Christmas movie since he left When Calls the Heart, even if it wasn’t the one he wants to star in with Krakow. In 2018, he played Nick opposite Brooke D’Orsay’s Ellie in Christmas in Love.

He said that he thought Krakow was “masterful” in handling her character’s grief after Jack’s death, and her two new love interests are great additions to the show. He added that his character, Jack, would have supported Elizabeth’s moving on with her life. He even encouraged her to find love again in a letter he left for her.

Lissing never said exactly why he left the show. He said he had to leave because of “reasons that are very personal to me.” He did not want to elaborate further, but said Hallmark was nothing but supportive. His full quote reads:

Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave When Calls the Heart for reasons that are very personal to me. I went to Hallmark, and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls, and they were nothing but supportive of me.

Lissing chose to move on from the show while contracts were being renegotiated, which meant that Canadian Mountie Jack Thornton had to leave too.

Lissing’s Also Open to Appearing on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Again as Jack

Lissing also told ET that he’d be thrilled about returning to the show sometime for a cameo or a flashback. It wouldn’t be a true Elizabeth and Jack reunion, but it would certainly give fans a chance to see them together again on their television screens.

He said about a cameo or flashback: “That would be so much fun. Of course. Just to go up there and see everyone again. I could see my old horse, Taylor. Look, if Hallmark called me for anything, I’d be there. They were there for me for five years so of course, I love those guys, so anytime.”

Lissing’s Been Very Busy These Days

Things have been busy for Lissing since he left When Calls the Heart. He told ET Online that he was working on ABC’s The Rookie, playing Sterling Freeman. He said it was a very different role from Jack and he was loving the new opportunity.

He also said he was working on a screenplay with Michael Goode about a political comedy. His dual citizenship in Australia and the U.S. inspired the idea. He’s also invested in fast food restaurant and recently married the love of his life, Nadia.

In an interview with ET Online, Lissing dished on how well his departure ended up turning out for him.

It’s funny the way the world works. If I had stayed on the show, and been there during season 6 and shot and all that kind of stuff, then I wouldn’t have met (my fiancee) Nadia, you know? And I wouldn’t be getting married and I wouldn’t be at this place in my life where I feel really in line with what I’m meant to be doing personally and professionally, so no regrets at all. How can I look at my future wife and say, ‘Oh, I should’ve stayed on this job?’ She’s my life, you know? That’s my personal life and that’s exponentially more important to me than a job.

