Hallmark Expands Fall Harvest Movie Lineup Into October

The Hallmark Channel has just announced an expanded Fall Harvest schedule that extends into October. This, coupled with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ fall movie announcement, promises an exciting lineup of movies every Saturday and Sunday night leading into Countdown to Christmas 2021.

Hallmark had originally announced a lineup of three movies in September, but that’s now been extended to a total of six movies leading into the Christmas lineup.

Three New Movies Are Premiering in September

As Heavy previously reported, the fall movies will kick off in September with three new films for fans to enjoy.

First up is Tyler Hynes headlining “Roadhouse Romance” on September 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern. He’s starring opposite American Idol’s Lauren Alaina. You can read more about the movie in Heavy’s story here.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Country music fan Callie is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.”

Next, Laura Osnes stars in Hallmark’s “Raise a Glass to Love” on September 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern. She’ll star opposite Juan Pablo di Pace.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo.”

Then Nikki DeLoach’s movie, “Taking the Reins,” premieres on September 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark’s synopsis for this movie reads: “A writer goes back to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses. Stars Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter.”

You can read more about DeLoach’s movie in Heavy’s story here.

Katie Findlay & Wyatt Nash Premiere a New Movie on October 2

Katie Findlay and Wyatt Nash star in “Love Strikes Twice” on Saturday, October 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis, according to ET Online, reads: “Maggie (Findlay) and Josh (Nash) are an out-of-sync married couple. Maggie wishes for a do-over and wakes up 15 years earlier. Will she choose Josh again or is an ex-boyfriend her happily ever after?”

This looks like a mix of “Christmas Comes Twice” with the time travel and “Cranberry Christmas” with the storyline of a married couple finding love again.

Taylor Cole Stars in a New Movie on October 9

On October 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark fans will enjoy watching Taylor Cole and William Levy star in “South Beach Love.”

The synopsis, according to ET Online, reads: “From New York Times Bestselling Author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties –- and romance.”

Erinn Westbrook & Brooks Darnel Premiere a New Movie on October 16

Finally, the last Fall Harvest movie premieres before Countdown to Christmas 2021 begins. For this movie, Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnel will star in “Flirting with Romance” (the working title) on October 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis, according to ET Online, reads: “When a love advice author (Westbrook) crosses paths with a dating columnist (Darnell), an attraction begins to blossom into more. As both use strategies from their own playbooks to win over the other, is it possible that they’ve both met their match?”

All movie titles and dates are subject to change. Hallmark has been known to switch around premiere dates from time to time even after an announcement. All these will lead up to Countdown to Christmas kicking off on October 23.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies