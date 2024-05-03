Hallmark’s June Movies to Include Chris McNally Mystery & Andrew Walker Film

Hallmark Media may not have officially announced all of the movies in their June 2024 lineup yet, but they’ve quietly dropped film listings on both their Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery websites. And the lineup includes a new mystery film starring Chris McNally, along with a special film featuring Andrew Walker. Read on to learn about everything Hallmark has revealed so far about June.

Chris McNally Is Starring in ‘Tipline Mysteries’

Hallmark Mystery has a page set up all about McNally’s new mystery film, “Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder.” He’s co-starring in it with Holland Roden, and the movie premiers Friday, June 7.

The synopsis reads: “A cryptic call about a planned jewelry heist draws a Detroit Free Press tipline operator, Maddie Moore, into a dangerous homicide case alongside a newly promoted detective.”

Here are some promotional photos for the movie:

The movie is actually streaming early on Hallmark Movies Now, if you have the streaming service.

Play

The film will be on the streaming platform starting May 16.

Andrew Walker Is Starring in ‘For Love & Honey’

Andrew Walker will be starring in “For Love & Honey” with Margaret Clunie on Saturday, June 1 on the Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Beekeeper Eva uncovers an ancient fresco while rescuing a hive. Austen, a visiting archeologist, thinks it is key to his research, so he persuades Eva to help him on his quest across Malta.”

This movie appears to be absolutely gorgeous and filmed in some beautifull locations.

Three More Movies With an International Focus Are in the Lineup

It looks like Hallmark’s June movies will be focused on international travel, based on the other movies that Hallmark has quietly posted.

“Savoring Paris” airs June 8 and stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Stanley Weber. The synopsis reads: “Disillusioned with her life, Ella embarks on a soul-searching journey to Paris where she navigates love, self-discovery and cheese amidst the enchanting backdrop of The City of Love.”

“A Greek Recipe for Romance” airs June 15 and stars Rafael Kariotakis and Danielle C. Ryan. The synopsis notes: “After a recent setback, Abby heads to Greece to visit her mom and decide what’s next. While there, she meets Theo and they team up to open a restaurant. But will Abby be able to stay?”

“Two Scoops of Italy” airs on June 22 and stars Hunter King and Michele Rosiello. The synopsis notes: “When an American chef travels to a quant village in Italy for inspiration, she falls in love with the flavors, culture, gelato, and the Italian gentleman who helps her discover it all.”

The month’s globe-trotting focus is a little different from Hallmark’s lineup for June 2023 last year. While two movies were filmed oversees (“Dancing Detective” in Malta and “Love’s Greek to Me”) not every movie had an internal focus. The month also saw “Wedding Season,” a new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” film, and “The Wedding Contract” (which focused on a storyline surrounding a June wedding), along with “Make Me a Match,” which was filmed in Canada.

READ NEXT: Kavan Smith Reveals WCTH Storyline That ‘Kind of Pissed Me Off’