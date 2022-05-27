Hallmark’s June 2022 Lineup: See the New Summer Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand new movies for June 2022, as the channels launch their summer movie lineup. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning in June following the conclusion of season 9 of “When Calls the Heart.”

If you miss any of these movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, June 4: ‘Hidden Gems’

On Saturday, June 4, the Hallmark Channel is airing “Hidden Gems” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Hunter King and Beau Mirchoff.

The synopsis reads: “While prepping for her sister’s wedding, Addie loses her grandmother’s ring in the waters of Hawaii. She hires sailor Jack to scuba dive with her to find it and rediscovers her love of the sea.”

Saturday, June 11: ‘Caribbean Summer’

On Saturday, June 11, the Hallmark Channel is airing “Caribbean Summer” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Heather Hemmens and Ser’Darius Blain.

The synopsis reads: “Jade, a news producer heads to the Caribbean for relaxation, only to fall victim to a rental scam. Serendipitously, she befriends the real owner, Ford, and discovers fun and romance.”

Sunday, June 12: ‘Color My World with Love’

On Sunday, June 12, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing “Color My World with Love” at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Lily D. Moore, Erica Durance, Benjamin Ayres, and David DeSanctis.

The synopsis reads: “Emma’s daughter Kendall becomes engaged, but Emma is concerned as Kendall and her fiancé have Down Syndrome and Emma worries she’s not ready to take this step.”

Saturday, June 18: ‘Moriah’s Lighthouse’

On Saturday, June 18, the Hallmark Channel is airing “Moriah’s Lighthouse” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Rachelle Lefevre and Luke Macfarlane.

The synopsis reads: “Moriah is a woodworking artisan living in a French seaside town who dreams of restoring a local lighthouse. But Ben, an American architect who comes to town may derail her plans.”

Saturday, June 25: ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’

On Saturday, June 25, the Hallmark Channel is airing “Two Tickets to Paradise” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Ryan Paevey and Ashley Williams.

The synopsis reads: “When two weddings are ruined by both the bride and groom getting left at the altar, they still decide to take their honeymoons, not knowing they are heading to the same resort in Hawaii.”

Christmas in July Is Coming Soon

So far, only one new movie is scheduled to premiere in June on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. However, schedules are subject to change. July will then mark Hallmark’s annual Christmas in July celebration, including a new Christmas movie starring Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace.

The movie is called “My Grown-Up Christmas List” and it will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

Wallace is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for her role as Fiona on “When Calls the Heart,” and McGarry is well-known for his role as Nathan on the same series.

