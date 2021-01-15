‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Featured in Hallmark’s February 2021 Movie Lineup

Hallmark has renamed its Countdown to Valentine’s lineup as Love Ever After, and now the schedule of new movies extends all month long. The Hallmark Channel has new movies lined up for all of February 2021, including one movie starring a When Calls the Heart star.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Erin Krakow Will Star in Hallmark’s ‘It Was Always You’ on February 27

Hallmark actress Erin Krakow stars opposite of fan-favorite Tyler Hynes on February 27 in It Was Always You. This is actually the last movie in Hallmark’s February lineup, but one of the most-hyped since it stars When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow. The movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The description reads: “Elizabeth’s engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancée’s free-spirited brother David returns home. David’s unexpected influence prompts Elizabeth to question her life decisions.”

Here’s the rest of the lineup for February 2021. Please note that this lineup is subject to change.

‘Beverly Hills Wedding’ Premieres Saturday, February 6

The movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Brooke D’Orsay and Brendan Penny.

The description reads: “When small-town wedding photographer Molly’s baby sister gets engaged, she enters the budget-conscious couple in a contest and wins a dream wedding – an all-expenses-paid, celeb-worthy event at a historic Beverly Hills hotel, thrown by planner to the stars, Terrence Roquefort. It all seems perfect but when the engaged couple seems uneasy with the new plans, and maid of honor duties bring Molly closer to the best man, her ex-boyfriend Cory, she reconsiders whose dreams she is trying to fulfill.”

‘Kitten Bowl VIII’ Premieres Sunday, February 7

The beloved Kitten Bowl VIII premieres on February 7 at 2 p.m. Eastern. This year it will be hosted by Beth Stern, Cameron Mathison, and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

‘Playing Cupid’ Premieres Saturday, February 13

The movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Laura Vandervoort and Nicholas Gonzalez.

The synopsis reads: “A modern-day EMMA finds David Martinez being secretly set up with his daughter’s teacher when the young girl begins a matchmaking business for a school project.”

‘Valentine’s Again’ Premieres Sunday, February 14

The movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern. Hallmark’s webpage doesn’t currently list who will be starring, but based IMDb’s listing it will star Greg Vaughan and Nicky Whelan. It was previously called Once Upon a Winter’s Date.

The synopsis reads: “Katherine, a workaholic executive, endures the worst Valentine’s Day date of her life. On her walk home, a gypsy weaves a magical spell on her and when she wakes up the next morning, she realizes it’s Valentine’s Day again.”

It’s A Wonderful Movie noted that although the description describes a “gypsy” weaving a spell, the movie itself refers to her as a fairy godmother. The movie, the site goes on to explain, first premiered in 2017 and has been available on Hallmark Movies Now, but is premiering for the first time on The Hallmark Channel.

‘Mix Up in the Mediterranean’ Premieres Saturday, February 20

The movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Lowndes.

The synopsis reads: “A small-town cook impersonates his big city chef twin to compete in a culinary contest and falls for the woman in charge of the event, who thinks he is the brother who is married.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ New Season Premieres Sunday, February 21

When Calls the Heart‘s eighth season premieres on Sunday, February 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Check out cast spoilers and photos in Heavy’s article here, along with hints about whether Elizabeth will choose Nathan or Lucas here.

