Hallmark’s June 2024 Lineup: See Full New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery have announced their schedule of brand-new summer movies for June 2024. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for their “Passport to Love” lineup.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mystery airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, June 1: ‘For Love & Honey’

Play

Hallmark’s new movie “For Love & Honey” premieres on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Andrew Walker and Margaret Clunie.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Beekeeper Eva uncovers an ancient fresco while rescuing a hive. Austen, a visiting archeologist, thinks it is key to his research, so he persuades Eva to help him on his quest across Malta.”

Friday, June 7: ‘Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder’

Play

Hallmark Mystery’s new film “ Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder” premieres on Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Mystery channel. This movie stars Chris McNally and Holland Roden.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A cryptic call about a planned jewelry heist draws a Detroit Free Press tipline operator, Maddie Moore, into a dangerous homicide case alongside a newly promoted detective.”

This movie actually was released in May on Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark’s premium streaming service. So it won’t be a new premiere for everyone.

Saturday, June 8: ‘Savoring Paris’

Play

Hallmark’s new movie “Savoring Paris” premieres on Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Stanley Weber.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Disillusioned with her life, Ella embarks on a soul-searching journey to Paris where she navigates love, self-discovery and cheese amidst the enchanting backdrop of The City of Love.”

Saturday, June 15: ‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’

Hallmark’s new movie “A Greek Recipe for Romance” premieres on Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Rafael Kariotakis and Danielle C. Ryan.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After a recent setback, Abby heads to Greece to visit her mom and decide what’s next. While there, she meets Theo and they team up to open a restaurant. But will Abby be able to stay?”

Saturday, June 22: ‘Two Scoops of Italy’

Hallmark’s new movie “Two Scoops of Italy” premieres on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Hunter King and Michele Rosiello.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When an American chef travels to a quant village in Italy for inspiration, she falls in love with the flavors, culture, gelato, and the Italian gentleman who helps her discover it all.”

The month’s globe-trotting focus is a little different from Hallmark’s lineup for June 2023 last year, which only featured two international movies rather than a full themed lineup. Two movies were filmed overseas: “Dancing Detective” in Malta and “Love’s Greek to Me.”

The month of July should see the return of Hallmark’s yearly Christmas in July lineup, including at least one new movie that will be announced at a later date. As for the movies in August, as of the time of this article’s publication we were only aware of one. Autumn Reeser will be starring in a movie that’s been a passion project of hers for five years.

