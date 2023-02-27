Hallmark Announces Faith-Based Easter Sunday Movie

Hallmark Media just announced its spring lineup, which includes a surprise for those who celebrate Easter. The network will be premiering a faith-based movie on Easter Sunday.

The DaySpring Movie Is Called ‘The Blessing Bracelet’

ET Online reported that Hallmark’s Easter movie (premiering on Easter Sunday, April 9) is going to be a faith-based film by DaySpring. The movie is called “The Blessing Bracelet” and will premiere at 7 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The film stars Amanda Schull and Carlo Marks.

The synopsis reads: “Dawn Spencer (Schull) approaches the Easter holiday trying to balance being a single parent while working to get out of the debt left behind by her ex-husband. Feeling overwhelmed, Dawn unearths a bracelet she made years earlier and stored away. She created it using four beads with the intention of using each one as a reminder to count the blessings in her life. As Dawn begins to focus on the good, her faith is renewed, and her life takes a positive turn. Thanks to the support of Dawn’s church community and the encouragement by Ben (Marks), who recently came into her life, the blessing bracelets help take her down a path she never could have imagined.”

Schull recently stole Hallmark viewers’ hearts when she starred opposite Brennan Elliott in “Marry Go Round.” She also starred opposite Sam Page and Sarah Drew in “One Summer,” opposite Peter Porte in “Love, Once and Always,” and opposite Travis Van Winkle in “Project Christmas Wish.”

Marks was a big hit in the 2022 Christmas movie, “A Kismet Christmas,” opposite Sarah Ramos. He’s also starred in “Christmas with the Darlings” opposite Katrina Law, “Making Spirits Bright” opposite Taylor Cole, “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday” opposite Jen Lilley and Eric Close, and of course in “Chesapeake Shores.”

DaySpring’s First Movie Starred Brennan Elliott & Nikki DeLoach

This will be Hallmark’s second official DaySpring movie. The first aired in December and was called “The Gift of Peace.”

This movie starred Nikki DeLoach and Brennan Elliott. The movie was about a once-devout Christian artist who lost her faith and creative spark after her husband died. She meets a man running a grief support group who’s going through a similar loss, and they bond over their shared experiences.

Elliott previously said that starring in this movie scared him. His wife, Cami, has been fighting cancer and the movie hit close to him, he said in an interview with TV Fanatic.

“There were a couple of scripts that came across my desk, and this was one that I read, and it scared me, to be perfectly honest,” he told TV Fanatic. “When I first read it, I thought, wow. It’s a testament to Hallmark’s diversifying content, going deeper on certain movies…”

He continued, sharing: “…I knew what it was like to lose someone and to be in grief. I know what it’s like even to be faced with the fear of anticipatory grief… Obviously, as a caregiver for my wife’s illness, it hit home in some ways that scared me. But at the same time, those are the ones you want to do.”

He added that it was ultimately Cami who convinced him to make the movie: “I actually had my wife read it, and she told me, ‘You really should do this. There are people out there going through real struggles and dealing with a lot of pain, and this might serve as a healing tool and give them a little hope.”

