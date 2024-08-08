Hallmark’s Fall Lineup Features New Ghost Movie & Returning Favorites

Hallmark has just released details about the Hallmark Channel’s and Hallmark Mystery’s “Fall into Love” lineup of new movies. This will be the last set of movies to air before Hallmark’s 2024 Countdown to Christmas premieres in October.

The Fall Lineup Includes a New Ghost Movie Like ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’

After the success of “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost,” Hallmark is featuring another ghost movie in its fall lineup. This year’s film is called “Haunted Wedding” and it stars Janel Parrish, Dominic Sherwood, and Cassandra Potenza. The movie premieres on October 12 on the Hallmark channel.

The synopsis reads: “The wedding between ghost hunters Jane and Brian at a haunted inn is disrupted by Angelique — a ghost who mistakes Brian for her own dead fiancé.”

Ashley Williams & Paul Campbell Are Reuniting for a Movie with a Personal Touch

On September 21, “Falling Together” premieres on World Alzheimer’s Day on the Hallmark channel. The movie stars Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell.

A Hallmark press release shared the following synopsis: “Natalie (Williams) just relocated to Pittsburgh for work and is eager to become part of her new town. While exploring her surroundings, she comes across the perfect opportunity for involvement and joins the Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a volunteer. Meanwhile at home, her efforts to bring the building residents together as a community have fallen flat, and Mark (Campbell), the prickly super, advises her to leave well enough alone. As the two spend time together while Natalie continues her quest to win over her neighbors, she and Mark become close and a spark begins to grow. But just when it looks like building harmony has been restored, things unexpectedly unravel. Disheartened, Natalie focuses her time and energy on the Walk which just may be the path to healing and happily ever after.”

The movie has a special meaning to Wiliams, whose own mother died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Lacey Chabert & Brennan Elliott Are Reuniting

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott are finally reuniting for a movie premiering on Hallmark on Saturday, September 7, called “His & Hers.”

The synopsis reads: “Married couple Dana (Chabert) and Mark (Elliott) are high-powered lawyers at two separate New York City law firms. They soon find themselves on opposing sides of a messy divorce between two reality stars, Sammy and Brett. When both clients are unable to compromise, Dana and Mark are headed for a courtroom showdown that results in tensions infiltrating their otherwise happy household.”

Chabert said in a press statement: “A chance to reunite with my dear friend, Brennan Elliot and bringing these stories to the audience together is always such a joyful experience. I hope the fans enjoy these new characters!”

‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Returns

On Friday, September 13, “The Cases of Mystery Lane” finally returns with a second installment on Hallmark mystery. Hallmark shared that the newest film, starring Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia, is called “Death is Listening.”

The synopsis reads: “As Birdie (Garcia) and Alden’s (Campbell) relationship progresses, they discover a mutual affinity for true crime. They soon find themselves at the center of a mysterious death where they must use their true-crime savvy to solve the murder.”

Jodie Sweetin Is Starring in a New Movie

Jodie Sweetin returns to Hallmark with a new movie on Saturday, September 14, called “The Heiress and the Handyman.” She’s starring with Corey Sevier.

The synopsis reads: “After losing her fortune, an heiress moves to a rural farm where she mistakes her handsome neighbor for the handyman. To live up to her family’s legacy, he helps her compete at the county fair.”

Kimberley Sustad Falls for a Handsome Cowboy

In Hallmark channel’s “The Real West” on September 28, Kimberley Sustad will fall for a handsome cowboy played by Jake West.

The synopsis reads: “A family vacation to a working ranch introduces Professor Rebecca to Jake West. Rebecca is a widower chasing tenure and Jake is a handsome cowboy who never settled down.”

Erin Cahill Is Restoring an Inn in the Fall

Erin Cahill and Wes Brown are starring in a fall-themed movie called “Autumn at Apple Hill,” premiering on October 5 on the Hallmark channel.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Newly divorced Elise starts renovating the inn she inherited from her grandparents, catching the eye of Luke, the chief financial officer of a major hotel chain. Despite first trying to scare him off, Elise discovers Luke might be the best person to help her restore the inn to its former glory.”

Alison Sweeney & Victor Webster Bring a New ‘Hannah Swensen’ Movie

On Friday, October 4, Hallmark Mystery will premiere a new “Hannah Swensen” franchise film starring Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster. This one is called “A Sprinkle of Deceit.”

The synopsis reads: “Hannah (Sweeney) caters Lonnie’s (Daylin Willis) high school reunion, which is disrupted by a fight between his old friend Darcy (Brittany Mitchell) and her boyfriend. Lonnie helps Darcy get home safely, but becomes implicated in her murder after she’s found dead the next morning. Hannah ultimately puts her own safety at risk while working with Chad (Webster) to clear Lonnie’s name.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Way Home’ Cast Tease Major Developments in Season 3