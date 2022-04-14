Beloved Author of Four ‘Hallmark Hall of Fame’ Movies Dies

Patricia MacLachlan, an award-winning author who wrote four books that were turned into some of the most popular Hallmark Hall of Fame movies, has died.

She Died at Her Home in Massachusetts

Today we honor beloved author Patricia MacLachlan, whose stories, including the unforgettable #HallmarkHallofFame movie “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” will continue to be told for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/72DOemx3nv — Hallmark Drama (@HallmarkDrama) April 12, 2022

MacLachlan died at the age of 84 at her home in Williamsburg, Massachusetts, Deadline reported. Her son John MacLachlan confirmed with The New York Times that she died on March 31. A cause of death was not shared.

Her father, Philo Pritzkau, was an education professor and her mother, Madonna Pritzkau, was an English teacher, The New York Times shared. She was born in Wyoming, but also grew up in Connecticut and Minnesota. She was an only child.

Publisher Weekly reported that while she was growing up, her parents didn’t believe in banned or unsuitable books. “I measured my life in terms of when I read a particular book,” she said.

She said that trying to begin a writing career was “very scary,” and she initially said she would try for just a few years and then quit if she wasn’t published.

In 1962 she obtained a bachelor’s degree in education and married Robert MacLachlan Jr., a psychologist. They were married until he died in 2015.

They had three children — John, Jamison, and Emily — and six grandchildren.

Four Hallmark Hall of Fame Movies Were Based on Her Books

Patricia MacLachlan, 84, an award-winning writer known to millions of young readers as the author of “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” has died https://t.co/Q81mA7UFYU #obit — SPOW (@obituarywriters) April 14, 2022

Hallmark made three “Sarah, Plain and Tall” movies based on her award-winning books. The Hallmark Hall of Fame films were aired on TV in the early 1990s, Deadline reported. “Sarah, Plain and Tall” won the 1986 Newberry Award. The two other movies were called “Skylark” and “Sarah, Plain & Tall: Winter’s End.”

The series was about a woman from Maine who became a mail-order bride and traveled to Kansas to take care of the widower and his children. Christopher Walken played the husband, Jacob Witting, in the Hall of Fame movies. Glenn Close played Sarah Witting. Lexi Randall was Anna Witting, Christopher Bell was Caleb Witting, and Malgorzata Zajaczkowska was Maggie.

Here’s a trailer for “Sarah, Plain and Tall.”





Play



Sarah, Plain And Tall Trailer 1991 Sarah, Plain And Tall Trailer 1991 Director: Glenn Jordan Starring: Christopher Walken, Glenn Close, Lexi Randall, Jon DeVries, , Official Content From Republic Pictures Home Video Emmy nominated story of a turn-of-the-century school teacher from New England who journeys to Kansas, where a widowed farmer seeks a woman to care for his family. Movie, Sarah,… 2014-10-16T13:17:59Z

Publishers Weekly reported that MacLachlan shared in her autobiography that the prairie life always fueled her imagination. It “has always been a powerful source in my life, fueling my mind and my imagination and giving me a sense of belonging to a particular place,” she wrote. She said she carried a bag of prairie dirt with her to always remember where she began.

Two other books written by MacLachlan were also made into movies: “Journey” in 1995 and “Baby” in 2000.

“Journey” was also a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, starring Jason Robards, Brenda Fricker, Max Pomeranc, and Eliza Dushku.

“Baby” was a Warner movie starring Farrah Fawcett, Keith Carradine, Jean Stapleton, and Alison Pill.

HarperCollins has shared that three more books by MacLachlan are being published this year, The New York Times reported. One of those is called “Snow Horses” and is debuting in November, Publisher Weekly reported.

MacLachlan said that she loved receiving letters from children and saved one on her refrigerator thanking her for writing “the second greatest book I’ve ever read.”

“I always wonder what was the first greatest book this child ever read,” she said.

