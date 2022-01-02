Hallmark Honoring Betty White in Special Sunday Night Event

Betty White died on December 31, 2021. The beloved actress won numerous awards for her work, including eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She also starred in a Hallmark movie. In a tribute to White, the Hallmark Channel is hosting a special event in her honor on Sunday evening.

Hallmark Is Airing ‘The Lost Valentine’ Starring Betty White

On Sunday night, January 2, Hallmark is hosting a “Remembering Betty White” tribute at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel, the website noted.

The tribute includes an encore airing of “The Lost Valentine,” a Hallmark movie that Betty White starred in opposite Jennifer Love Hewitt.

You can see a trailer for the movie below.





Play



The Lost Valentine Susan Allison, jaded TV reporter, receives a sentimental Valentine's Day news assignment: the story of Caroline Thomas, who has waited 60 years for her pilot husband — declared missing in action during World War II — to return to her. Visit hallmarkchannel.com for more! 2015-01-21T01:58:37Z

When it first aired, “The Lost Valentine” was a Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation.

The movie’s synopsis reads:

During World War II, Navy Lt. Neil Thomas bids Caroline, his pregnant young wife, farewell at Union Station. Before their son is born, Neil’s plane goes down in the Pacific and he’s declared missing in action. Caroline is devastated. But love never dies, and for the next 65 years Caroline (Betty White) returns to Union Station on the anniversary of her loss, to salute the memory of her handsome and brave husband. Eventually, a TV journalist (Jennifer Love Hewitt) learns of the touching story and sets out to investigate just what happened to Neil 65 years earlier. Neil and Caroline’s grandson encourages his initially-reluctant grandmother to cooperate; eventually the reporter and the young man fall in love themselves. Viewers will embrace both Betty White in a dramatic role that celebrates lost love, and Jennifer Love Hewitt in a part that celebrates found love. The Lost Valentine is based on the novel by James Michael Pratt.

The movie first aired in 2011. It also stars Sean Faris, Billy Magnussen, Meghann Fahy, Nadia Dajani, Will Chase, Mike Pniewski, Helmar Augustus Cooper, Ron Clinton Smith, and more.

The Hallmark Channel shared on its official Facebook page that following the movie’s encore presentation, they will be airing a “Golden Girls” marathon all night starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. Because the change is new, the lineup may not be reflected in everyone’s DVR guides or online TV cable guides.

“The Lost Valentine” is also airing on Hallmark Drama on Monday, January 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark Stars Are Sharing Tributes to White

Betty White died at the age of 99 and her cause of death is believed to be natural causes. She died just short of her 100th birthday.

Hallmark stars are sharing tributes to White, talking about how much they cared for her and how much they admired her.

Holly Robinson Peete, who just starred in Hallmark’s “Our Christmas Journey,” wrote about White: “Her iconic 8 decade movie and television career is transcended by her amazing personality, wit and humanitarianism. Oh and also her love for animals! Just the blessing of a human.”

Even sweeter and more wonderful!

Her iconic 8 decade movie and television career is transcended by her amazing personality, wit and humanitarianism. Oh and also her love for animals! Just the blessing of a human🙏🏾🙏🏾#ripbettywhite

Treat Williams, who stars in “Chesapeake Shores,” wrote, “Betty White was on my show Everwood as a guest. She came into the makeup trailer with a black eye and a bruised face. I said ‘what happened?’ ‘I fell down’ she said. ‘But in 1/2 hour no one will know’ What a pro RIP.”

Betty White was on my show Everwood as a guest. She came into the makeup trailer with a black eye and a bruised face. I said “what happened?”

“ I fell down” she said.

“But in 1/2 hour no one will know”

What a pro

What a pro

RIP

Phoef Sutton, executive producer for “Chesapeake Shores,” wrote, R.I.P. Betty White I’m dumb-struck. I thought she would always be with us. I had the great pleasure of working with her twice. Once with the great Bob Newhart on BOB and again on BOSTON LEGAL. She never ‘went up’ on a line. Was always professional and joyful.”

R.I.P. Betty White

R.I.P. Betty White

I'm dumb-struck. I thought she would always be with us. I had the great pleasure of working with her twice. Once with the great Bob Newhart on BOB and again on BOSTON LEGAL. She never 'went up' on a line. Was always professional and joyful.

Mark Deklin wrote, “@BettyMWhite was every bit as sharp, witty, kind & gracious as you’d always imagined she would be. A pure gem, and a pure joy to be around.”

RIP to a legend. 💔 @BettyMWhite was every bit as sharp, witty, kind & gracious as you’d always imagined she would be. A pure gem, and a pure joy to be around.

💔#Betty pic.twitter.com/BY89AgZ7Dp — Mark Deklin (@MarkDeklin) December 31, 2021

Trevor Donovan wrote: “Betty White lived a long, successful and blessed life. She will be missed. I’m grateful she shared her amazing talent with the world.”

Betty White lived a long, successful and blessed life. She will be missed. I'm grateful she shared her amazing talent with the world.

