Hallmark’s February 2022 Lineup: See the New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have a lineup of brand new holiday movies on the schedule for February 2022, as the channels kick off its “Loveuary” season. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning.

If you miss any of these movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, February 5: ‘The Wedding Veil’

On Saturday, February 5, the Hallmark Channel will air an encore of the first “The Wedding Veil” movie.

Sunday, February 6: ‘Cut, Color, Murder’





Julie Gonzalo and Ryan McPartlin are starring in “Cut, Color, Murder” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, February 6.

The synopsis reads: “When a beauty pageant creator is found dead, a savvy hairdresser works with a detective and risks everything to clear the names of those she loves.”

On Instagram, McPartlin wrote: “This has been another passion project that was years in the making. @heatherjnyc & I never gave up on this story that @jfilardi @waltbecker3 and I created until all the pieces fell into place. 🙏🏻”

When Robyn Wiener replied: “So much fun to make with you Ryan and the whole team! Let’s make this a series!!,” McPartlin wrote back: “lesss gooo!!!”

Saturday, February 12: ‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’





Part 2 of “The Wedding Veil” trilogy airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 12.

The synopsis reads: “Emma travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family.”

Saturday, February 19: ‘The Wedding Veil Legacy’

Part 3 of “The Wedding Veil” trilogy airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 19.

The synopsis, as shared by ET Online, reads: “In the third installment of the trilogy, Tracy meets Nick who helps her save an original draft of The New Colossus and in return she agrees to help him with his restaurant. As they grow closer, Tracy gets cold feet.”

Sunday, February 20: ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder’





Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig, Mia Shanks, and Bure’s daughter Natasha Bure will star in the latest installment of “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” called “Haunted by Murder.” The movie premiers on Sunday, February 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The synopsis reads: “A murder investigation is reignited in a house that is considered haunted by the Lawrenceton locals and where years ago Aurora and Sally, as teenagers, discovered a body.”

Saturday, February 26: ‘Welcome to Mama’s’

A new movie, “Welcome to Mama’s,” airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 26. The movie stars Melanie Scrofano, Daniel di Tomasso, and Lorraine Bracco.

The synopsis reads: “After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy teams up with a master chef to relaunch the establishment and make her loved ones proud.”

Sunday, February 27: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Sneak Peek

As Heavy first reported in January, Hallmark is airing a “When Calls the Heart” sneak peek on Sunday, February 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

