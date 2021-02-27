Hallmark’s March 2021 Lineup: See the New Spring Fling Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel has new movies lined up for most of March 2021 as part of its new Spring Fling lineup. The lineup officially starts March 20, but Hallmark is still featuring a new movie on March 6 too. There’s only one weekend in March that isn’t featuring a new Hallmark movie.

Here’s Hallmark’s lineup of new movies. Please note that these are subject to change.

‘Fit for a Prince’ Premieres Saturday, March 6

On Saturday, March 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Fit for a Prince premieres. The movie stars Natalie Hall and Jonathan Keltz.

The synopsis reads: “Cindy is an aspiring fashion designer whose talents have been the creative force behind a high-profile designer but longs to strike out on her own. Hired to dress the ladies of a wealthy family hosting an upcoming charity ball, Cindy’s life takes an unexpected turn when Prince Ronan, in town to attend the gala, becomes smitten with her and also takes note of her talent for design.”

‘Country at Heart’ Re-Airs on Saturday, March 13

The current Hallmark schedule doesn’t include a new movie for Saturday, March 13. Instead, fan-favorite Country at Heart will be airing.

‘Chasing Waterfalls’ Premieres Saturday, March 20

Chasing Waterfalls premieres Saturday, March 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie stars Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Photographer Amy travels to a remote lodge to find mythical waterfalls and falls for handsome guide, Mark. They adventure to find the mystic waterfall and discover their true feelings.”

‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ Premieres Saturday, March 27

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart premieres Saturday, March 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie stars fan-favorite Ryan Paevey and Italia Ricci.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Miranda runs a boot camp for the recently broken hearted. She begins to form a connection with new client Ben who is also a reporter, investigating whether her boot camp is a fad or a phenomenon.”

Next is the lineup of movies we know about for April that are slated to be part of the spring fling schedule.

‘One Perfect Wedding’ Premieres Saturday, April 3

One Perfect Wedding premieres Saturday, April 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) This movie stars Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard, and Dewshane Williams.

The synopsis reads: “With Cara leaving on an international book tour in two weeks and Ben’s business expansion keeping him busy, the couple decides they won’t let work commitments postpone their nuptials any longer. So, they book the Clara Lake chalet and head back to where their romance began for a small, intimate wedding with friends and family … just 10 days away. With the help of their best friends Megan and Sean, Cara and Ben feel nothing can stop them from having the perfect wedding.”

This movie is the third in the series after One Winter Weekend and One Winter Proposal.

‘As Luck Would Have It’ Premieres Saturday, April 10

As Luck Would Have It premieres Saturday, April 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Allen Leech.

The synopsis reads: “Lindsey travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort. She decides to enter the town’s world-renowned matchmaking festival to prove her investment in the community and win over a handsome local. Filmed on location in Ireland.”

‘Right in Front of Me’ Premieres Saturday, April 17

Right in Front of Me premieres Saturday, April 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie stars Janel Parrish and Marco Grazzini.

The synopsis reads: “Carly gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new friend Nick starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is.”

