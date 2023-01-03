Fans Swoon Over Hallmark Icon’s Return to Soap Opera

A Hallmark icon has returned to a popular soap opera after being away for decades, and fans can’t stop swooning over his comeback. Michael Damian, known for producing Hallmark hit movies like “The Christmas Waltz,” has just revived his role as Danny on “The Young & the Restless.”

‘I’ve Been Here for Y’all Since My Own Childhood!’ One Fan Wrote

Damian has returned to Genoa City as Danny Romalotti on “The Young & the Restless.” His character was a heartthrob and rock star on the show, TV Insider reported. Danny’s love story with Cricket was highly praised, and the characters were reunited during his return.

In celebration, some fans were looking back at previous scenes with the characters, including one scene dating back to 1988.

“So great to see you all together again… and singing!!” one person wrote.

“Just like ‘old’ times!!” another fan wrote.

Damian retweeted a quote from one fan who wrote, “Listen….I’ve been here for y’all since my OWN childhood!”

Another fan wrote, “I have not been this excited to see something on my TV in years!”

“Just like the good old days!,” Kim Brady wrote.

Damian isn’t back permanently though.

Damian Said He Hopes to Come Back Again

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Damian said he hopes to return to the show again after this.

“Absolutely! It might be difficult if I’m in Ireland, Romania or London, but there are airplanes, so I’m sure we can make it work,” he said.

He said the last time he was asked to return he wasn’t available, so he was glad he could do it this time.

“This time, I first got the call a few months ago and had been in Ireland shooting a movie, but that’s wrapped, so the timing was perfect and I’m really grateful that it could work out,” Damian said.

He said memorizing so much dialogue was a little daunting at first, but he was up for the task.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to do this because it helps me reconnect and understand what actors are going through…” he told Soap Opera Digest. “You kind of assume that all those words are going to come out exactly as scripted, but that’s not always the case. These things should happen organically and that’s what makes it wonderful and fresh. So [going back to Y&R] has helped me a great deal as a filmmaker.”

Damian has been the name behind quite a few big hits on Hallmark, along with other rom-coms. He produced “The Christmas Waltz” with Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert, “Love By Design”, “Much Ado About Christmas” on Great American Family, “Falling for Christmas” on Netflix, “A Princess for Christmas,” and more. He also wrote Danica McKellar’s “Crown for Christmas,” along with “A Royal Christmas,” and more.

Hallmark fans have been clamoring for a sequel to “The Christmas Waltz” ever since it premiered. Damian has said that he’s on board to make a sequel if Hallmark ever wants one. He once wrote on Twitter: “We need to get everyone to write @hallmarkchannel and request it.”

