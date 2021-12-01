Hallmark’s December 2021 Lineup: See the New Christmas Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have a lineup of delightful new holiday movies on the schedule for December 2021, as the channels close out the Christmas movie season. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning.

If you miss any of these movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations.

You can download Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ printable guide to print at home via the PDF here. You can download the Hallmark Channel’s list to print your own guide via the PDF here.

Friday, December 3: ‘Eight Gifts of Hanukkah’





Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein star in “Eight Gifts of Hanukkah” on December 3. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “A woman journeys to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah.”

Saturday, December 4: ‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid’





Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick star in “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” on December 4. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “Leah’s 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.”

Saturday, December 4: ‘Our Christmas Journey’





Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez, and Aloma Wright star in “Our Christmas Journey” on Saturday, December 4. It will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.”

Sunday, December 5: ‘Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday’





Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, and Kevin Nealon star in “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” on December 5. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern and is the first in a two-part series.

The synopsis reads: “Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living in different cities. Jennifer Swift a successful restaurant in Salt Lake City, which she started with her late husband and is raising her teenage son Simon on her own. Jennifer is thrilled when Meg comes to Salt Lake City for a fun Christmas weekend. Meg agrees to stay in the city and help out at the restaurant while Jennifer and Simon return home to Hazelwood for the holiday, where they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison –the local movie theater owned by their Uncle Dave (Nealon). The trouble is the theater is for sale and in need of repairs. With help from Eric, Jennifer’s former high school debate team rival, and the community, they just might pull off one last encore. As she and Eric work together, Jennifer is reminded that new possibilities are both where you least expect them and exactly where you left them.”

Friday, December 10: ‘A Dickens of a Holiday!’

Kristoffer Polaha and Brooke D’Orsay star in “Gingerbread Miracle” on December 10. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival a success, Cassie invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol.’”

Saturday, December 11: ‘A Royal Queens Christmas’

Megan Park and Julian Morris star in “A Royal Queens Christmas” on December 11. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show.”

Saturday, December 11: ‘A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love’

Katherine Barrell and Alberto Frezza star in “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” on Saturday, December 11. It premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “Now that Joy has completed her education, she’s ready to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse and follow in her late mother’s footsteps. Back at home before the holiday and with no job on the horizon, Joy’s interest is piqued by a volunteer opportunity out of town. There, she meets Eric, who is also at a crossroads. As they become immersed in the effort to build a new home for a family at Christmas, Joy and Eric both find a new sense of purpose. Through a series of coincidences –or, Godwinks –and a medical miracle, they begin to believe in destiny.”

Sunday, December 12: ‘Sister Swap: Christmas in the City’





Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, and Kevin Nealon star in “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” on December 12. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern. This is the second in a two-part series.

The synopsis reads: “Meg Swift comes to Salt Lake City from her hometown in Hazelwood to see her sister Jennifer, who runs a local restaurant in town. Still feeling the effects of losing their Uncle Dave, a change of scenery and a project to dive into is just what she needs. When Jennifer and her teenage son, Simon, return to Hazelwood home for a pre-holiday visit with their family, Meg offers to help Jennifer’s staff prepare for a competition among local restaurants that awards the winner money for the charity of its choice. As effusive Meg works alongside the more reserved Joe, the restaurant’s manager, the two find their differences are what make them a great team. Swapping cities with her sister leads Meg to her next chapter and also just might bring her an unexpected romance.”

Saturday, December 18: ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’

Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, and Brad Harder return in “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” on December 18. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern. This is the sequel to last year’s “The Christmas House.”

The synopsis reads: “The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.”

Saturday, December 18: ‘Christmas for Keeps’

Christa B. Allen, Ryan Rottman, Ashley Newbrough, and Marielle Scott star in “Christmas for Keeps” on Saturday, December 18. It premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10 p.m. Eastern and is Hallmark Mysteries’ last new Christmas movie of the 2021 season.

The synopsis reads: “At Christmastime, a close-knit group of childhood friends returns home after 10 years to take part in the celebration of life of their beloved high school teacher.”

Sunday, December 19: ‘Tis the Season to be Merry’

Rachael Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle, and Karen Malina White star in “Tis the Season to be Merry” on December 19. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern and is the last Countdown to Christmas movie.

The synopsis reads: “Looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow-covered Vermont. She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Chris.”

Note: Typically a new “When Calls the Heart” movie would air on Christmas Day, but Hallmark has not announced a new Hope Valley movie this year.

