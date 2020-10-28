This Hallmark Leading Man Will Be Starring In a New Mystery

Many Hallmark fans are going to be excited about the latest news coming from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Hallmark leading man Jesse Metcalfe is starring in a new mystery movie. He shared the exciting news after he was voted off Dancing With the Stars.

Jesse Metcalfe Is Leading a New Installment of ‘Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries’

Metcalfe shared on his Instagram that he will be leading a new installment of Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries. The newest movie is called Ships in the Night and it will be airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in early 2021.

Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries has two previous movies in the series starring Sarah Lind and Metcalfe. The most recent movie, which aired on February 23, 2020, was called Riddled with Deceit. The first movie in the series was A Beautiful Place to Die, which aired in January 2020. So it’s been a long wait between those movies and the third installment.

In the series, Metcalfe stars as former detective Jeff Jackson, who was forced into early retirement. He moved to Martha’s Vineyard after retiring, where he began solving crimes with Dr. Zee Madeiras (Sarah Lind.)

Lind’s previous credits before the mystery series include True Justice (Sarah Montgomery for 25 episodes), Artic Air, The Humanity Bureau, Taken (TV series), Cold Blood, Mythos, Smallville, Edgemont (Jennifer McMahon for 70 episodes), Human Cargo, Mentors, Punch, and more.

Metcalfe is well known among Hallmark fans for his leading role on Chesapeake Shores, where he plays Trace Riley. But his prolific career also include Hard Kill, Cover Me, Christmas Under the Stars, Escape Plan 2, God’s Not Dead 2, Destined, Christmas Next Door, A Country Wedding, Dallas (Christopher Ewing), Chase (Luke Watson), Desperate Housewives (John Rowland), Passions (Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald), Dancing with the Stars, Smallville, and more.

Metcalfe said that he reads every book that each installment of the movie series is based on, MSN reported.

“The books are really fun,” he said. “I really love the character and think the stories that we’re telling are fun.”

Metcalfe Began Filming the Movie in August

Metcalfe began filming the new mystery movie in August, Variety reported. Filming took place in British Columbia, Canada, on Vancouver Island. They were originally supposed to start filming in March, but had to delay until August because of the pandemic. He said they had to wait on SAG and CDC guidelines before they could start filming.

Metcalfe told Variety that he had to get a COVID-19 test in California before he could even fly to Canada. Then he had to quarantine in Victoria, Canada, for 14 days and get a second test before he could begin filming. In addition, the cast and crew essentially quarantine together for their entire filming — with no one allowed to leave the island — in order to help cut down on the chances of someone getting the virus and spreading it to others.

Metcalfe said that they had to wear masks whenever they weren’t filming and follow other strict guidelines. However, he said the risks were low because west Canada has a low number of cases since residents tend to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“Obviously it’s well worth it, because everyone is happy to be at work,” Metcalfe said.

