‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Premiere Date Is Just a Little Later than Anticipated

Hallmark has announced the Season 7 premiere date of Good Witch, much to Goodies’ delight. The new season is premiering on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Pacific. This is just a little later than Catherine Bell had estimated that Good Witch would premiere back in December, and the second-latest season premiere date for the series. Still, fans are excited that they’re getting Good Witch at all, since the Halloween special had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The New Season Begins May 16 & Returns to the Velvet Pouch Mystery

Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a press release: “More than a decade after first meeting Cassie and the colorful characters of Middleton, viewers continue to be enchanted by their stories. The new season has more magic, love and adventure in store for viewers than ever before and we’re excited to share it with fans.”

The new season will pick up where Season 6 left off, when Cassie, Abigail, and Joy received velvet pouches of soil with a mysterious origin. The press release notes: “The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie (Bell), Abigail (Power) and Joy (Barrell)

at the end of last season mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel that leads them reflecting on their pasts and how learning how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun viewers have come to love, new relationships, personal challenges and romance are in store, making season seven one fans will never forget.”

Season 7 Is Starting Slightly Later than Catherine Bell Had Suggested in December

The new season is getting a slightly later start than Goodies might have expected. It’s also the series’ second-latest season premiere, but it’s still very much in line with the show’s general timing.

In December, Catherine Bell revealed that she thought Good Witch would return in April. While filming a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram in December, Catherine Bell took some time to answer fans’ questions about the show. At about 12:18 into her Instagram video, a fan asked, “When is the new season coming out?”

Bell responded: “Usually around April. I have to say, right around there.”

Typically, the new seasons of Good Witch begin in late April or early May. In fact, it used to always be April until Season 5 was delayed due to Lori Loughlin’s departure from When Calls the Heart, which pushed everything back.

Season 1 was an exception, premiering on February 28. Season 2 premiered on April 17, Season 3 premiered on April 30, and Season 4 premiered on April 29. Season 5 was supposed to premiere the first weekend in May 2019, but it was delayed. As a result, Good Witch premiered a month late on June 9 and June 10. That’s the latest that Good Witch has premiered.

Then Season 6 premiered on May 3. So Season 7’s premiere date is going to be the second-latest premiere for a Good Witch season. Still, it’s impressive for Hallmark to stay so close to the regular premiere dates, considering that they filmed during a pandemic.