Hallmark Director Misses Making Movies With Ryan Paevey: ‘Brilliant Man’

Hallmark director Ron Oliver shared a touching birthday tribute to Ryan Paevey on social media for the star’s 40th birthday. Oliver, who has directed a number of movies that Paevey starred in, said he misses the actor and called him a “brilliant man.”

Director Ron Oliver Said Ryan Paevey Is ‘An Artist in Every Sense of the Word’

In an Instagram post for Paevey’s birthday on September 24, Oliver shared that he misses making movies with the Hallmark star.

“I shall never not miss making movies with this brilliant man,” Oliver wrote. “An artist in every sense of the word, he has been my friend, my co-conspirator and my muse for half a decade and he is the definition of the word ‘leading man’. Plus, when I ride on the back of his motorbike, I always feel like Olivia Newton John.”

One person replied, “Wish you and Sir Ryan were still making movies together. Maybe someday again.🤞🙏”

“We love him too need to see him in a new movie 2025 , make it happen 🙏❤️” another person wrote.

Another person replied, “A beautiful tribute to one great talented guy, Sir Ryan. Your collaboration together is so wonderful. Were the best HM movies ever. Sir Ryan hoping your 40th is the best yet.”

Oliver is a prolific Hallmark director. His movies include “The Wedding Veil Journey,” “Love in the Limelight,” “A Timeless Christmas” with Paevey, “Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit, Stage Death,” “Christmas at the Plaza” with Paevey, “Christmas Everlasting,” “The Christmas Train,” “Truly, Madly, Sweetly,” and more.

Paevey Took a Step Back from Hollywood Due to Personal Matters, Including His Mother’s Illness

In June 2024, Paevey shared an exclusive statement with Heavy revealing why he was taking a step away from Hollywood and movie making. He shared that a series of personal challenges, including his mother’s illness, prompted him to step away from acting and focus on other ventures, like selling handcrafted jewelry through his Fortunate Wanderer website.

In his statement, he said he was apprehensive about sharing so many details, but felt that he needed to do so after things “have gotten out of control with speculation from third parties that have taken my words and expanded upon them to meet their narrative, or flat out misrepresented my words or misconstrued their meaning…”

“I am taking a step back from acting, something I’ve felt I’ve needed to do for a while now, and a decision proven to be absolutely necessary in the past few weeks,” he wrote. “The industry hasn’t felt like the place for me in quite some time now, and my mental health has suffered from it. It’s taken me to a bit of a dark place, made me into a version of myself I don’t like very much.”

He apologized for moments that he has vented, and shared that his mother was diagnosed with lung cancer, and he moved to be closer to her.

He wrote, “(I) feel the need to devote more of my time, energy, and resources closer to home.”

But, he added, he has much to be grateful for and simply needs to focus more on his family at this time.

In August, he shared a heartbreaking update on Instagram Live, revealing that his mother has stage four lung cancer.

Hallmark fans have said they love and care about Paevey, and while they miss him, are glad he is putting himself first. In one public Facebook group post about his statement to Heavy, one fan wrote: “Love your authenticity, Ryan. May God continue to bless you on your future endeavors. Sending prayers and healing to your beautiful Mom.”

Another fan wrote, “I’m glad he finally made official statement about what is really going on. I’m glad he’s doing what’s best for him and his family. I wish nothing but the best for his mother and her fight against lung cancer. Hopefully he will return to acting one day when the time is right for him. And I will patiently be waiting.”